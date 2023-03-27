Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses
American

Timberloft Restaurant - Gordonsville

101 Reviews

$$

470 Gordonsville Hwy

Gordonsville, TN 38563

Popular Items

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato
Jack Daniel's BBQ Sandwich
Chips, Cheese & Pico

Dinner Menu

Specials

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

Breakfast Empanadas

$13.50

2 empanadas filled with eggs, cheese and sausage served with sour cream and salsa and a side of house fried potatoes topped with parmesan cheese. What are Empanadas?! A Latin American turnover, deep fried with a egg, cheese and sausage filling.

Cheesy Egg Scramble

Cheesy Egg Scramble

$12.99

3 scrambled eggs with lots of cheese and ham. Served with sourdough toast and house fried potatoes topped with Parmesan cheese.

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.99

3 Slices of Brioche French Toast with berries, powdered sugar and real maple syrup and 3 slices of bacon.

Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only

Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only

$15.99

Belgian waffle covered in melted cheddar cheese and paired with crispy fried chicken strips and siracha maple syrup.

Porkys - Sunday Only

$9.99

Looking for BBQ Family Meals?

Check our our Family BBQ meals by selecting the drop down menu above and selecting 'Bulk BBQ & Family Meals'

Desserts

Tennessee Cheesecake

Tennessee Cheesecake

$6.99

Made in Lebanon Tennessee. This ultra creamy cheesecake has a delicious graham cracker and pecan crust.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.99

A big slice of 6 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. *contains Pecans

Chocolate Explosion

Chocolate Explosion

$8.50

Chocolate creme piled high with chunks of turtle cheesecake folded in and topped with almonds, chocolate curls and caramel sauce!

Lemon Curd Cake

$8.75

Five layers of lemon cream cake filled with white chocolate studded mousse, finished with lemon mousse, white chocolate shavings and a layer of tart lemon curd on top.

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.75

Chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and berry compote swirled into a white chocolate cheesecake.

Caramel Fudge Pie

Caramel Fudge Pie

$6.50

Our signature dessert. Traditional southern Fudge pie is topped with a thick layer of homemade caramel.

Appetizers

Campfire Nachos

Campfire Nachos

$14.25

Smoked pork on tortilla chips with melted cheddar chips, jalapeno queso, BBQ sauce & side of sour cream.

Chips, Cheese & Pico

Chips, Cheese & Pico

$7.99

Freshly cooked tortillas with jalapeno queso cheese and choice of made in-house pico de gallo or fire roasted tomato salad

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle chips, battered and fried with a side of homemade ranch.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.99

Smoked wings tossed in mild or hot buffalo sauce or our homemade dry rub we use to season our BBQ. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Salads

Traditional Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken a top a bed of greens with purple onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon bits and a roll.

Hot Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled of fried chicken tossed in our "Hot Nashville" Honey-Siracha sauce with cheddar cheese, purple onion and tomato on a bed of fresh greens.

San Antonio Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pickled purple onions, pico, cheddar cheese and cilantro on a bed of greens and drizzled with avocado salsa verde.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Ranchero Garden Salad

$7.25

Fresh romaine with made inhouse pico, Cheddar cheese, bacon and choice of salad dressing.

Steaks

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$39.99

PLEASE READ! - Due to a plant disease killing over 50% off all lettuce crops the price of lettuce has gone up 75%. Due to the extreme rise in costs to add a salad to your steak it is a $2 upcharge. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days. 12oz Ribeye grilled to perfection. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Chop Steak

$16.99

Premium certified Black Angus midwest beef, cooked on the charbroiler and covered in sauteed mushrooms.

Smoked Prime Rib

Smoked Prime Rib

$42.99Out of stock

NOT TRADITIONAL PRIME RIB!! We smoke the entire loin of beef over Hickory. Then slice each 16oz steak by hand and then finish it on the grill, cooked to your liking Served with 2 sides. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days.

BBQ Stuffed Potatoes

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$13.99

A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.

Cajun Bp

$14.25

A fresh baked potato stuffed with butter, grilled marinated chicken & Cajun Alfredo sauce.

Broccoli & Mac Baked Potato

Broccoli & Mac Baked Potato

$13.99

A fresh baked potato stuffed with butter, steamed broccoli and an entire serving of mac & cheese.

BBQ

Ribs HALF SLAB

Ribs HALF SLAB

$25.99

Slow smoke St. Louis cut, seasoned with out signature Louisiana dy rub made in house. Served with two Sidekicks.

Ribs Full Slab

Ribs Full Slab

$32.99

Slow smoke St. Louis cut, seasoned with out signature Louisiana dy rub made in house. Served with two Sidekicks.

Smoked Pork

Smoked Pork

$15.99

Low-and slow at it's finest. 10 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready just in time for dinner. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce, and homemade cornbread muffin.

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slow smoked pork piled high on a toasted Martin's bun topped with pickled purple onion & pickles. Served with a side of cole slaw, BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Jack Daniel's BBQ Sandwich

Jack Daniel's BBQ Sandwich

$14.99

An extra large portion of smoked pork smothered in Jack Daniel's small batch, kettle cooked honey BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Glazed Half Slab

Glazed Half Slab

$25.99

A half slab of smoked ribs glazed with sticky and sweet Memphis style BBQ sauce. Served with house-made pickled purple onions, pickles and a homemade cornbread muffin.

Full Slab Glazed

Full Slab Glazed

$32.99

Texas Smoker Combo

$34.99

1/2 slab of smoked ribs, pulled pork & choice of grilled or fried chicken strips.

Tacos

2 Buffalo Chicken Tacos - Thursday Only!

2 Buffalo Chicken Tacos - Thursday Only!

$10.99

A part of our Thirsty Thursday $8 Taco Dinners! Fried chicken on cabbage with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. Served with tortilla chips and queso.

2 Pulled Pork Tacos

2 Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Smoked pork with creamy avocado salsa verde & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso.

3 Pulled Pork Tacos

3 Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.99

Smoked pork with creamy avocado salsa verde & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips & queso.

2 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos

2 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos

$12.99

Marinated and grilled chicken with pico, cheddar cheese, lettuce & cilantro lime ranch. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and queso.

3 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos

3 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos

$15.99

Cilantro Lime Ranch in grilled chicken with fresh pico, lettuce & cheddar cheese. Served with tortilla chips and queso.

Brisket Taco

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken

Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken

Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken

$16.99

3 jumbo grilled tenders, marinated and basted in Jack Daniel's small batch honey BBQ sauce with choice of two sides.

Classic Fried Chicken Strips

Classic Fried Chicken Strips

$15.99

3 jumbo tenders hand battered and fried. Served with two Sidekicks.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

2 Classic hand battered strips and fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips

$17.99

A saucy version of the original. Made in house honey-sriracha sauce! It's addicting! Served with a choice of 2 Sidekicks.

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$17.99

3 jumbo tenders hand battered and fried and tossed in our house-made wing sauce! Served with two Sidekicks.

Lonestar Strips

$16.50

Fried chicken strips dusted with our made in house Cajun dry rub.

Loggers Chicken

Loggers Chicken

$20.99

Grilled chicken tenders smothered in honey mustard, fresh sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Memphis Style Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce and topped with pineapple cole slaw.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Blackened Cajun grilled chicken with fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese. Served with a slice of Texas toast.

Shaved Steak Sandwiches

Babe's

Babe's

$17.99Out of stock

Shaved steak with freshly sautéed mushrooms and melted cheese on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.99Out of stock

Shaved steak & melted cheese on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.

Timberloft Special

Timberloft Special

$17.99Out of stock

Shaved steak & sauteed onions, melted cheese, & banana peppers on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.

1/2lb. Burgers

Extra large 8oz serving of pork smothered in Jack Daniel's small batch, kettle cooked honey BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Braveheart Hamburger

$14.50

PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

Braveheart Cheese Burger

Braveheart Cheese Burger

$14.99

PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.49

PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with Cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. Charbroiled black bean patty topped with our verda taco salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.

Kids Meals

Kids Fried Chicken Strip Meal

$11.99

1 hand breaded chicken strip with french fries.

Kids Slider

$6.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.99

A large portion of our creamy mac & cheese with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Chicken Meal

$11.99

Sides A la Carte

Fries

$3.50

Texas Size Baked Potato

$4.99

For carry out orders butter and sour cream will be on the side. Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions will be on baked potato unless 'On Side' is chosen.

Onion Rings

$4.50

Whiskey Baked Beans

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Smoked Corn

$2.75

Parmesan Potato Salad

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Country Green Beans

$2.75

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Loaded Broccoli

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli topped with cheddar cheese, queso and bacon

Ranchero Garden Salad

$7.25

Fresh romaine with made inhouse pico, Cheddar cheese, bacon and choice of salad dressing.

Extras

1 Cornbread Muffin

$0.75

Cup Of Pico

$3.75

LG Side Of Pickled Onions

$0.50

S Side Of Jala

$0.50

Side of Pickle Chips

$0.50

Side Of Sauted Mushrooms

$2.99

S Sour Cream

$0.50

L Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Of Ajus

Add Celery

$0.75

3 Pickle Spears

$1.25

3 Slices Garlic Bread

$1.99

Extra Sauces

Cup Of Salsa

$3.99

Small side of Salsa

$0.99

Cup Of Pico

$3.75

Small side of Pico

$1.25

Cup of Queso

$4.50

LG Honey-Siracha Sauce

$1.50

Maple Syrup

$0.75

LG HOT Wing Sauce sauce

$2.00

LG MILD Wing sauce

$2.00

LG Ranch

$0.75

S Ranch

$0.40

LG Honey Mustard

$0.75

S Honey Mustard

$0.40

LG French

$0.75

S French

$0.40

LG Bleu Cheese

$1.00

S Bleu Cheese

$0.40

LG Balsamic

$0.75

S Sour Cream

$0.50

S Memphis Sweet

$0.50

S Louisiana Hot

$0.50

Pint Of Ranch

$9.99

Extra Butter

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.25

Maple Syrup

$0.75

BRUNCH

Desserts

Pineapple Cake

Pineapple Cake

$6.50

Tender pineapple cake with layers of sweet pineapple curd filling and cream cheese frosting & raspberry sauce.

Chef Leah's Dang Good Pie

$3.99Out of stock

A old time favorite pineapple coconut chess pie.

Chocolate Explosion

Chocolate Explosion

$8.50

Chocolate creme piled high with chunks of turtle cheesecake folded in and topped with almonds, chocolate curls and caramel sauce!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.99

A big slice of 6 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. *contains Pecans

Caramel Fudge Pie

Caramel Fudge Pie

$6.50

Our signature dessert. Traditional southern Fudge pie is topped with a thick layer of homemade caramel.

Brunch

Monte Cristo

$10.99
Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only

Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only

$15.99

Belgian waffle covered in melted cheddar cheese and paired with crispy fried chicken strips and siracha maple syrup.

Brisket on a Biscuit

$11.99

Fluffy and fresh baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy and slices of smoked brisket.

Brisket Hash - Sunday Only

Brisket Hash - Sunday Only

$11.99Out of stock

Chunks of fried potatoes, sauteed onions and green peppers mixed topped with slices of smoked brisket and finished with an egg.

Louisiana Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket and egg sandwich smothered in hot & spicy Louisiana BBQ sauce. Comes with one side.

B.E.L.T.

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and egg on toasted sourdough with choice of side.

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99
Moose Bread

Moose Bread

$8.25Out of stock

Homemade and fresh baked! A twist between monkey bread and a cinnamon roll!

Berry French Toast

$11.99

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Lunch

Shrimp Special

Shrimp Special

$19.99

7 jumbo grilled shrimp with wild rice and a grilled veggie skewer of mushrooms, tomato, onion, red pepper and zucchini.

Traditional Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken a top a bed of greens with purple onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon bits and a roll.

Porkys - Sunday Only

$9.99

Nashville Hot Chicken - Brunch

$15.99

Chicken Strips

$14.50

Braveheart Hamburger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

1/3 Slab Ribs

$21.99

Ribs HALF SLAB

$25.99

FULL SLAB Ribs

$32.99

Pork Sandwich

$7.99

JD Tenders

$14.99

Brisket

$19.99

Pork

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Chopped Brisket with sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted Martin's potato bun.

Smoked Prime Rib

Smoked Prime Rib

$42.99Out of stock

NOT TRADITIONAL PRIME RIB!! We smoke the entire loin of beef over Hickory. Then slice each 16oz steak by hand and then finish it on the grill, cooked to your liking Served with 2 sides. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days.

1\2 Slab Baby Back Ribs

1\2 Slab Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

A full slab of smoked baby back ribs glazed with Jack Daniel's Small Batch BBQ sauce and choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Stuffed Potatoes

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$13.99

A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.

Chicken Fajita Baked Potato

Chicken Fajita Baked Potato

$11.99

A large baked potato stuffed with smoked chicken, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, butter, cheese & sour cream. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.

Brisket Baked Potato

$12.99

A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, chopped brisket, butter, cheddar cheese, green onions & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.

Rib Baked Potato

Rib Baked Potato

$16.99

A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion, bbq sauce & 3 rib bones. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.

Brunch Sides

Fries

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.75

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Reg Bacon

$2.50

Side Candied Bacon

$3.50

S Maple Syrup

$0.75

S Sriracha- Maple Syrup

$0.75

Parmesan Potato Salad

$2.75

Whiskey Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Deep fried to crunchy perfection!

Onion Rings

$4.50

1 Biscuit

$1.25

Waffle - Plain

$5.99

1 Strip

$3.00

8oz Cup Sausage Gravy

$1.75

Broc

$3.99Out of stock

Texas Size Baked Potato

$4.99

For carry out orders butter and sour cream will be on the side. Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions will be on baked potato unless 'On Side' is chosen.

Ranchero Salad

Ranchero Salad

$5.99

Fried Corn on the Cob Wednesday & Thursday Only

$2.75Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Fried Chicken Strip Meal

$11.99

1 hand breaded chicken strip with french fries.

Bulk BBQ & Family Meals

Smoked Meats

For orders over 4lbs please call us to confirm availability! 615-683-5070
Full Slab Rib

Full Slab Rib

$27.00

1 slab feeds 2-3 people. 1 full slab of St. Louis cut smoked pork ribs with our house blend seasoning.

Half Slab Rib

$15.00

A half slab of St. Louis style smoked pork ribs.

Pork by the Pound

$13.99

1lb Feeds 2-3 people. (For orders over 4lbs please call first to confirm availability.) Low-and slow at it's finest. 10 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready just in time for dinner. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with our sweet Memphis BBQ sauce.

Brisket by the Pound/Saturday Only

Brisket by the Pound/Saturday Only

$17.99

1lb Feeds 2 people. For orders over 4lbs please call first to confirm availability. Sweet Memphis style BBQ sauce served on the side.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

1lb of grilled chicken - aprox. 4 tenders per lb.

Family Pack

$39.99

1lb of Pork + 4 Buns + 1 pint of Whiskey Baked Beans, Parmesan Potato Salad & Pineapple Cole Slaw + gallon of sweet tea.

Party Pack

$99.00

4lbs. Pulled Pork 2Qts Parmesan Potato Salad 1 Qt Pineapple Cole Slaw 16 Martin's Hamburger Buns No substitutions please - If ordering online please call for estimated pick up time!

Family Size Sides

Parmesan Potato Salad

$6.00+

One of our most popular sides. Red potatoes in a creamy mix of parmesan cheese and secret spices.

Whiskey Baked Beans

$6.00+

Baked beans in a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce with bacon, green peppers, onions and bourbon!

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Our sweet pineapple is made with a mayonnaise and vinegar base and chunks of pineapple.

Smoked Cream Corn

$6.00+

Traditional Cream Corn that we smoke on premise!

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00+

Made in-house, creamy and delicious!

Country Style Green Beans

$6.00+

Hamburger Bun

$0.65

Bag Of Ice

$3.00

Pint Mac And Cheese

$6.75

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.75

Made with NO artificial sweeteners, NO artificial colors, NO high fructose corn syrup. Made with natural flavors & fair trade certified cane sugar.

Stubborn Cherry w/Tarragon

Stubborn Cherry w/Tarragon

$2.75

Made with NO artificial sweeteners, NO artificial colors, NO high fructose corn syrup. Made with natural flavors & fair trade certified cane sugar.

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Cave Coffee

$3.00

Only available on Sunday Brunch! Single barrel Cave Coffee begins with 100% Arabica beans specially selected by Master Roasters at Nashville's oldest and most trusted coffee company Bongo Java. The beans are aged in a used Jack Daniel's white oak maturation barrel. The toasted & charred barrel provides the flavors or the Tennessee Whiskey including notes of vanilla and caramel. Roasted in small batches to maintain quality and flavor to give you a medium roast with a full bodied flavor. While the coffee contains no alcohol the intoxicating aroma and flavor of Single Barrel Cave Coffee will have you pouring another round!

Coffee

$3.00
1 Gallon Fruit Tea

1 Gallon Fruit Tea

$11.99

Our popular fruit tea made in house with real fruit juices and freshly brewed tea.

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.99

Freshly brewed tea sweetened with real sugar

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.99

1 gallon of freshly brewed "Yankee style" unsweetened tea.

Kids OJ

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Add Pineapple

$0.50

Market

Merchandise

Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ BTL

$6.50

The NEW line of Jack Daniel's Barbecue sauces are authentic and completely imagined with small-batch production, old time kettle-cooking and made with all natural ingredients. No high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. There are a number of premium ingredients that are added to the sauce including, of course, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey that imparts a unique flavor. Made in the USA. 19.5oz glass bottle

Jack Daniel's Sweet & Spicy BTL

$6.50

The NEW line of Jack Daniel's Barbecue sauces are authentic and completely imagined with small-batch production, old time kettle-cooking and made with all natural ingredients. No high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. There are a number of premium ingredients that are added to the sauce including, of course, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey that imparts a unique flavor. Made in the USA. 19.5oz glass bottle

Bag Of Cave Coffee - Ground

$15.99

Single Barrel Cave Coffee begin with 100% Arabica Sumatra beans specially selected by Master Roasters at Nashville's oldest and most trusted coffee company Bongo Java. The beans are aged in a used Jack Daniel's white oak maturation barrel. The toasted and charred barrel provides the flavors or their Tennessee Whiskey including notes of vanilla & caramel. Roasted in small batches to maintain quality & flavor to give you a medium roast coffee with a full bodied flavor. While our coffee contains NO alcohol, the intoxicating aroma and flavor of Single Barrel Cave Coffee will have you pouring another round. 12oz bag

Hawaiian Santa Glass

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!

Website

Location

470 Gordonsville Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563

Directions

Gallery
Timberloft Restaurant image
Timberloft Restaurant image
Timberloft Restaurant image

