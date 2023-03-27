Timberloft Restaurant - Gordonsville

Cave Coffee

$3.00

Only available on Sunday Brunch! Single barrel Cave Coffee begins with 100% Arabica beans specially selected by Master Roasters at Nashville's oldest and most trusted coffee company Bongo Java. The beans are aged in a used Jack Daniel's white oak maturation barrel. The toasted & charred barrel provides the flavors or the Tennessee Whiskey including notes of vanilla and caramel. Roasted in small batches to maintain quality and flavor to give you a medium roast with a full bodied flavor. While the coffee contains no alcohol the intoxicating aroma and flavor of Single Barrel Cave Coffee will have you pouring another round!