Restaurant header imageView gallery

Till Neighborhod Bistro & Bar 616 S Tejon St

review star

No reviews yet

616 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Broccolini
Agnolotti
Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Cocktails

By Way of Bees

$13.00

Lavendar Lilly

$12.00

616 Margarita

$13.00

Spring Blossoms

$13.00

Peach Blackberry Old Fashioned

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Summer Getaway

$13.00

Easy Street

$13.00

Mountain Agrio

$13.00

Cran POM Scratch Soda

$4.00

Mint Limeade Scratch Soda

$4.00

Sangria

$12.00

Ginger Sour

$14.00

PamaRina

$14.00

Wine

A to Z

$18.00

Killka

$15.00

Predator

$14.00

Primarius

$14.00

Treana

$17.00

Cannanou (Grenache)

$15.00

Seven Hills Merlot

$15.00

Hand-Picked Shiraz

$14.00

Maddalena

$14.00

BTL A to Z

$58.00

BTL Allegrini

$135.00

BTL Archery Summit

$105.00

BTL Austin Hope

$68.00

BTL Ayers Vinyard

$60.00

BTL Bad O Divino Pazzo

$63.00

BTL Belle Glos

$61.00

BTL Bodegas Muga

$83.00

BTL Bonacorssi

$155.00

BTL Cakebread

$178.00

BTL Canoe Ridge

$48.00

BTL Castallare di Castellini

$63.00

BTL Castello De Nieve

$105.00

BTL Catena Zapata

$280.00

BTL Caymus

$189.00

BTL Chateau Beau-Site

$110.00

BTL Chateau Giscours

$251.00

BTL Clos La Coutale

$50.00

BTL Domain Michel Magnein

$115.00

BTL Vieux Telegraphe

$180.00

BTL Domaine Pierre Gelin

$203.00

BTL Domaine Sarrazin Givry

$116.00

BTL Dominio De Atuata

$98.00

BTL E & E Black Pepper Shiraz

$100.00

BTL El Enemigo

$63.00

BTL Foxglove

$49.00

BTL G.D. Vajra

$62.00

BTL Hall Cabernet

$125.00

BTL Hourglass

$120.00

BTL J.K. Carriere

$276.00

BTL Jonata Todos

$122.00

BTL Killka

$49.00

BTL La Commanderie

$150.00

BTL La Jota 2016

$180.00

BTL Lassegue

$198.00

BTL Marcel Lapierre

$145.00

BTL Mayacamus

$93.00

BTL Mia Chiara

$40.00

BTL Molly Dooker

$112.00

BTL Nickle & Nickle

$195.00

BTL O'Shaughnessey

$225.00

BTL Opus One

$650.00

BTL Orin Swift Palermo

$111.00

BTL Orin Swift Papillion

$177.00

BTL Pax

$87.00

BTL Peter Franus - Zin

$156.00

BTL Peter Franus Blend

$130.00

BTL Ponzi Reserve

$135.00

BTL Predator

$46.00

BTL Pride Mountain

$130.00

BTL Primarius

$46.00

BTL Proper Syrah

$125.00

BTL R. Lopez de Heredia

$64.00

BTL Radio-Coteau

$120.00

BTL Raeburn

$54.00

BTL Raen

$120.00

BTL Rodney Strong Brother

$105.00

BTL Saint Cosme Cotes Du Rhone

$60.00

BTL Sandhi

$100.00

BTL Sequoia Grove

$105.00

BTL Shafer

$222.00

BTL Siduri

$92.00

BTL Silver Oak

$177.00

BTL Slices

$49.00

BTL Sterling

$67.00

BTL Tenuta di Arceno

$156.00

BTL The Prisoner Saldo

$108.00

BTL Treana

$59.00

BTL Turley Juvenile

$62.00

BTL Two Rivers

$46.00

BTL Vietti

$134.00

BTL Seven Hills Merlot

$56.00

BTL Cannanou de Sardegna

$54.00

BTL Hand-Picked Shiraz

$54.00

BTL Maddalena

$49.00

Chateau Raymond Sauternes

$20.00

Foris

$14.00

Harken

$14.00

Kruger-Rumpf Estate

$15.00

Kunde

$14.00

Elouan Chard

$14.00

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$14.00

BTL GOG CHARDONNAY

$36.00

BTL GOG SAV BLANC

$36.00

BTL Allan Scott

$40.00

BTL Alois Lageder

$72.00

BTL Arnot-Roberts

$103.00

BTL Barboursville

$56.00

BTL Bonnacorssi

$82.00

BTL Boundry Breaks

$46.00

BTL Cakebread

$103.00

BTL Chateau Raymond Sauternes

$105.00

BTL Cliff Lede

$46.00

BTL Cuvaison

$43.00

BTL Comtesse Meursault

$162.00

BTL Domine Paul Prieur

$83.00

BTL Donnohoff

$72.00

BTL Elena Walch

$59.00

BTL Eroica

$84.00

BTL Far Niente

$100.00

BTL Farm

$67.00

BTL Flowers

$113.00

BTL Foris Moscato

$46.00

BTL Harken

$46.00

BTL Jean-Baptiste Adam

$45.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$112.00

BTL Kunde

$46.00

BTL Leitz

$35.00

BTL Lieu Dit

$66.00

BTL Lone Birch

$46.00

BTL Louis Jadot

$43.00

BTL Masi

$46.00

BTL Mason Albert Bichot

$51.00

BTL Mayacamus Mt Veeder

$102.00

BTL Merry Edwards

$105.00

BTL Nautlius

$92.00

BTL Neboa

$40.00

BTL Patz & Hall

$74.00

BTL Plum Creek

$56.00

BTL Ramey

$84.00

BTL Rombauer

$91.00

BTL Scarpeta Colli

$55.00

BTL Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch

$117.00

BTL Siduri Chardonnay

$63.00

BTL Sineann Gruner

$69.00

BTL Tenuta di Nozzole

$45.00

BTL Trefethen Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Delaporte Sancerre

$89.00

BTL Michele Chiario Moscato

$49.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia

$49.00

GOG ROSE

$14.00

Aveleda Vinho Verde Rose

$12.00

BTL GOG ROSE

$40.00

BTL Altered Dimensions

$44.00

BTL Elouan Rose

$48.00

BTL Aveleda Vinho Verde

$40.00

GOG PROSECCO

$11.00

Moillard Cremant

$12.00

BTL GOG PROSECCO

$16.00

BTL GOG VEUVE

$80.00

BTL Billecart Salmon Rose

$177.00

BTL DOM Perignon

$285.00

BTL G.H. Mumm

$83.00

BTL Gloria Ferrer Royal

$70.00

BTL Gruet Blanc

$39.00

BTL Gruet Rose

$46.00

BTL JCB

$56.00

BTL Laherte Freres

$100.00

BTL Roederer

$180.00

BTL Schramsberg

$79.00

BTL Sharffenberger Brut

$56.00

BTL Taittinger Rose

$185.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$105.00

BTL Vilmart et ce Grand

$377.00

BTL Taittinger Brut

$100.00

BTL La Gioiosa Prosecco Rose

$44.00

BTL Moillard Cremant

$39.00

Beer

Goat Patch Blonde

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Compass IPA

$7.00

Laughing Lab

$7.00

Dales Pale Ale

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Holidaily GF Blonde

$7.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

New Belgium Fruit Smash

$7.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$7.00

Shinerbock

$7.00

Station 26 Juicy Bangar IPA

$7.00

Stem Cider

$7.00

FH Beerworks StickyPaws

$7.00

Bristol Yellow Kite

$7.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

44 North Huckleberry

$9.00

44 North Nectarine

$9.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolut Lime

$9.00

Absolut Madarin

$9.00

Absolut Raz

$9.00

Absoult Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Breckenridge Chile

$9.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Pear

$9.00

Hagar 1 Kaffir Lime

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Till

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Blue Chair

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Leblon

$11.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Papa's Pilar

$13.00

Peg Leg

$8.00

Ypioca Crystal

$8.00

Zaya

$12.00

Ypioca Curo

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bloom

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Botanist

$10.00

Breckenridge

$10.00

Deerhammer

$8.00

Farmers

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Koval

$8.00

Lee's Dry

$9.00

Lee's Ginfuego

$9.00

Lee's Lavendar

$9.00

Lee's Strawberry Ginger

$9.00

Leopold

$8.00

Nolet

$10.00

RHOK

$9.00

ROKU

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Barr Hill

$11.00

6 O'Clock London Dry

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

1942

$30.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Cenote Reposado

$12.00

Chinaco

$9.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Dano's Jalapeno

$10.00

Del Mageuy Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

Lalo

$12.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$22.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

10th Mountain

$10.00

1792

$13.00

291 American

$14.00

291 Bourbon

$14.00

291 White Dog

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Axe & The Oak

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$24.00

Bowman Bros

$14.00

Breckenridge

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Deerhammer

$14.00

E H Taylor

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Elmer T Lee

$18.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Hirsch Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Yr

$14.00

Laws

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forrester

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Slaughter House

$10.00

Stagg Jr

$20.00

Stranahan's

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Weller

$13.00

Weller 12yr

$26.00

Wood's

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Scotch/Cognac

Balvenie Carribean Cask

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Courvossier

$10.00

Dalmore 15yr

$24.00

Dewars White

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$17.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Highland Park

$25.00

Johnnie Black

$14.00

Johnnie Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Red

$11.00

Louis XIII 1.5 oz pour

$400.00

Louis XIII 1oz Pour

$300.00

McCallan 12yr

$18.00

McCallan Double Cask

$20.00

Oban

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$48.00

Talisker

$24.00

Lagavulin 8yr

$18.00

Rye Whiskey

291 Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Ezra Brooks Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Lot 40

$10.00

Michters

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$16.00

Whistlepig 18yr

$50.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Very Olde St Nick

$28.00

Brandy/Liqueurs

Di Amore Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Coole Swan

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Thatcher's

$8.00

Galliano

$11.00

Redux Absinthe

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

DOM Benedictine

$11.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Leopold Bros Appertivo

$11.00

Midori

$8.00

Pernod

$8.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Martell VS

$9.00

Presidente

$7.00

Service Fees

Service Fee

$250.00

NA Beverage

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mighty Leaves

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Coke Product

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hold Fast Costa Rica Guatemala

Appetizer

Fried Gougeres

$9.00

House Fries

$6.00

Hand Cut Truffle Fries

$8.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Oysters

$21.00+

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Grilled Artichoke

$11.00

Raviolo

$17.00

Winter Fruit Burrata

$18.00

Tempura Delicata Squash

$11.00

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Local Lettuce

$13.00

Kale Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Nicoise

$22.00

Heirloom Caprese

$15.00

Entreé

Grilled Wagyu Burger

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Agnolotti

$24.00

Steak

$28.00

Grilled Duck Breast

$31.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$41.00

Stroganoff Gnocchi

$28.00

Berkshire Pork Shank

$28.00

Wild Caught Halibut

$39.00

Vegetable Plate

$24.00

Steelhead Trout

$27.00

Bolognese

$25.00

Blue Fin Tuna Steak

$38.00

Wild Mushroom Burger

$18.00

1/2 Chicken

$28.00

Prime Rib

$40.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Roasted Beets

$9.00

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Fried Elote Corn

$7.00

Heirloom Tomatoes & Peaches

$9.00

Toasted Bread & Butter

$3.00

Side of Bread

Brussels sprouts

$7.00

Baby Carrots

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$11.00

Smoked Lemon Tart

$11.00

Apple Cobbler

$11.00

Coconut Cake

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chateau Raymond Sauternes

$20.00+

Graham's 10 Year Port Glass

$12.00

Graham's 20 Year Port Glass

$15.00

Taylor Fladgate Porto

$8.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger / Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese / Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders / Fries

$6.00

Breads

Foccacia

$5.50

Whole Foccacia

$6.00

Spicy Sourdough

$6.00

Sourdough

$5.50

Baguette

$4.50

Rustic

$5.50

Harvest Loaf

$7.00

Cakes & Pies

Cake by the Slice

$6.50

Baby Cakes

$1.50+

Pie Slice

$6.00

Whole Cake

$65.00

Whole Pie

$28.00

Cookies

French Macaron

$2.50

Linzer

$2.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Marshmallow

$6.50

Smoked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookie

$6.50

Cupcakes

Carrot

$5.50

Berries & Cream

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50

Pumpkin

$5.50

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

Lemon Blueberry

$5.50

Filled

Beignet Chocolate Trio

$5.50

Beignet Singles

$1.50

Other Pastries

Fudge Brownie

$5.50

Lemon Lime Tart

$5.00

Almond Cranberry Tart

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Budino

$5.00

Viennoiserie

Croissant

$5.50

Danish

$5.50

Cinnamon Pull Apart

$5.50

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Kids items

Cheeseburger / Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese / Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese / Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders / Fries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing food, wonderful staff - the perfect choice for dining out!

Location

616 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
616 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Vine & Wheel - 616 S Tejon St
orange starNo Reviews
616 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Switchback - Hillside - 909 E Moreno Ave
orange starNo Reviews
909 E Moreno Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Trainwreck Co Springs - 812 S Sierra Madre St
orange starNo Reviews
812 S Sierra Madre St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Tejon Eatery - Colorado Springs
orange star2.5 • 10
19 North Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston