Timberloft Restaurant - Gordonsville
101 Reviews
$$
470 Gordonsville Hwy
Gordonsville, TN 38563
Dinner Menu
Silverware
Specials
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Breakfast Empanadas
2 empanadas filled with eggs, cheese and sausage served with sour cream and salsa and a side of house fried potatoes topped with parmesan cheese. What are Empanadas?! A Latin American turnover, deep fried with a egg, cheese and sausage filling.
Cheesy Egg Scramble
3 scrambled eggs with lots of cheese and ham. Served with sourdough toast and house fried potatoes topped with Parmesan cheese.
Brioche French Toast
3 Slices of Brioche French Toast with berries, powdered sugar and real maple syrup and 3 slices of bacon.
Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only
Belgian waffle covered in melted cheddar cheese and paired with crispy fried chicken strips and siracha maple syrup.
Porkys - Sunday Only
Looking for BBQ Family Meals?
Check our our Family BBQ meals by selecting the drop down menu above and selecting 'Bulk BBQ & Family Meals'
Desserts
Tennessee Cheesecake
Made in Lebanon Tennessee. This ultra creamy cheesecake has a delicious graham cracker and pecan crust.
Carrot Cake
A big slice of 6 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. *contains Pecans
Chocolate Explosion
Chocolate creme piled high with chunks of turtle cheesecake folded in and topped with almonds, chocolate curls and caramel sauce!
Lemon Curd Cake
Five layers of lemon cream cake filled with white chocolate studded mousse, finished with lemon mousse, white chocolate shavings and a layer of tart lemon curd on top.
White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake
Chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and berry compote swirled into a white chocolate cheesecake.
Caramel Fudge Pie
Our signature dessert. Traditional southern Fudge pie is topped with a thick layer of homemade caramel.
Appetizers
Campfire Nachos
Smoked pork on tortilla chips with melted cheddar chips, jalapeno queso, BBQ sauce & side of sour cream.
Chips, Cheese & Pico
Freshly cooked tortillas with jalapeno queso cheese and choice of made in-house pico de gallo or fire roasted tomato salad
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips, battered and fried with a side of homemade ranch.
Smoked Wings
Smoked wings tossed in mild or hot buffalo sauce or our homemade dry rub we use to season our BBQ. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Salads
Traditional Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken a top a bed of greens with purple onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon bits and a roll.
Hot Chicken Salad
Grilled of fried chicken tossed in our "Hot Nashville" Honey-Siracha sauce with cheddar cheese, purple onion and tomato on a bed of fresh greens.
San Antonio Salad
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pickled purple onions, pico, cheddar cheese and cilantro on a bed of greens and drizzled with avocado salsa verde.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Ranchero Garden Salad
Fresh romaine with made inhouse pico, Cheddar cheese, bacon and choice of salad dressing.
Steaks
Grilled Ribeye
PLEASE READ! - Due to a plant disease killing over 50% off all lettuce crops the price of lettuce has gone up 75%. Due to the extreme rise in costs to add a salad to your steak it is a $2 upcharge. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days. 12oz Ribeye grilled to perfection. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Chop Steak
Premium certified Black Angus midwest beef, cooked on the charbroiler and covered in sauteed mushrooms.
Smoked Prime Rib
NOT TRADITIONAL PRIME RIB!! We smoke the entire loin of beef over Hickory. Then slice each 16oz steak by hand and then finish it on the grill, cooked to your liking Served with 2 sides. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days.
BBQ Stuffed Potatoes
BBQ Loaded Baked Potato
A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Cajun Bp
A fresh baked potato stuffed with butter, grilled marinated chicken & Cajun Alfredo sauce.
Broccoli & Mac Baked Potato
A fresh baked potato stuffed with butter, steamed broccoli and an entire serving of mac & cheese.
BBQ
Ribs HALF SLAB
Slow smoke St. Louis cut, seasoned with out signature Louisiana dy rub made in house. Served with two Sidekicks.
Ribs Full Slab
Slow smoke St. Louis cut, seasoned with out signature Louisiana dy rub made in house. Served with two Sidekicks.
Smoked Pork
Low-and slow at it's finest. 10 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready just in time for dinner. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce, and homemade cornbread muffin.
Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork piled high on a toasted Martin's bun topped with pickled purple onion & pickles. Served with a side of cole slaw, BBQ sauce and choice of side.
Jack Daniel's BBQ Sandwich
An extra large portion of smoked pork smothered in Jack Daniel's small batch, kettle cooked honey BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.
Glazed Half Slab
A half slab of smoked ribs glazed with sticky and sweet Memphis style BBQ sauce. Served with house-made pickled purple onions, pickles and a homemade cornbread muffin.
Full Slab Glazed
Texas Smoker Combo
1/2 slab of smoked ribs, pulled pork & choice of grilled or fried chicken strips.
Tacos
2 Buffalo Chicken Tacos - Thursday Only!
A part of our Thirsty Thursday $8 Taco Dinners! Fried chicken on cabbage with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. Served with tortilla chips and queso.
2 Pulled Pork Tacos
Smoked pork with creamy avocado salsa verde & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso.
3 Pulled Pork Tacos
Smoked pork with creamy avocado salsa verde & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips & queso.
2 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos
Marinated and grilled chicken with pico, cheddar cheese, lettuce & cilantro lime ranch. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and queso.
3 Cilantro Lime Ranch Tacos
Cilantro Lime Ranch in grilled chicken with fresh pico, lettuce & cheddar cheese. Served with tortilla chips and queso.
Brisket Taco
Chicken
Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken
3 jumbo grilled tenders, marinated and basted in Jack Daniel's small batch honey BBQ sauce with choice of two sides.
Classic Fried Chicken Strips
3 jumbo tenders hand battered and fried. Served with two Sidekicks.
Chicken Strip Basket
2 Classic hand battered strips and fries.
Nashville Hot Chicken Strips
A saucy version of the original. Made in house honey-sriracha sauce! It's addicting! Served with a choice of 2 Sidekicks.
Buffalo Chicken Strips
3 jumbo tenders hand battered and fried and tossed in our house-made wing sauce! Served with two Sidekicks.
Lonestar Strips
Fried chicken strips dusted with our made in house Cajun dry rub.
Loggers Chicken
Grilled chicken tenders smothered in honey mustard, fresh sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Memphis Style Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce and topped with pineapple cole slaw.
Cajun Pasta
Blackened Cajun grilled chicken with fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Shaved Steak Sandwiches
Babe's
Shaved steak with freshly sautéed mushrooms and melted cheese on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.
French Dip
Shaved steak & melted cheese on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.
Timberloft Special
Shaved steak & sauteed onions, melted cheese, & banana peppers on a toasted Amaroso hoagie.
1/2lb. Burgers
Braveheart Hamburger
PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.
Braveheart Cheese Burger
PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.
Bacon Cheese Burger
PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. 1/2lb premium midwest Black Angus beef with Cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, tomato, lettuce, purple onion and dill pickles on a toasted bun.
Black Bean Burger
PLEASE READ! - Due to lettuce crops being down by over 50% the price of lettuce has risen so high we can no longer absorb the price. All burgers will come without lettuce unless added during ordering. Charbroiled black bean patty topped with our verda taco salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.
Kids Meals
Sides A la Carte
Fries
Texas Size Baked Potato
For carry out orders butter and sour cream will be on the side. Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions will be on baked potato unless 'On Side' is chosen.
Onion Rings
Whiskey Baked Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Smoked Corn
Parmesan Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Country Green Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Loaded Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli topped with cheddar cheese, queso and bacon
Ranchero Garden Salad
Fresh romaine with made inhouse pico, Cheddar cheese, bacon and choice of salad dressing.
Extras
Extra Sauces
Cup Of Salsa
Small side of Salsa
Cup Of Pico
Small side of Pico
Cup of Queso
LG Honey-Siracha Sauce
Maple Syrup
LG HOT Wing Sauce sauce
LG MILD Wing sauce
LG Ranch
S Ranch
LG Honey Mustard
S Honey Mustard
LG French
S French
LG Bleu Cheese
S Bleu Cheese
LG Balsamic
S Sour Cream
S Memphis Sweet
S Louisiana Hot
Pint Of Ranch
Extra Butter
Sriracha
Maple Syrup
BRUNCH
Silverware
Desserts
Pineapple Cake
Tender pineapple cake with layers of sweet pineapple curd filling and cream cheese frosting & raspberry sauce.
Chef Leah's Dang Good Pie
A old time favorite pineapple coconut chess pie.
Chocolate Explosion
Chocolate creme piled high with chunks of turtle cheesecake folded in and topped with almonds, chocolate curls and caramel sauce!
Carrot Cake
A big slice of 6 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. *contains Pecans
Caramel Fudge Pie
Our signature dessert. Traditional southern Fudge pie is topped with a thick layer of homemade caramel.
Brunch
Monte Cristo
Chicken & Waffles - Sunday Only
Belgian waffle covered in melted cheddar cheese and paired with crispy fried chicken strips and siracha maple syrup.
Brisket on a Biscuit
Fluffy and fresh baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy and slices of smoked brisket.
Brisket Hash - Sunday Only
Chunks of fried potatoes, sauteed onions and green peppers mixed topped with slices of smoked brisket and finished with an egg.
Louisiana Brisket Sandwich
Brisket and egg sandwich smothered in hot & spicy Louisiana BBQ sauce. Comes with one side.
B.E.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and egg on toasted sourdough with choice of side.
Side of Biscuits & Gravy
Moose Bread
Homemade and fresh baked! A twist between monkey bread and a cinnamon roll!
Berry French Toast
Breakfast Tacos
Lunch
Shrimp Special
7 jumbo grilled shrimp with wild rice and a grilled veggie skewer of mushrooms, tomato, onion, red pepper and zucchini.
Traditional Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken a top a bed of greens with purple onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon bits and a roll.
Porkys - Sunday Only
Nashville Hot Chicken - Brunch
Chicken Strips
Braveheart Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 Slab Ribs
Ribs HALF SLAB
FULL SLAB Ribs
Pork Sandwich
JD Tenders
Brisket
Pork
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket with sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted Martin's potato bun.
Smoked Prime Rib
NOT TRADITIONAL PRIME RIB!! We smoke the entire loin of beef over Hickory. Then slice each 16oz steak by hand and then finish it on the grill, cooked to your liking Served with 2 sides. Braveheart Black Angus beef- humanly raised & sourced. Fed a vegetarian diet, grain finished & wet aged for 21 days.
1\2 Slab Baby Back Ribs
A full slab of smoked baby back ribs glazed with Jack Daniel's Small Batch BBQ sauce and choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Stuffed Potatoes
BBQ Loaded Baked Potato
A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Chicken Fajita Baked Potato
A large baked potato stuffed with smoked chicken, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, butter, cheese & sour cream. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Brisket Baked Potato
A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, chopped brisket, butter, cheddar cheese, green onions & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Rib Baked Potato
A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion, bbq sauce & 3 rib bones. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Brunch Sides
Fries
1 Egg
Fresh Fruit
Side Reg Bacon
Side Candied Bacon
S Maple Syrup
S Sriracha- Maple Syrup
Parmesan Potato Salad
Whiskey Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Brussel Sprouts
Deep fried to crunchy perfection!
Onion Rings
1 Biscuit
Waffle - Plain
1 Strip
8oz Cup Sausage Gravy
Broc
Texas Size Baked Potato
For carry out orders butter and sour cream will be on the side. Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions will be on baked potato unless 'On Side' is chosen.
Ranchero Salad
Fried Corn on the Cob Wednesday & Thursday Only
Kids Meals
Bulk BBQ & Family Meals
Smoked Meats
Full Slab Rib
1 slab feeds 2-3 people. 1 full slab of St. Louis cut smoked pork ribs with our house blend seasoning.
Half Slab Rib
A half slab of St. Louis style smoked pork ribs.
Pork by the Pound
1lb Feeds 2-3 people. (For orders over 4lbs please call first to confirm availability.) Low-and slow at it's finest. 10 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready just in time for dinner. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with our sweet Memphis BBQ sauce.
Brisket by the Pound/Saturday Only
1lb Feeds 2 people. For orders over 4lbs please call first to confirm availability. Sweet Memphis style BBQ sauce served on the side.
Chicken Tenders
1lb of grilled chicken - aprox. 4 tenders per lb.
Family Pack
1lb of Pork + 4 Buns + 1 pint of Whiskey Baked Beans, Parmesan Potato Salad & Pineapple Cole Slaw + gallon of sweet tea.
Party Pack
4lbs. Pulled Pork 2Qts Parmesan Potato Salad 1 Qt Pineapple Cole Slaw 16 Martin's Hamburger Buns No substitutions please - If ordering online please call for estimated pick up time!
Family Size Sides
Parmesan Potato Salad
One of our most popular sides. Red potatoes in a creamy mix of parmesan cheese and secret spices.
Whiskey Baked Beans
Baked beans in a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce with bacon, green peppers, onions and bourbon!
Pineapple Cole Slaw
Our sweet pineapple is made with a mayonnaise and vinegar base and chunks of pineapple.
Smoked Cream Corn
Traditional Cream Corn that we smoke on premise!
Macaroni & Cheese
Made in-house, creamy and delicious!
Country Style Green Beans
Hamburger Bun
Bag Of Ice
Pint Mac And Cheese
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda
Made with NO artificial sweeteners, NO artificial colors, NO high fructose corn syrup. Made with natural flavors & fair trade certified cane sugar.
Stubborn Cherry w/Tarragon
Made with NO artificial sweeteners, NO artificial colors, NO high fructose corn syrup. Made with natural flavors & fair trade certified cane sugar.
Pepsi
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Fruit Tea
Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Cave Coffee
Only available on Sunday Brunch! Single barrel Cave Coffee begins with 100% Arabica beans specially selected by Master Roasters at Nashville's oldest and most trusted coffee company Bongo Java. The beans are aged in a used Jack Daniel's white oak maturation barrel. The toasted & charred barrel provides the flavors or the Tennessee Whiskey including notes of vanilla and caramel. Roasted in small batches to maintain quality and flavor to give you a medium roast with a full bodied flavor. While the coffee contains no alcohol the intoxicating aroma and flavor of Single Barrel Cave Coffee will have you pouring another round!
Coffee
1 Gallon Fruit Tea
Our popular fruit tea made in house with real fruit juices and freshly brewed tea.
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed tea sweetened with real sugar
1 Gallon Unsweet Tea
1 gallon of freshly brewed "Yankee style" unsweetened tea.
Kids OJ
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Add Pineapple
Market
Merchandise
Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ BTL
The NEW line of Jack Daniel's Barbecue sauces are authentic and completely imagined with small-batch production, old time kettle-cooking and made with all natural ingredients. No high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. There are a number of premium ingredients that are added to the sauce including, of course, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey that imparts a unique flavor. Made in the USA. 19.5oz glass bottle
Jack Daniel's Sweet & Spicy BTL
The NEW line of Jack Daniel's Barbecue sauces are authentic and completely imagined with small-batch production, old time kettle-cooking and made with all natural ingredients. No high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. There are a number of premium ingredients that are added to the sauce including, of course, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey that imparts a unique flavor. Made in the USA. 19.5oz glass bottle
Bag Of Cave Coffee - Ground
Single Barrel Cave Coffee begin with 100% Arabica Sumatra beans specially selected by Master Roasters at Nashville's oldest and most trusted coffee company Bongo Java. The beans are aged in a used Jack Daniel's white oak maturation barrel. The toasted and charred barrel provides the flavors or their Tennessee Whiskey including notes of vanilla & caramel. Roasted in small batches to maintain quality & flavor to give you a medium roast coffee with a full bodied flavor. While our coffee contains NO alcohol, the intoxicating aroma and flavor of Single Barrel Cave Coffee will have you pouring another round. 12oz bag
Hawaiian Santa Glass
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!
470 Gordonsville Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563