- Home
- /
- West Kingston
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Tilly's Cheesesteaks
Tilly's Cheesesteaks
357 Reviews
$
3711 Kingstown Rd
West Kingston, RI 02892
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
DISPOSABLE SERVICE WARE
NAP/UTENSILS
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.
NAPKINS
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.
NO SERVICE WARE
PLEASE CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WOULD **NOT** LIKE ANY DISPOSABLE SERVICE WARE
UTENSILS
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.
KETCHUP
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE UNLESS SPECIFIED. PLEASE CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WOULD LIKE SIDE OF KETCHUP FOR YOUR FRIES.
SNACKS
CHIPS & QUESO
house made cabot cheddar queso with house made spiced tortilla chips choose jalapeno or cheddar queso
DEVILED EGGS
crispy onions / hot sauce / scallions
FRIED PICKLES
Crispy, seasoned pickle chips. Served with chili mayo.
SPICY PICKLES
quick pickle of garlic dills / hot peppers / banana peppers sweet pickles / carrots / radish / onions
YANKEE CHILI
Chili con carne with texas caviar, sour cream, cabot cheddar, guacamole, herbs, served with lime wedges and tortilly chips
CHEESESTEAKS
BUTCHER CUT
angus shaved steak / cremini mushroom / blue cream cheese / carm onions / chili mayo / onion strings / blue cheese crumbles / scallions
CUSTOM CHEESESTEAK
Customize your cheesesteak any which way you please! This is a great option for Vegetarian and Vegan options. Gluten-free? Order toppings over fries, wedge salad, or nachos!
FAJITA
angus shaved steak / caramelized onions / peppers / jalapeno queso / American cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / queso fresco / cilantro
TILLYS PHILLY
*our take on the classic whiz-whit / prime angus, hand shaved steak / house cabot cheddar sauce and American cheese / caramelized onion
IMPOSSIBLE TILLY'S PHILLY (VEGGIE)
1/2 POUND OF PLANT BASED IMPOSSIBLE BURGER SEARED AND CHOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CABOT CHEDDAR QUESO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS ON LISCIO'S BAKERY ROLL.
BURGERS
BRUCE ALMIGHTY
angus beef & bacon patty, topped with caramelized onions / sunnyside egg / cheddar queso / lettuce / chili mayo / grilled potato roll*
CUSTOM BURGER
Our house ground 6oz chuck and bacon blend smash-patty served on a grilled Martins potato roll. Customize your burger any which way you please! ::burger in picture:: (mushrooms, bbq sauce, fried onions strings )
DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER
2 angus beef & bacon patties / cheddar queso / fresh onion / dill pickle / chili mayo / mustard / grilled potato roll
IMOSSIBLE BURGER DELUXE
Plant based Impossible burger, American cheese, patty sauce, pickles, lettuce and chopped onion on a martins potato roll
CUSTOM IMPOSSIBLE BURG
VEGETARIAN IMPOSSIBLE (PLANT BASED MEAT ALTERNATIVE) smash-patty served on a grilled Martins potato roll. Customize your burger any which way you please! P.S. --------:: example burger in picture:: (AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, DILL PICKLES, PATTY SAUCE, RAW ONION ON OUR NEW GLUTEN FRIENDLY ROLL) please customize your own, you will not receive this burger unless toppings above are selected in the next ordering step.
COLD CUTS
HOT SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHZ
Grilled martins potato bread with American, cheddar queso, and shredded cabot cheddar cheese.
TILLYS ROAST PORK
slow roasted herb pork / broccoli rabe with chili flake / garlic sauce / provolone cheese / carmelized onions / herb verde sauce / fresh Liscio’s bakery hoagie roll
ANCHOR BUFF CHICKEN
Grilled buffalo chicken or crispy tendies (+$1) / blue cheese spread / tomato / blue cheese crumble / scallions lettuce / herb ranch dressing
FRIES
SHOESTRING FRIES - REGULAR
Seasoned with Tilly's spice. Regular feeds 1-2 ppl
SHOESTRING FRIES - XL
Seasoned with Tilly's spice. XL feeds 3-4 ppl
QUESO FRY
regular size fries smothered in cheddar or jalapeno queso. topped with scallions.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
regular sized fries topped with our yankee chili, cheddar queso, pickled jalapenos, chopped onion, sour cream, cilantro
BACON QUESO FRIES
Regular size fry topped with thick cut local bacon, cheddar queso and scallions.
CURLEY FRIES
SEASONED CURLY CUT POTATOES WITH TILLY'S "SHAKE" SPICE
KIDS
KIDS CHZBURGER MEAL
House ground beef & bacon patty grilled martins potato roll and cheddar queso, served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)
KIDS CHZSTEAK MEAL
Lil steak and cheese on a hoagie,served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)
KIDS MAC & CHZ MEAL
House-made Mac & Cheese served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve. chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
2 house-made crispy chicken tenders served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL
melted American & cheddar cheese on potato bread, served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)
FRIED CHICKEN
MAC AND CHEESE
CLASSIC MAC SM
Made to order, Creamy Macaroni pasta mixed with our Cabot Cheddar sauce & grated cabot yellow cheddar
CLASSIC MAC LRG
Made to order, Creamy Macaroni pasta mixed with our Cabot Cheddar sauce & grated cabot yellow cheddar
TILLY'S MAC SM
Small Creamy Cabot Cheddar Queso & Macaroni Pasta with shaved steak & caramelized onions
TILLY'S MAC LRG
Large Creamy Cabot Cheddar Queso & Macaroni Pasta with shaved steak & caramelized onions
VEGGIES
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Tilly's salad greens / watermelon radish / scallions / tomatoes / cheddar ranch croutons / choice of dressing: herb ranch / honey dijon / jalapeno mustard / blue cheese / chili lime
CUSTOM SALAD
Customize with any and all toppings! This is also a great gluten-free option for our cheesesteak toppings.
CHICKADEE
Tilly's salad greens, grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved carrots, celery & crispy onions with herb ranch dressing
VIDA VERDE
Tilly's salad greens, salsa verde grilled chicken, red onion, queso fresco, crispy tortillas, tomatoes & avocado with lime cilantro vinaigrette
SWEETS
COW PIES
House-made chocolate cakes filled with Philly cream cheese buttercream frosting topped with sea salt
VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART
Lemon-Blueberry vegan topping, Cashew & Coconut crust, Vegan Blueberry-Lemon Custard, Biscoff cookie crumble, Lemon Zest. Dairy Free! Contains Gluten in Biscoff topping
TILLY'S SMORES CHEESE-CAKE
Smores style Basque cheesecake topped with honey fluff, and chocolate graham cracker crumble. CONTAINS: Wheat and Dairy
"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)
2 layer tart w/ dark chocolate ganache layered with silky chocolate mousse and cocoa powder. GLUTEN FREE Contains DAIRY
CABINET (MILKSHAKE)
Housemade milkshakes with Warwick Ice Cream Co. ice cream, milk, & sea salt- 24oz Choose from: vanilla bean, chocolate, mocha, coffee milk, strawberry
CHURRO DOUGHBOY
Locally made fried doughboy tossed in brown sugar and Mexican cinnamon served with whipped cream
CHIPWICH
Two house made chocolate chip filled with our vanilla ice cream then rolled in more chocolate chips
SIDES
WINE TO GO
ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC
This Sauvignon Blanc has bright and refreshing flavors of passion fruit and orange blossom, followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity. Clean winemaking, extended skin contact and a slow, cold fermentation in stainless, it is the culmination of a decade of collaboration with our grower, mentor and co-winemaker, Eckehart Groehl. This is the perfect wine for alfresco dining, coastal cuisine, and is a staple on our table year round.
ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO
This wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacco leaf in the background.
ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE
This fun and light rosé is a Cabernet Franc based blend that combines the lush flavors of strawberries and raspberries with peppery and floral aromatics.
BEER TO GO
SOFT DRINKS
BOTTLED WATER
COKE
DIET COKE
DR PEPPER
12 oz can
SPRITE
ROOT BEER
KINGSTON LEMONADE
OUR OWN BOTTLED LEMONADE, SWEET AND TART!
MEXICAN COKE
JUST LIKE COKE, BUT MADE IN MEXICO WITH PURE CANE SUGAR IN A CLASSIC GLASS BOTTLE
MEXICAN COKE FLOAT
ROOT BEER FLOAT
PASSIONFRUIT ICED SWEET TEA
COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE
PEACH ICED SWEET TEA
COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE
RASPBERRY ICED SWEET TEA
COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA W/ LEM
SWEET TEA W/ LEM
MILK
SLUSHEES
FROSE' (21+ ONLY)
Frozen Rose slushie with Black Box Rose' wine and Kelvin Frose' Mix. Garnised with sliced strawberry.
FROZEN LEMONADE
BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE
Black cherry puree and our house lemonade
PARTY PUNCH (21+ ONLY)
Boozy Hawaiian Punch with Pineapple and Passionfruit juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
The Steaks Have Been Raised. Stay Cheesy!
3711 Kingstown Rd, West Kingston, RI 02892