Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

588 Reviews

$$

246 Rainbow Drive

Suite Y

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread
Bistro Burger
Fried Rice

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decafe Coffee

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Bkakti Chai

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Bhakti Chai

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kombucha Cranberry Lavender

$6.50

Kombucha Grapefruit Citra

$6.50

Kombucha Orange Basil

$6.50

Kure's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice (fresh squeezed)

$4.50

Pineapple

$3.50

RMS Ginger Ale

$3.50

RMS Tonic

$3.50

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.50

Rocky Mountain Cola

$3.50

Rocky Mountain Diet Cola

$3.50

Rocky Mountain Lemon Limeade

$3.50

House Cocktails

Apple Chai Mule

$13.00

Autumn In A Glass

$15.00

wood’s hopped gin, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, pomegranate, pear, lemon, clove

barrel aged manhattan

$15.00

woody creek straight bourbon, cinzano rosso, strongwater cherry bitters

Blackberry Sour

$14.00

leopold bros blackberry whiskey, lemon juice, simple, egg white

Casa (House Marg)

$8.00

mile high spirits cuidado tequila, fresh juices

Cheshire cat

$15.00

cucumber Martini

$15.00

Dark Side of the Moon

$13.00

Death by Earthquake in a Chinese Apothecary

$15.00

Electric Daisy

$16.00

Escape to Bariloche

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Featured Cocktail

$14.00

Foxy Cougar

$14.00

Honey badger Don't Care

$14.00

It's Complicated

$14.00

Jens berry thyme lemon drop

$14.00

Just keep swimming

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mountain Tart

$14.00

Naked & Almost Famous

$15.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$16.00

PB Choc Old Fashioned

$14.00

Punkin Spiked Latte

$14.00

Rockstar Martini

$15.00

Sake Sangria

$14.00

Save The Bees Knees

$13.00

Shape Shifter

$14.00

Smoky Chihuahua

$15.00

Smashing Pumpkin

$14.00

S'mores Martini

$14.00

family jones vodka, dorda double chocolate liqueur, madagascar vanilla, toasted marshmallow

Sorta Single

$15.00

Space Force

$13.00

mythology needle pig gin, orgeat, lemon

Summit Boulevardier

$15.00

breckenridge bourbon, leopold bros tart cherry liqueur, aperol, cinzano rosso

Sweata Weatha Old Fashioned

$14.00

The Dirty Dude

$12.00

timberline marg

$13.00

state-38 reposado, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, lime

Traditional Mule

$8.00

Up in Smoke (291 Old Fashioned)

$14.00

291 rye, maple, black walnut bitters

Vegas Nights

Vegas Nights

$20.00

Family Jones American Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Timberline Flask

Vegas Nights W/O Flask

$14.00

Family Jones American Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol

Beer

Athletic Brew N/A ipa

$5.00

Cerveceria Venga Mex Lager

$6.00

Coors Original

$5.00

DD Choc Banana Stout

$6.00

Glider Cider

$7.00

Jiant Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Wibby Radler

$6.50

Wibby Vienna Amber

$6.00

Mocktails

Devils Day Off

$7.00

Flamingo-go

$7.00

Trinadad Whisper

$8.00

Wine by the bottle

BTL Alpha Montes Carmenere

$42.00

BTL Antinori Pian Brunello

$147.00

BTL Ava Grace Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Benziger Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Canvasback Cab Sauv

$73.00

BTL Caymus Cab Sauv

$158.00

BTL Celeste Crianaza

$60.00

BTL Chappellet Mountain Cuvee

$63.00

BTL Chilensis Red Blend

$62.00

BTL El Esteco Malbec

$39.00

BTL Erasmo Bordeaux

$51.00

BTL Ergo Rojo Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Faustino I Rioja

$90.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand Syrah

$51.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$70.00

BTL Inkblot Petite Sirah

$48.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$78.00

BTL Jolie-Laide Provisor Granache

$64.00

BTL Jordan Cab Sauv

$128.00

BTL La Kiuva Nebbiolo

$52.00

BTL La Nerthe Les Cassagnes Grenache

$51.00

BTL Las Rocas Garnacha

$32.00

BTL Loudenne Cru Bordeaux

$78.00

BTL Maison Beaujolais

$34.00

BTL Modus Ruffino Toscana

$57.00

BTL Montes Alpha Cab Sauv

$48.00

BTL Neil Ellis Left Bank

$33.00

Btl Orin Swift Palermo

$98.00

BTL Orin Swift Papillon

$119.00

BTL Peju Cab Sauv

$60.00

BTL Portal Da Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Prisoner Saldo Red Zin

$68.00

BTL Prisoner Unshackled Cab Sauv

$64.00

BTL Ratti Barolo

$85.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Sequia Grove Cab Sauv

$83.00

BTL Spring Valley Cab Franc

$82.00

BTL Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Swanson Merlot

$55.00

BTL Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico

$48.00

BTL Terrunyo Cab Sauv

$98.00

BTL Tree Fort Cab Sauv

$38.00

BTL Two Mountain Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Uno Malbec

$38.00

BTL Villa Antinori Toscana

$39.00

BTL Villa Sparina Barbera

$44.00

BTL Landmark Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Kunde Zinfandel

BTL Santi Valpolicella

$34.00

BTL Pozzan Cab Sauv

$47.00

BTL Elouan

$46.00

BTL Boen Pinot

$46.00

BTL Daou Cab Sauvw

$62.00

BTL Pessimist

$50.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$42.00

BTL Domaine Sancerre

$63.00

BTL Domaine Sauv Blanc

$63.00

BTL Domaine Senaillet Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Domaine Ventoura Chablis

$55.00

BTL Frisk Riesling

$38.00

BTL Guinigi Prosecco Rose

$26.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL J Vineyards Chard

$40.00

BTL Jerman Pinot Grigio

$47.00

BTL Martin Codax Albarino

$37.00

BTL Mendade White Blend

$32.00

BTL Peju Sauv Blanc

$46.00

BTL Pertico Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Portal White Blend

$30.00

BTL Prophecy Rose

$38.00

BTL Schauer Sauv Blanc

$55.00

BTL Sea Sun Chard

$34.00

BTL Solosole Vermentino

$50.00

BTL Tohu Sauv Blanc

$46.00

Chat St. Mich Sweet White

$17.00

BTL St. Francis Chard

$34.00

BTL J Vin Brut Cuvee

$76.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Freixenet Prosecco 187ml (Split)

$12.00

BTL Mercat Cava Brut

$35.00

BTL Stanford Brut 187ml (Split)

$10.00

Starters

Bao Buns

$11.00

Includes 2 bao buns, served with coleslaw, sauce, and your choice of 1 protein.

Bone Marrow

Bone Marrow

$16.00

Served with crostini and caramelized onions. Note: Gluten Friendly without the bread

Burrata bruschetta

Burrata bruschetta

$13.00Out of stock

basil pesto, pickled red onion, arugula, crostini, balsamic reduction

Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.00

House made sweet cornbread, served with cinnamon butter

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Meaty flats and drums with your choice of sauce and dressing. 6 wings total. Timberline signature sauce is a sweet thai chili with medium heat.

Devils on Horseback

Devils on Horseback

$15.00

Dates stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and drizzled with maple balsamic.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts topped with pecorino cheese and balsamic reduction. Add Bacon for $2

House Focaccia

$5.00
Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Served carrots, celery, cucumbers, pita. Ask for current featured flavor!

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

crispy wontons, sweet & spicy thai chili sauce, sriracha aioli, green onion and sesame seeds. Choice of togarashi shrimp or confit chicken.

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$9.00

Honey, sriracha, chives, pita and fresh vegetables

Entrees

Asian Fried Chicken

Asian Fried Chicken

$22.00

Basmati rice, asparagus, kimchi, sweet Thai chili glaze

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$17.00

Niman Ranch all beef patty with american cheese, bacon jam, basil aioli, and arugula, on a brioche bun, served with house made chips

Black & Blue Burger

$17.00

niman ranch prime angus beef, bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese, brioche bun. served with house-made chips

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

goat cheese grits, asparagus, mushrooms, honey carrot puree

Chef's Pasta Special

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

lemon butter, capers, broccolini, garlic mashed potatoes

Elk Tenderloin

$42.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$18.00

Basmati rice, peas, carrots, eggs, sesame seeds

Meatless Burger

$16.00

impossible burger TM, american cheese, tofu aioli, pesto, caramelized onions, tomato, spring mix, brioche bun served with house-made chips

Prime Beef Filet with Shrimp

$48.00

7oz USDA Prime filet served with shrimp and ranch-seasoned baby potatoes, broccolini. Choose blue cheese cream sauce or chimichurri

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$22.00

Ricotta (not potato) Gnocchi, basil pesto (contains pine nuts), bechamel, pink peppercorn (Vegetarian)

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Sustainably farmed in Chile. Three cheese risotto, asparagus, lemon butter caper sauce

Salmon Burger

$18.00

cajun remoulade, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun. Served with house-made chips

Shrimp N Grits

$18.00

Goat cheese grits, togarashi blackened shrimp, Gluten Free

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

basmati rice, peas, carrots, green onion, egg, sesame seeds. (vegan if made without eggs)

Soups

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Current Special: Cream of Corn

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Current Special: Cream of Corn

Green Chili Bowl

$9.00

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Desserts

Featured Cheesecake

$9.00

Current Feature: NY Cheesecake w/ Peach Sauce and house made whipped cream

Salads Summer 2022

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

Spring mix, cherry heirloom tomatoes, radish, cucumber. Vegan.

Classic Caesar

$7.00+

romaine, croutons, italian cheeses, salt cured egg yolk, bacon crumble

Garlic Shrimp and Spinach

Garlic Shrimp and Spinach

$19.00

Italian cheeses, hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, warm bacon vinaigrette

Summer Apple

$13.00Out of stock

arugula, blue cheese crumbles, dried apple chips, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Steak and Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Kids Burger with Chips

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

246 Rainbow Drive, Suite Y, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Directions

Gallery
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails image
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails image
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Windy City Pizza Silverthorne
orange starNo Reviews
191 Blue River Parkway Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Pure Kitchen - Frisco
orange star4.2 • 476
116 Basecamp Way Frisco, CO 80443
View restaurantnext
Ollie's Pub & Grub - Frisco
orange star4.0 • 336
620 Main Street Frisco, CO 80443
View restaurantnext
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,607
408 Main St Frisco, CO 80443
View restaurantnext
Windy City Pizza and Pub Breckenridge
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Park Avenue #15a Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
The Blue Stag Saloon - Breckenridge
orange star3.8 • 951
321 S Main Street Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Silverthorne
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston