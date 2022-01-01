Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

Tilly's Cheesesteaks

357 Reviews

$

3711 Kingstown Rd

West Kingston, RI 02892

Popular Items

TILLYS PHILLY
CUSTOM CHEESESTEAK
CABINET (MILKSHAKE)

DISPOSABLE SERVICE WARE

PLEASE SPECIFY IF YOU WOULD LIKE DISPOSABLE SERVICE WARE OR KETCHUP FOR YOUR FRIES. WE DO NOT INCLUDE THESE ITEMS UNLESS YOU CHOOSE FROM THE OPTIONS. THANK YOU.
NAP/UTENSILS

NAP/UTENSILS

WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.

NAPKINS

NAPKINS

WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.

NO SERVICE WARE

PLEASE CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WOULD **NOT** LIKE ANY DISPOSABLE SERVICE WARE

UTENSILS

UTENSILS

WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.

KETCHUP

KETCHUP

WE WILL NOT PROVIDE UNLESS SPECIFIED. PLEASE CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WOULD LIKE SIDE OF KETCHUP FOR YOUR FRIES.

SNACKS

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.75

house made cabot cheddar queso with house made spiced tortilla chips choose jalapeno or cheddar queso

DEVILED EGGS

DEVILED EGGS

$7.50

crispy onions / hot sauce / scallions

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

Crispy, seasoned pickle chips. Served with chili mayo.

SPICY PICKLES

SPICY PICKLES

$5.50

quick pickle of garlic dills / hot peppers / banana peppers sweet pickles / carrots / radish / onions

YANKEE CHILI

YANKEE CHILI

$5.99+

Chili con carne with texas caviar, sour cream, cabot cheddar, guacamole, herbs, served with lime wedges and tortilly chips

CHEESESTEAKS

BUTCHER CUT

BUTCHER CUT

$14.50

angus shaved steak / cremini mushroom / blue cream cheese / carm onions / chili mayo / onion strings / blue cheese crumbles / scallions

CUSTOM CHEESESTEAK

CUSTOM CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Customize your cheesesteak any which way you please! This is a great option for Vegetarian and Vegan options. Gluten-free? Order toppings over fries, wedge salad, or nachos!

FAJITA

FAJITA

$13.50

angus shaved steak / caramelized onions / peppers / jalapeno queso / American cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / queso fresco / cilantro

TILLYS PHILLY

TILLYS PHILLY

$13.00

*our take on the classic whiz-whit / prime angus, hand shaved steak / house cabot cheddar sauce and American cheese / caramelized onion

IMPOSSIBLE TILLY'S PHILLY (VEGGIE)

IMPOSSIBLE TILLY'S PHILLY (VEGGIE)

$15.50

1/2 POUND OF PLANT BASED IMPOSSIBLE BURGER SEARED AND CHOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CABOT CHEDDAR QUESO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS ON LISCIO'S BAKERY ROLL.

BURGERS

BRUCE ALMIGHTY

BRUCE ALMIGHTY

$12.50

angus beef & bacon patty, topped with caramelized onions / sunnyside egg / cheddar queso / lettuce / chili mayo / grilled potato roll*

CUSTOM BURGER

CUSTOM BURGER

$9.00

Our house ground 6oz chuck and bacon blend smash-patty served on a grilled Martins potato roll. Customize your burger any which way you please! ::burger in picture:: (mushrooms, bbq sauce, fried onions strings )

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

2 angus beef & bacon patties / cheddar queso / fresh onion / dill pickle / chili mayo / mustard / grilled potato roll

IMOSSIBLE BURGER DELUXE

IMOSSIBLE BURGER DELUXE

$13.50

Plant based Impossible burger, American cheese, patty sauce, pickles, lettuce and chopped onion on a martins potato roll

CUSTOM IMPOSSIBLE BURG

CUSTOM IMPOSSIBLE BURG

$10.50

VEGETARIAN IMPOSSIBLE (PLANT BASED MEAT ALTERNATIVE) smash-patty served on a grilled Martins potato roll. Customize your burger any which way you please! P.S. --------:: example burger in picture:: (AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, DILL PICKLES, PATTY SAUCE, RAW ONION ON OUR NEW GLUTEN FRIENDLY ROLL) please customize your own, you will not receive this burger unless toppings above are selected in the next ordering step.

COLD CUTS

B.L.T

B.L.T

$9.99

Crispy Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with garlic mayo on toasted martins potato bread

ROASTED TURKEY

ROASTED TURKEY

$9.99

ROASTED TURKEY WITH BACON, CHILI MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CABOT CHEDDAR ON MARTINS POTATO BREAD

HOT SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHZ

GRILLED CHZ

$7.50

Grilled martins potato bread with American, cheddar queso, and shredded cabot cheddar cheese.

TILLYS ROAST PORK

TILLYS ROAST PORK

$14.00

slow roasted herb pork / broccoli rabe with chili flake / garlic sauce / provolone cheese / carmelized onions / herb verde sauce / fresh Liscio’s bakery hoagie roll

ANCHOR BUFF CHICKEN

ANCHOR BUFF CHICKEN

$14.50

Grilled buffalo chicken or crispy tendies (+$1) / blue cheese spread / tomato / blue cheese crumble / scallions lettuce / herb ranch dressing

FRIES

SHOESTRING FRIES - REGULAR

SHOESTRING FRIES - REGULAR

$5.00

Seasoned with Tilly's spice. Regular feeds 1-2 ppl

SHOESTRING FRIES - XL

SHOESTRING FRIES - XL

$7.00

Seasoned with Tilly's spice. XL feeds 3-4 ppl

QUESO FRY

QUESO FRY

$7.25

regular size fries smothered in cheddar or jalapeno queso. topped with scallions.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

regular sized fries topped with our yankee chili, cheddar queso, pickled jalapenos, chopped onion, sour cream, cilantro

BACON QUESO FRIES

BACON QUESO FRIES

$8.50

Regular size fry topped with thick cut local bacon, cheddar queso and scallions.

CURLEY FRIES

CURLEY FRIES

$5.50+

SEASONED CURLY CUT POTATOES WITH TILLY'S "SHAKE" SPICE

KIDS

KIDS CHZBURGER MEAL

$9.00

House ground beef & bacon patty grilled martins potato roll and cheddar queso, served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)

KIDS CHZSTEAK MEAL

$9.00

Lil steak and cheese on a hoagie,served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)

KIDS MAC & CHZ MEAL

$9.00

House-made Mac & Cheese served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve. chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

2 house-made crispy chicken tenders served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

$9.00

melted American & cheddar cheese on potato bread, served with chocolate chip cookie or vanilla soft serve, chips and a banana. ADD A DRINK($1.50) OR A KIDS SHAKE($3.50)

FRIED CHICKEN

4 PIECE TENDIE AND FRIES BASKET

4 PIECE TENDIE AND FRIES BASKET

$14.00

HOUSE MADE FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS AND SHOESTRING FRIES WITH CHOICE OF 2 HOUSE MADE SAUCES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH LETTUCE, DILL PICKLE, CHILI MAYO AND SCALLIONS ON A MARTINS POTATO ROLL

MAC AND CHEESE

CLASSIC MAC SM

CLASSIC MAC SM

$6.00

Made to order, Creamy Macaroni pasta mixed with our Cabot Cheddar sauce & grated cabot yellow cheddar

CLASSIC MAC LRG

CLASSIC MAC LRG

$10.00

Made to order, Creamy Macaroni pasta mixed with our Cabot Cheddar sauce & grated cabot yellow cheddar

TILLY'S MAC SM

TILLY'S MAC SM

$9.00

Small Creamy Cabot Cheddar Queso & Macaroni Pasta with shaved steak & caramelized onions

TILLY'S MAC LRG

TILLY'S MAC LRG

$13.00

Large Creamy Cabot Cheddar Queso & Macaroni Pasta with shaved steak & caramelized onions

VEGGIES

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.99

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH GARLIC MAYO, BBQ AND CRISPY ONIONS

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$8.99

Cauliflower that is battered and deep fried. Then tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese and scallions.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Tilly's salad greens / watermelon radish / scallions / tomatoes / cheddar ranch croutons / choice of dressing: herb ranch / honey dijon / jalapeno mustard / blue cheese / chili lime

CUSTOM SALAD

CUSTOM SALAD

$7.00

Customize with any and all toppings! This is also a great gluten-free option for our cheesesteak toppings.

CHICKADEE

CHICKADEE

$12.50

Tilly's salad greens, grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved carrots, celery & crispy onions with herb ranch dressing

VIDA VERDE

VIDA VERDE

$12.50

Tilly's salad greens, salsa verde grilled chicken, red onion, queso fresco, crispy tortillas, tomatoes & avocado with lime cilantro vinaigrette

SWEETS

COW PIES

COW PIES

$5.25

House-made chocolate cakes filled with Philly cream cheese buttercream frosting topped with sea salt

VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART

VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART

$7.99

Lemon-Blueberry vegan topping, Cashew & Coconut crust, Vegan Blueberry-Lemon Custard, Biscoff cookie crumble, Lemon Zest. Dairy Free! Contains Gluten in Biscoff topping

TILLY'S SMORES CHEESE-CAKE

TILLY'S SMORES CHEESE-CAKE

$7.99

Smores style Basque cheesecake topped with honey fluff, and chocolate graham cracker crumble. CONTAINS: Wheat and Dairy

"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)

"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)

$7.99Out of stock

2 layer tart w/ dark chocolate ganache layered with silky chocolate mousse and cocoa powder. GLUTEN FREE Contains DAIRY

CABINET (MILKSHAKE)

CABINET (MILKSHAKE)

$5.75

Housemade milkshakes with Warwick Ice Cream Co. ice cream, milk, & sea salt- 24oz Choose from: vanilla bean, chocolate, mocha, coffee milk, strawberry

CHURRO DOUGHBOY

CHURRO DOUGHBOY

$7.00

Locally made fried doughboy tossed in brown sugar and Mexican cinnamon served with whipped cream

CHIPWICH

CHIPWICH

$3.25

Two house made chocolate chip filled with our vanilla ice cream then rolled in more chocolate chips

SIDES

LRG. SIDE CHZ

$3.00

SM. SIDE CHZ

$2.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE CHILI 4OZ

$4.00

SIDE CHILI MAYO

$0.75

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

Side Garlic Mayo

SIDE GARLIC MAYO

$0.75

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

WINE TO GO

ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC

ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC

$8.50

This Sauvignon Blanc has bright and refreshing flavors of passion fruit and orange blossom, followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity. Clean winemaking, extended skin contact and a slow, cold fermentation in stainless, it is the culmination of a decade of collaboration with our grower, mentor and co-winemaker, Eckehart Groehl. This is the perfect wine for alfresco dining, coastal cuisine, and is a staple on our table year round.

ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO

ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO

$8.50

This wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacco leaf in the background.

ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE

ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE

$8.50

This fun and light rosé is a Cabernet Franc based blend that combines the lush flavors of strawberries and raspberries with peppery and floral aromatics.

BEER TO GO

OTHER HALF FOREVER CITRA

OTHER HALF FOREVER CITRA

$8.50Out of stock

6.5 ABV Double Dry Hopped IPA

OTHER HALF CITRA DAYDREAM

OTHER HALF CITRA DAYDREAM

$8.50Out of stock

6% ABV Double Dry Hopped Oat Cream IPA

OTHER HALF GREEN CITY

OTHER HALF GREEN CITY

$8.50Out of stock

7% ABV Double Dry Hopped IPA

OTHER HALF BIG CITRA VIBES

OTHER HALF BIG CITRA VIBES

$8.50Out of stock

6.5% ABV IPA

SOFT DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50
COKE

COKE

$2.75
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.75Out of stock
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.00Out of stock

12 oz can

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.75
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.75Out of stock
KINGSTON LEMONADE

KINGSTON LEMONADE

$2.50

OUR OWN BOTTLED LEMONADE, SWEET AND TART!

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50Out of stock

JUST LIKE COKE, BUT MADE IN MEXICO WITH PURE CANE SUGAR IN A CLASSIC GLASS BOTTLE

MEXICAN COKE FLOAT

MEXICAN COKE FLOAT

$5.50Out of stock
ROOT BEER FLOAT

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.00Out of stock
PASSIONFRUIT ICED SWEET TEA

PASSIONFRUIT ICED SWEET TEA

$3.50

COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE

PEACH ICED SWEET TEA

PEACH ICED SWEET TEA

$3.50Out of stock

COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE

RASPBERRY ICED SWEET TEA

RASPBERRY ICED SWEET TEA

$3.50

COLD BREW ICED TEA, FRUIT PUREE SIMPLE SYRUP - 24OZ FREE REFILLS IN HOUSE

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$3.00
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA W/ LEM

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA W/ LEM

$3.00
SWEET TEA W/ LEM

SWEET TEA W/ LEM

$3.00

MILK

$2.50

SLUSHEES

FROSE' (21+ ONLY)

FROSE' (21+ ONLY)

$8.00+Out of stock

Frozen Rose slushie with Black Box Rose' wine and Kelvin Frose' Mix. Garnised with sliced strawberry.

FROZEN LEMONADE

$5.00+Out of stock

BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$3.00+Out of stock

Black cherry puree and our house lemonade

PARTY PUNCH (21+ ONLY)

$8.00+Out of stock

Boozy Hawaiian Punch with Pineapple and Passionfruit juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Steaks Have Been Raised. Stay Cheesy!

Website

Location

3711 Kingstown Rd, West Kingston, RI 02892

Directions

Gallery
Tilly's Cheesesteaks image
Tilly's Cheesesteaks image
Tilly's Cheesesteaks image

