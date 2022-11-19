Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tilt'n Diner

2,223 Reviews

$

61 Laconia Road

Tilton, NH 03276

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders Dinner
Three-Egg Omelette
Bacon Cheeseburger

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99Out of stock

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, onion rings, fried pickles and corn fritters.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hand-breaded, fried golden and packed to go plain or tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Corn Fritters

$6.99Out of stock

Fried golden brown and packed up to go with maple mustard for dipping.

Mozzarella Wedges

$7.99

House-made, fried golden and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand-breaded dill pickles, fried golden and crisp.

House-Made Onion Rings

$5.99

Hand-cut, battered and fried golden

Farmhouse Famous Meatballs

$9.99

Homemade meatballs just like our sister Italian Farmhouse restaurant makes 'em! Topped with sliced salami, marinara, provolone and mozzarella. Baked golden brown to perfection!

Diner Fries

$3.99

Crisp and delicious.

Cheesy Fries

$4.99

Loaded with cheesy goodness!

Cheesy Gravy Fries

$6.99

They’ll set you free!

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

Ultimate combo!

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Served with our maple mustard sauce.

Soup's On!

New England Clam Chowdah

$4.99

House-Made Chili

$4.99

Topped with pepper jack cheese.

Garden Variety

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.

Large Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine, garlic croutons and Parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, chick peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles

Chef Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg and cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Spinach, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts and bacon topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.

Steak Tip Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens, grilled mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and house-marinated steak tips.

The "Big Taco" Salad

$13.99

House-made tortilla basket filled with greens, tomatoes, peppers, grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado and onion with chipotle dressing, sour cream and salsa!

Diner Favorites

Roasted Turkey Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Slow-roasted with sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy and cranberry sauce

Grilled Steak Tips

$17.99

The best around! Packed to go with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Country-Fried Steak*

$13.99

Hand-breaded, golden fried and topped with white country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Turkey Pot Pie

$12.99Out of stock

Oven-fresh turkey and our house-made pot pie filling topped with a flaky crust.

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Grilled with North Country Smokehouse bacon, smothered in onions and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies.

House-Made Mac 'n Cheese

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n Cheese

$10.99

Buffalo-style pulled chicken and house-made cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs.

Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese

$10.99

Slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork and our famous Mac ’n Cheese!

Homestyle Classics

Spaghetti

$9.99

With grilled Parmesan bread

Spaghetti with Farmhouse Meatballs

$13.99

With grilled Parmesan bread and house-made meatballs just like our sister restaurant Italian Farmhouse makes 'em.

American Chop Suey

$10.99

The classic with grilled Parmesan bread.

Shepherd's Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef, creamed corn and gravy topped with piping-hot mashed potatoes.

Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Golden fried chicken breast smothered with mozzarella, served on pasta tossed with marinara and grilled Parmesan bread.

Meatloaf

$11.99

Our house-made meatloaf, packed to go with a mountain of mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, fried golden and served with fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$17.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon paired with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

House-made Belgian waffle topped with golden fried, hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of real NH maple syrup or white country gravy.

Burgers

Deluxe Diner Burger

$7.99

With lettuce, tomato and a pickle. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground beef topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Fresh-ground hamburger with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss on grilled Rye. Served with chips and a pickle.

Quad-Zilla

$15.99

3/4 lb. of fresh ground beef layered with Cheddar, American, bacon, and fried onion rings, smothered in Thousand Island dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Our Own Veggie Burger

$8.99

Common Man-made with nuts, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Specialty Sandwiches

Braised Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Slow-cooked tender and juicy pot roast, mushrooms, beef gravy, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce served on brioche.

The Aristocrat

$12.99

Tomato, avocado, and North Country Smokehouse bacon with a fried egg on brioche.

Cuban Roadster Classic

$12.99

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on a bianco bun.

Deviled Egg Salad BLT

$12.99

Deviled egg salad, green leaf lettuce, tomato, North Country Smokehouse bacon and avocado served on marbled rye.

Farmhouse Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade meatballs just like our sister restaurant, the Italian Farmhouse, makes 'em! Topped with salami, marinara, provolone and mozzarella. Served on a bianco bun.

Gouda Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Steak tips, sautéed onion and pepper strips and Gouda cheese, served on a bianco bun.

The Monte Cristo

$12.99Out of stock

Sliced ham, turkey and Swiss cheese with tomato and North Country Smokehouse bacon on brioche, served with real NH maple syrup for dipping.

Diner Staples

Tuna Melt

$8.99

100% Albacore tuna salad with tomatoes and Swiss cheese on grilled Parmesan bread.

Grilled Reuben Melt

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye OR sub a veggie burger (contains nuts).

Excellent Clubs

$8.99

Double decker with your choice of chicken, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Golden-fried chicken breast dripping with buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato and packed to go with bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

The Fishwich

$9.99

Golden-fried flaky fish, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Tom's Last Hurrah

$9.99Out of stock

Oven-roasted turkey and stuffing, topped with cranberry mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Golden-fried chicken tenders, marinara and mozzarella. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Hot Diggity Dog

$6.99

100% all-natural beef, grilled to perfection and served in a New England-style roll.

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (BLT)

$7.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Gooey and delish! Build your own by adding tomato, ham, bacon or bologna! Served with house-made chips and a pickle.

Diner Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

House-battered fried haddock wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Served with house-made chips.

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Fresh fried chicken tenders wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and pepper jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and pickles and drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips.

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef with shredded lettuce and pepper jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with chips.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Slow-roasted crispy fried pork wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw. Drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and crispy fried onions. Served with house-made chips.

Omelette Obsessions

Three-Egg Omelette

$6.99

Build your own with available add ons!

Egg Whites Omelette

$7.99

Choose American, Swiss or Cheddar. Add bacon, sausage or ham for .79.

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomato and cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Omelette

$8.99

Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese.

Meat Lovers' Omelette

$8.99

Ham, sausage, bacon and cheese.

Tony's Famous Meatloaf and Cheese Omelette

$8.99

House-made meatloaf! Hey, it was Tony’s idea!

Corned Beef Hash 'N Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Western Omelette

$8.99

Ham, onions and peppers.

Greek Omelette

$8.99

Egg whites, fresh spinach, feta, black olives and tomatoes

Breakfast Classics

The Bonneville

$12.99

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.

The Doo-Wop

$6.99

Two eggs, bacon, sausage or Canadian bacon and toast

NH Farm Breakfast

$8.99

Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, North Country Smokehouse bacon or maple links and toast.

Hash 'N Eggs

$8.99

Two eggs, corned beef hash and toast.

Steak 'N Eggs

$12.99

NY sirloin steak grilled to your liking with two eggs and toast.

Country-Fried Steak 'N Eggs

$11.99

Two eggs, lightly-breaded fried steak, sausage gravy and toast.

Biscuits 'N Gravy

$9.99

Two eggs your way, split grilled biscuit and sausage gravy.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon over an English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Short Cut

$5.99

Two eggs your way and toast.

Dinermite

$4.99

Egg over hard with choice of bacon, sausage OR Canadian bacon and cheese on a toasted English muffin.

The Power Wrap

$8.99

Healthy wrap filled with egg whites, tomatoes, avocados, spinach, mushrooms and Cheddar.

Griddle Cakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Cakes (3)

$6.99

Three cakes with syrup and butter.

Buttermilk Cakes (2)

$4.99

Two cakes with syrup and butter.

One Buttermilk Pancake

$3.99

One pancake with syrup and butter.

Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (3)

$7.99

Three cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.

Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (2)

$5.99

Two cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.

One Specialty Buttermilk Pancake

$3.99

One pancake with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

French Toast

$8.99

Fresh-baked sweet brioche.

Sides

Bacon

$3.49

Sausage Links

$3.49

Sausage Patties

$3.49

Canadian Bacon

$3.49

Ham

$3.49

North Country Smokehouse Bacon

$3.99

North Country Smokehouse Maple Links

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.69

Home Fries

$1.99

House-Made Baked Beans

$1.59

One Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.99

Toast & Jelly

$1.69

English Muffin

$1.69

Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese

$1.79

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$1.79

Hot Oatmeal

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Pure NH Maple Syrup

$1.99

Kids' Menu

Kids' Buttermilk Pancake

$4.99

Served with butter and syrup. Includes a small drink.

Kids' Top Dog

$5.99

Grilled 100% beef hot dog. Served with fries and a small drink.

Kids' Burger

$5.99

Fresh ground beef patty, cooked well-done and served with fries and a small drink. Add cheese .79.

Kids' Finger Lickin' Chicken

$5.99

Fried chicken tenders served with fries and a small drink.

Kids' Mac 'n Cheese

$5.99

Corkscrew pasta and cheese sauce served with a grilled 100% beef dog and small drink.

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.49

Conquer your chocolate craving!

Carrot Cake (Contains walnuts.)

$5.49

Our baker's pride and joy! Contains walnuts.

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter, hot fudge and whipped cream.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

A delicious diner classic!

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Full of creamy coconut goodness!

Grapenut Custard

$4.49

Warm and delicious!

Classic Bread Pudding

$4.39

Maple syrup glaze.

Frappes

Chocolate Frappe

$5.49

Vanilla Frappe

$5.49

Strawberry Frappe

$5.49

Coffee Frappe

$5.49

Mocha Frappe

$5.49

Mint Frappe

$5.49

Black and White Frappe

$5.49

Beverages

Coca Cola 20 oz. bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke 20 oz. bottle

$2.99

Dasani Water 20 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Private Label Orange Soda 12 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Private Label Lime Rickey Soda 12 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Private Label Root Beer 12 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Private Label Diet Root Beer 12 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Private Label Cream Soda 12 oz. bottle

$2.99

Common Man Joe Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 Laconia Road, Tilton, NH 03276

Directions

