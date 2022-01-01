Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timber Coffee Company

98 Outer Dr

Silver Bay, MN 55614

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$4.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Tea Drinks

Chai

$5.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.75+

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

10oz

$3.00

12oz

$4.50

16oz

$5.00

Saplings

Little Coco

$3.00

Steamy Creamy

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon roll

$4.00

Muffins

Blueberry muffin

$3.25

Apple muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin muffin

$3.25

Chocolate chip muffin

$3.25

Wild berry muffin

$3.25

Banana muffin

$3.25

Cherry muffin

$3.25

Scones

Wild berry scone

$3.25

Vanilla bean

$3.25

Blueberry scone

$3.25

Chocolate chip scone

$3.25

Pumpkin scone

$3.25

Hand Pies

Blueberry hand pie

$3.50

Apple hand pie

$3.50

Cookies

chocolate chip cookie

$3.25

Pie

Apple pie

$4.50

Cheesecake

Pumpkin cheesecake

$4.50

Vanilla bean

$4.50

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Biscotti

Plain biscotti

$1.25

chocolate dipped biscotti

$1.50

Clothing

Short sleeve

$22.00

Long sleeve

$28.00

Hoodie

$42.00

Crewneck

$38.00

Ballcap

$20.00

Beanie

$15.00

Glass drink jar

With straw

$15.00

Retail coffee beans

Decaf

$16.00

Dark roast

$14.00

North shore

$15.00

Guatemala

$16.00

Retail tea bags

Mini bag

$5.95

Syrups

Toasted caramel

$14.00

Cardamom

$14.00

PBS

$14.00

PH delight

$15.00

Magic potion

$15.00

Lavender

$14.00

Strawberry

$14.00

Vanilla bean

$14.00

Winter mint

$14.00

Ritual

Drinking chocolate

$18.00

Water

Deja Blue

$1.25

SanPelle

Orange

$2.00

Orange and pomegranate

$2.00

Bubbl’r

Passion fruit

$2.00

Triple berry

$2.00

Pitaya

$2.00

Reed’s

Reeds

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Timber Coffee Company is currently under construction in Silver Bay, MN. We are working hard to be up and running *sometime soon* You can look forward to locally roasted coffee, authentic espresso drinks, tea and smoothies. Along with cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones, bread, cookies, cheesecake and more - made fresh daily in our bakery! We’ll also be working on a fresh food focused lunch menu as we get off the ground.

Website

Location

98 Outer Dr, Silver Bay, MN 55614

Directions

