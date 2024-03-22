Tilted Farmer 7249 Wooster Pike Rd.
7249 Wooster Pike
Seville, OH 44273
Food
Starters
- Cauliflower Wings$13.50
Crispy, cauliflower florets with your choice of sauce: buffalo, bbq, garlic parmesan or mango habanero dry rub. Served with celery, carrots, and buttermilk ranch.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.50
Bite-sized nuggets of Wisconsin's finest cheese, lightly breaded and fried. Served with garlic aioli or marinara.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
Made with a blend of melted parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, spinach and artichoke hearts. Topped with diced tomatoes and served with warm tortilla chips.
- Charcuterie$24.75
An assortment of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, pickled vegetables, seasonal fruit and gourmet crackers.
- Hummus Plate$13.50
Creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic and lemon juice topped with homemade tabouli and chopped vegetables. Served with warm pita bread.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$17.00
Fresh made tortilla chips topped with pulled pork and a blend of cheeses. Garnished with scallions, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream.
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$13.50
Three soft homemade pretzels sticks, freshly baked and sprinkled with coarse salt. Served with beer cheese and spicy brown mustard.
- Chips & Salsa$7.50
Golden tortilla chips served with zesty homemade salsa.
- Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
A mound of golden tater tots topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions and a dollop of sour cream.
- Pierogies$12.00
Traditional dumplings filled with mashed potatoes and cheese. Served with a sauteed onions, a dollop of sour cream and fresh chives.
- Charcuterie-Petite Portion$16.75
Salads
- Garden Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- 1/2 Garden Salad$8.25
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons.
- Caesar Salad$15.50
Grilled romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and homemade croutons drizzled a creamy Caesar dressing.
- 1/2 Caesar Salad$8.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and homemade croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
- Seasonal Salad$15.50
Local seasonal greens topped with sweet potatoes, walnuts, apples, dried cranberries and feta cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette dressing.
- 1/2 Seasonal Salad$8.75
Local seasonal greens and toppings. Ask your server for details.
- Wedge Salad$15.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, crispy bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
- 1/2 Wedge Salad$8.75
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, crispy bacon bits, chopped eggs, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
- Gourmet Salad$16.50
Mix of baby greens, seasonal fruit, chopped walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- 1/2 Gourmet Salad$9.25
Mix of baby greens, seasonal fruit, crumbled walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Handhelds
- Gyro$15.50
Tender slices of gyro meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in a warm pita bread. Served with a creamy tzatziki sauce.
- Veggie Gyro$13.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions wrapped in a warm pita bread. Served with a creamy tzatziki sauce.
- Reuben$17.75Out of stock
Layers of thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.75
Grilled chicken breast tossed in a tangy buffalo sauce and wrapped in a soft tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.75
Slow cooked pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce piled high on a soft, homemade brioche bun, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy onion tanglers.
- Shrimp Tacos$16.75
Grilled shrimp topped with red cabbage slaw and poblano crema served in warm tortillas.
- Black Bean Burger$15.50
Made with a flavorful blend of black beans, vegetables, and spices served on a homemade brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of cheese.
- Tilted Burger$16.75
Made with 1/2 lb. high quality Angus beef. Served on a homemade brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese.
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.75
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta and served with garlic bread.
- Teriyaki Chicken Tenders$16.25
Crispy chicken tenders coated in a teriyaki glaze and topped with green onions. Served with seasoned rice.
- Honey Pecan Crusted Chicken$17.75
Tender chicken breast coated in a sweet and crunchy pecan crust. Served with your choice of side.
- Cajun Shrimp Skewers$17.25
Grilled shrimp skewers are seasoned with a blend of cajun spices and served on a bed of rice with steamed vegetables.
- Glazed Salmon$25.50
8 oz. salmon fillet coated in a seasonal glaze and served with seasoned rice and steamed vegetables.
- Full Rack Ribs$26.00
Full rack of ribs slow cooked with your choice of bbq or honey bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
- Rack Ribs-Petite Portion$14.00
Half rack of ribs slow cooked with your choice of bbq or honey bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
- Pork Chop$16.75
Grilled pork chop seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, served with your choice of side.
Specials
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.99Out of stock
Corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage.
- Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich$15.99Out of stock
Corned beef on grilled rye bread, served with pickles and fries.
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Fried cod served with coleslaw, fries, lemon wedge, and tartar sauce
- Fish Fry Dinner$16.00
Breaded walleye served with hush puppies, fries, lemon wedges and tartar sauce
- Fried Cod & 3 Potato Cheddar Pierogies$17.00
Fried cod served with 3 potato and cheddar pierogies, fries, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
