Food Menus

Appetizers

Celtic Knot Pretzel

$10.99

Hot, soft-baked and served with beer cheese, stone-ground honey mustard sauce & jalapeño Jack cheese sauce

Frickles

$7.99

Fried pickles! Hand-breaded dill pickle chips, golden fried and served with Cayenne ranch

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Pub Nachos

$13.99

Fresh-made tortilla chips covered with shredded cheese, beer cheese, jalapeños & pico de gallo. Your choice of chicken or beef

Tilted Platter

$15.99

This sampler platter includes boneless wings, fried pickles, loaded tots and mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing and marinara sauce

Banging Shrimp

$12.49

Shrimp fried in Sam Adams beer batter, drizzled with bang bang sauce and green onions

Mini-dillas

$8.99

Chicken, beef or cheese quesadillas served with sour cream, queso and pico

Scotch Eggs

$8.99

Celtic specialties. Soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sweet and spicy sausage, Parmesan breaded and golden fried. Served with horseradish cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne i

Kilt's Double Dip

$8.99

Buffalo chicken dip and hummus dip, served with celery, carrots, cucumbers & pita chips

Spinach Con Queso

$8.99

Melted jalapeño cheese and spinach dip, topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, green onions, & sour cream

Soups & Salads

Cup TK Chili

$3.99

Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Bowl TK Chili

$6.99

Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99Out of stock

Ask you favorite kilt girl!

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Ask you favorite kilt girl!

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$15.99

Fresh greens topped with grilled sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & choice of dressing

Full Size House Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing

Half Size House Salad

$4.99

Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing

Full Size Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Half Size Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Italian Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, chopped pepperoni, chopped salami, banana peppers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, balsamic dressing & mozzerellá cheese

Wings & Boneless Wings

6 Pcs Traditional Wings

$9.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

10 Pcs Traditional Wings

$14.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

20 Pcs Traditional Wings

$24.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

6 Pcs Boneless Wings

$8.99

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

10 Pcs Boneless Wings

$13.49

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

20 Pcs Boneless Wings

$22.99

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

Wing Platter

$19.99

6 boneless wings, 6 traditional wings, cole slaw, french fries, celery & carrots. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Sandwiches

Spicy Mother Clucker

$12.99

Celtic specialties. Hand-breaded chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch

Classic Club

$13.49

Turkey, ham & bacon served on sourdough bread with lettuce, and tomato, with our stone ground mustard sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.49

Shaved ribeye & melted provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll with roasted onions & peppers

Monte Cristo

$12.99Out of stock

Ham, turkey, American cheese & Swiss cheese served on sourdough with raspberry puree, deep fried with powdered sugar

Blackened Chicken Avocado

$13.99

Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato served on sourdough bread with stone ground mustard sauce & avocado spread

French Dip

$12.99

Shaved ribeye & Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Baja Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese served on jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce, bell pepper, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & spicy Caesar dressing

Italian Melt

$12.99

Pepperoni, hard salami & turkey served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onions & our signature red pepper mayonnaise

Reuben

$13.99

Celtic specialties. Corned beef & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

Boss Hogg

$12.99

Ham, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, stone ground mustard on a toasted hoagie bun

Entrées

William Wallace Shepherd's Pie

$13.99

Celtic specialties. Ground beef, carrots, peas, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast

3 Pc Chicken Tender Platter

$12.49

Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing

5 Pc Chicken Tender Platter

$14.99

Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Sam Adam's beer battered cod, served with french fries, coleslaw, tater sauce and lemon wedge

Ribeye Platter

$29.99

12 oz USDA choice ribeye cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical con

Salmon Platter

$18.99

Celtic specialties. Bourbon glazed salmon, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans

Fat Bastard's Meatloaf

$13.99

Celtic specialties. House-made meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and topped with onion tanglers

Sirloin Platter

$24.99

10 oz USDA choice sirloin cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical co

Gaelic Chicken

$16.99

Celtic specialties. Grilled chicken with onions & mushrooms in our Irish whiskey sauce over mashed potatoes & served with garlic toast

Cajun Pasta

$15.99

Shrimp, andouille sausage, & chicken blended with onions, peppers and our signature cajun seasoning on a bed of cavatappi

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

3 cheese sauce, cavatappi, topped with hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions & drizzled with ranch

Big Arse Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Guinness BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, onion tanglers, lettuce & tomato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Hangover Burger

$13.99

American cheese, applewood bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Beyond Burger

$14.95

100% plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Holy Guacamole

$13.99

Pepperjack cheese, gaucamole, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Jalapeño Burger

$13.99

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, red onion & kilt burner mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Wicked Boston Burger

$13.99

Samuel Adams Boston lager, onion relish, American cheese, maple pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, & fry sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certai

Street Tacos

3 Artisan Soft Tacos

$13.99

Shredded lettuce, cheddar and jack cheese, cilantro onions, pico de gallo and cayenne ranch. Served with chips and salsa

Kilt Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$5.99

Warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & Monin caramel sauce

Tilted Guilt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

Hot, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Cheesecake

$5.99

New York style cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of monin caramel sauce or raspberry puree

Sides/Sauces

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Garlic Parmesan (White Wine, Garlic Butter, Parmesan)

$0.99

Gaelic Gold (Celtic Specialties. Fried, Tossed in White Wine & Garlic Butter Sauce, Dusted in Our Secret Dry Rub and Finished on the Grill)

$0.99

Sweet Angel (Bourbon, Teriyaki, Garlic Pepper)

$0.99

Guinness BBQ (Sweet BBQ, Guinness)

$0.99

Thai Sweet Chili (Sweet Chili Glaze)

$0.99

Buffalo (Traditional Buffalo Sauce)

$0.99

Mango Habanero (Sweet Mango, Habanero)

$0.99

Pirate Anne Bonny (Celtic Specialties. Ranch, Cajun Seasoning, Mango Habanero, Firestorm Sauce)

$0.99

Cassie Scorned (Celtic Specialties. 4 Types of Chili Peppers, 2 Hot Sauces, 1 Amazing Sauce)

$0.99

Kilt Burner (Burn Your Kilt Off)

$0.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Premium Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$4.00

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea

$3.50

Gold Peak Coffee

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chz Burger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

2 Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Fast Bar

Liquor

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Jack

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors

Mich Ultra

Miller

Busch

Corona

$5.00