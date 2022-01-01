Timber Coffee Company
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Timber Coffee Company is currently under construction in Silver Bay, MN. We are working hard to be up and running *sometime soon* You can look forward to locally roasted coffee, authentic espresso drinks, tea and smoothies. Along with cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones, bread, cookies, cheesecake and more - made fresh daily in our bakery! We’ll also be working on a fresh food focused lunch menu as we get off the ground.
98 Outer Dr, Silver Bay, MN 55614
