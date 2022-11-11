- Home
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
588 Reviews
$$
246 Rainbow Drive
Suite Y
Silverthorne, CO 80498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry
Decafe Coffee
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Bkakti Chai
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Bhakti Chai
Iced Tea
Kombucha Cranberry Lavender
Kombucha Grapefruit Citra
Kombucha Orange Basil
Kure's Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Juice (fresh squeezed)
Pineapple
RMS Ginger Ale
RMS Tonic
Rocky Mountain Root Beer
Rocky Mountain Cola
Rocky Mountain Diet Cola
Rocky Mountain Lemon Limeade
House Cocktails
Apple Chai Mule
Autumn In A Glass
wood’s hopped gin, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, pomegranate, pear, lemon, clove
barrel aged manhattan
woody creek straight bourbon, cinzano rosso, strongwater cherry bitters
Blackberry Sour
leopold bros blackberry whiskey, lemon juice, simple, egg white
Casa (House Marg)
mile high spirits cuidado tequila, fresh juices
Cheshire cat
cucumber Martini
Dark Side of the Moon
Death by Earthquake in a Chinese Apothecary
Electric Daisy
Escape to Bariloche
Espresso Martini
Featured Cocktail
Foxy Cougar
Honey badger Don't Care
It's Complicated
Jens berry thyme lemon drop
Just keep swimming
Lychee Martini
Mountain Tart
Naked & Almost Famous
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
PB Choc Old Fashioned
Punkin Spiked Latte
Rockstar Martini
Sake Sangria
Save The Bees Knees
Shape Shifter
Smoky Chihuahua
Smashing Pumpkin
S'mores Martini
family jones vodka, dorda double chocolate liqueur, madagascar vanilla, toasted marshmallow
Sorta Single
Space Force
mythology needle pig gin, orgeat, lemon
Summit Boulevardier
breckenridge bourbon, leopold bros tart cherry liqueur, aperol, cinzano rosso
Sweata Weatha Old Fashioned
The Dirty Dude
timberline marg
state-38 reposado, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, lime
Traditional Mule
Up in Smoke (291 Old Fashioned)
291 rye, maple, black walnut bitters
Vegas Nights
Family Jones American Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Timberline Flask
Vegas Nights W/O Flask
Family Jones American Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol
Beer
Wine by the bottle
BTL Alpha Montes Carmenere
BTL Antinori Pian Brunello
BTL Ava Grace Red Blend
BTL Benziger Pinot Noir
BTL Canvasback Cab Sauv
BTL Caymus Cab Sauv
BTL Celeste Crianaza
BTL Chappellet Mountain Cuvee
BTL Chilensis Red Blend
BTL El Esteco Malbec
BTL Erasmo Bordeaux
BTL Ergo Rojo Red Blend
BTL Faustino I Rioja
BTL Gerard Bertrand Syrah
BTL Harvey & Harriet Red Blend
BTL Inkblot Petite Sirah
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir
BTL Jolie-Laide Provisor Granache
BTL Jordan Cab Sauv
BTL La Kiuva Nebbiolo
BTL La Nerthe Les Cassagnes Grenache
BTL Las Rocas Garnacha
BTL Loudenne Cru Bordeaux
BTL Maison Beaujolais
BTL Modus Ruffino Toscana
BTL Montes Alpha Cab Sauv
BTL Neil Ellis Left Bank
Btl Orin Swift Palermo
BTL Orin Swift Papillon
BTL Peju Cab Sauv
BTL Portal Da Red Blend
BTL Prisoner Saldo Red Zin
BTL Prisoner Unshackled Cab Sauv
BTL Ratti Barolo
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
BTL Sequia Grove Cab Sauv
BTL Spring Valley Cab Franc
BTL Straight Shooter Pinot Noir
BTL Swanson Merlot
BTL Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico
BTL Terrunyo Cab Sauv
BTL Tree Fort Cab Sauv
BTL Two Mountain Red Blend
BTL Uno Malbec
BTL Villa Antinori Toscana
BTL Villa Sparina Barbera
BTL Landmark Pinot Noir
BTL Kunde Zinfandel
BTL Santi Valpolicella
BTL Pozzan Cab Sauv
BTL Elouan
BTL Boen Pinot
BTL Daou Cab Sauvw
BTL Pessimist
BTL Chenin Blanc
BTL Domaine Sancerre
BTL Domaine Sauv Blanc
BTL Domaine Senaillet Chardonnay
BTL Domaine Ventoura Chablis
BTL Frisk Riesling
BTL Guinigi Prosecco Rose
BTL J Pinot Gris
BTL J Vineyards Chard
BTL Jerman Pinot Grigio
BTL Martin Codax Albarino
BTL Mendade White Blend
BTL Peju Sauv Blanc
BTL Pertico Pinot Grigio
BTL Portal White Blend
BTL Prophecy Rose
BTL Schauer Sauv Blanc
BTL Sea Sun Chard
BTL Solosole Vermentino
BTL Tohu Sauv Blanc
Chat St. Mich Sweet White
BTL St. Francis Chard
BTL J Vin Brut Cuvee
BTL La Marca Prosecco
Btl Freixenet Prosecco 187ml (Split)
BTL Mercat Cava Brut
BTL Stanford Brut 187ml (Split)
Starters
Bao Buns
Includes 2 bao buns, served with coleslaw, sauce, and your choice of 1 protein.
Bone Marrow
Served with crostini and caramelized onions. Note: Gluten Friendly without the bread
Burrata bruschetta
basil pesto, pickled red onion, arugula, crostini, balsamic reduction
Cornbread
House made sweet cornbread, served with cinnamon butter
Crispy Chicken Wings
Meaty flats and drums with your choice of sauce and dressing. 6 wings total. Timberline signature sauce is a sweet thai chili with medium heat.
Devils on Horseback
Dates stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and drizzled with maple balsamic.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried brussels sprouts topped with pecorino cheese and balsamic reduction. Add Bacon for $2
House Focaccia
Hummus
Served carrots, celery, cucumbers, pita. Ask for current featured flavor!
Nachos
crispy wontons, sweet & spicy thai chili sauce, sriracha aioli, green onion and sesame seeds. Choice of togarashi shrimp or confit chicken.
Whipped Goat Cheese
Honey, sriracha, chives, pita and fresh vegetables
Entrees
Asian Fried Chicken
Basmati rice, asparagus, kimchi, sweet Thai chili glaze
Bistro Burger
Niman Ranch all beef patty with american cheese, bacon jam, basil aioli, and arugula, on a brioche bun, served with house made chips
Black & Blue Burger
niman ranch prime angus beef, bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese, brioche bun. served with house-made chips
Braised Short Rib
goat cheese grits, asparagus, mushrooms, honey carrot puree
Chef's Pasta Special
Chicken Piccata
lemon butter, capers, broccolini, garlic mashed potatoes
Elk Tenderloin
Fried Rice
Basmati rice, peas, carrots, eggs, sesame seeds
Meatless Burger
impossible burger TM, american cheese, tofu aioli, pesto, caramelized onions, tomato, spring mix, brioche bun served with house-made chips
Prime Beef Filet with Shrimp
7oz USDA Prime filet served with shrimp and ranch-seasoned baby potatoes, broccolini. Choose blue cheese cream sauce or chimichurri
Ricotta Gnocchi
Ricotta (not potato) Gnocchi, basil pesto (contains pine nuts), bechamel, pink peppercorn (Vegetarian)
Salmon
Sustainably farmed in Chile. Three cheese risotto, asparagus, lemon butter caper sauce
Salmon Burger
cajun remoulade, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun. Served with house-made chips
Shrimp N Grits
Goat cheese grits, togarashi blackened shrimp, Gluten Free
Tofu Fried Rice
basmati rice, peas, carrots, green onion, egg, sesame seeds. (vegan if made without eggs)
Soups
Desserts
Salads Summer 2022
House Salad
Spring mix, cherry heirloom tomatoes, radish, cucumber. Vegan.
Classic Caesar
romaine, croutons, italian cheeses, salt cured egg yolk, bacon crumble
Garlic Shrimp and Spinach
Italian cheeses, hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, warm bacon vinaigrette
Summer Apple
arugula, blue cheese crumbles, dried apple chips, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
246 Rainbow Drive, Suite Y, Silverthorne, CO 80498