Tilt'n Diner
61 Laconia Road
Tilton, NH 03276
Popular Items
Starters
Appetizer Sampler
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, onion rings, fried pickles and corn fritters.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, fried golden and packed to go plain or tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Corn Fritters
Fried golden brown and packed up to go with maple mustard for dipping.
Mozzarella Wedges
House-made, fried golden and served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded dill pickles, fried golden and crisp.
House-Made Onion Rings
Hand-cut, battered and fried golden
Farmhouse Famous Meatballs
Homemade meatballs just like our sister Italian Farmhouse restaurant makes 'em! Topped with sliced salami, marinara, provolone and mozzarella. Baked golden brown to perfection!
Diner Fries
Crisp and delicious.
Cheesy Fries
Loaded with cheesy goodness!
Cheesy Gravy Fries
They’ll set you free!
Chili Cheese Fries
Ultimate combo!
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with our maple mustard sauce.
Garden Variety
Small Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.
Large Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons and Parmesan.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, chick peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg and cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts and bacon topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.
Steak Tip Salad
Mixed greens, grilled mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and house-marinated steak tips.
The "Big Taco" Salad
House-made tortilla basket filled with greens, tomatoes, peppers, grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado and onion with chipotle dressing, sour cream and salsa!
Diner Favorites
Roasted Turkey Dinner
Slow-roasted with sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy and cranberry sauce
Grilled Steak Tips
The best around! Packed to go with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Country-Fried Steak*
Hand-breaded, golden fried and topped with white country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies.
Turkey Pot Pie
Oven-fresh turkey and our house-made pot pie filling topped with a flaky crust.
Liver and Onions
Grilled with North Country Smokehouse bacon, smothered in onions and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies.
House-Made Mac 'n Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n Cheese
Buffalo-style pulled chicken and house-made cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs.
Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese
Slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork and our famous Mac ’n Cheese!
Homestyle Classics
Spaghetti
With grilled Parmesan bread
Spaghetti with Farmhouse Meatballs
With grilled Parmesan bread and house-made meatballs just like our sister restaurant Italian Farmhouse makes 'em.
American Chop Suey
The classic with grilled Parmesan bread.
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef, creamed corn and gravy topped with piping-hot mashed potatoes.
Tenders Dinner
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Golden fried chicken breast smothered with mozzarella, served on pasta tossed with marinara and grilled Parmesan bread.
Meatloaf
Our house-made meatloaf, packed to go with a mountain of mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand-breaded shrimp, fried golden and served with fries and coleslaw.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon paired with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
House-made Belgian waffle topped with golden fried, hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of real NH maple syrup or white country gravy.
Burgers
Deluxe Diner Burger
With lettuce, tomato and a pickle. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
BBQ Burger
Fresh ground beef topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Patty Melt
Fresh-ground hamburger with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss on grilled Rye. Served with chips and a pickle.
Quad-Zilla
3/4 lb. of fresh ground beef layered with Cheddar, American, bacon, and fried onion rings, smothered in Thousand Island dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Our Own Veggie Burger
Common Man-made with nuts, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Specialty Sandwiches
Braised Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-cooked tender and juicy pot roast, mushrooms, beef gravy, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce served on brioche.
The Aristocrat
Tomato, avocado, and North Country Smokehouse bacon with a fried egg on brioche.
Cuban Roadster Classic
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on a bianco bun.
Deviled Egg Salad BLT
Deviled egg salad, green leaf lettuce, tomato, North Country Smokehouse bacon and avocado served on marbled rye.
Farmhouse Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs just like our sister restaurant, the Italian Farmhouse, makes 'em! Topped with salami, marinara, provolone and mozzarella. Served on a bianco bun.
Gouda Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak tips, sautéed onion and pepper strips and Gouda cheese, served on a bianco bun.
The Monte Cristo
Sliced ham, turkey and Swiss cheese with tomato and North Country Smokehouse bacon on brioche, served with real NH maple syrup for dipping.
Diner Staples
Tuna Melt
100% Albacore tuna salad with tomatoes and Swiss cheese on grilled Parmesan bread.
Grilled Reuben Melt
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye OR sub a veggie burger (contains nuts).
Excellent Clubs
Double decker with your choice of chicken, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Golden-fried chicken breast dripping with buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato and packed to go with bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
The Fishwich
Golden-fried flaky fish, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Tom's Last Hurrah
Oven-roasted turkey and stuffing, topped with cranberry mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Chicken Parmesan
Golden-fried chicken tenders, marinara and mozzarella. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Hot Diggity Dog
100% all-natural beef, grilled to perfection and served in a New England-style roll.
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (BLT)
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Gooey and delish! Build your own by adding tomato, ham, bacon or bologna! Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Diner Tacos
Fish Tacos
House-battered fried haddock wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Served with house-made chips.
Chicken Tacos
Fresh fried chicken tenders wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and pepper jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and pickles and drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips.
Carne Asada Tacos
Seasoned ground beef with shredded lettuce and pepper jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with chips.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Slow-roasted crispy fried pork wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw. Drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and crispy fried onions. Served with house-made chips.
Omelette Obsessions
Three-Egg Omelette
Build your own with available add ons!
Egg Whites Omelette
Choose American, Swiss or Cheddar. Add bacon, sausage or ham for .79.
Veggie Omelette
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomato and cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak Omelette
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese.
Meat Lovers' Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon and cheese.
Tony's Famous Meatloaf and Cheese Omelette
House-made meatloaf! Hey, it was Tony’s idea!
Corned Beef Hash 'N Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, onions and peppers.
Greek Omelette
Egg whites, fresh spinach, feta, black olives and tomatoes
Breakfast Classics
The Bonneville
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.
The Doo-Wop
Two eggs, bacon, sausage or Canadian bacon and toast
NH Farm Breakfast
Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, North Country Smokehouse bacon or maple links and toast.
Hash 'N Eggs
Two eggs, corned beef hash and toast.
Steak 'N Eggs
NY sirloin steak grilled to your liking with two eggs and toast.
Country-Fried Steak 'N Eggs
Two eggs, lightly-breaded fried steak, sausage gravy and toast.
Biscuits 'N Gravy
Two eggs your way, split grilled biscuit and sausage gravy.
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon over an English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Short Cut
Two eggs your way and toast.
Dinermite
Egg over hard with choice of bacon, sausage OR Canadian bacon and cheese on a toasted English muffin.
The Power Wrap
Healthy wrap filled with egg whites, tomatoes, avocados, spinach, mushrooms and Cheddar.
Griddle Cakes & Waffles
Buttermilk Cakes (3)
Three cakes with syrup and butter.
Buttermilk Cakes (2)
Two cakes with syrup and butter.
One Buttermilk Pancake
One pancake with syrup and butter.
Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (3)
Three cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (2)
Two cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
One Specialty Buttermilk Pancake
One pancake with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
Belgian Waffle
French Toast
Fresh-baked sweet brioche.
Sides
Bacon
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Canadian Bacon
Ham
North Country Smokehouse Bacon
North Country Smokehouse Maple Links
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
House-Made Baked Beans
One Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Sausage Gravy
One Egg
Toast & Jelly
English Muffin
Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese
Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese
Hot Oatmeal
Fresh Fruit Cup
Pure NH Maple Syrup
Kids' Menu
Kids' Buttermilk Pancake
Served with butter and syrup. Includes a small drink.
Kids' Top Dog
Grilled 100% beef hot dog. Served with fries and a small drink.
Kids' Burger
Fresh ground beef patty, cooked well-done and served with fries and a small drink. Add cheese .79.
Kids' Finger Lickin' Chicken
Fried chicken tenders served with fries and a small drink.
Kids' Mac 'n Cheese
Corkscrew pasta and cheese sauce served with a grilled 100% beef dog and small drink.
Desserts
Chocolate Layer Cake
Conquer your chocolate craving!
Carrot Cake (Contains walnuts.)
Our baker's pride and joy! Contains walnuts.
Peanut Butter Pie
Graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter, hot fudge and whipped cream.
Chocolate Cream Pie
A delicious diner classic!
Coconut Cream Pie
Full of creamy coconut goodness!
Grapenut Custard
Warm and delicious!
Classic Bread Pudding
Maple syrup glaze.
Frappes
Beverages
Coca Cola 20 oz. bottle
Diet Coke 20 oz. bottle
Dasani Water 20 oz. bottle
Common Man Private Label Orange Soda 12 oz. bottle
Common Man Private Label Lime Rickey Soda 12 oz. bottle
Common Man Private Label Root Beer 12 oz. bottle
Common Man Private Label Diet Root Beer 12 oz. bottle
Common Man Private Label Cream Soda 12 oz. bottle
Common Man Joe Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
