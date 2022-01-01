Restaurant header imageView gallery

TIMBERWOLF INN

50021 Jack the Horse Resort Rd

Marcell, MN 56657

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken Wings
Timber Burger
Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizer

Bacon Blue Brussel Bowl

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

$16.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Spicy Green Beans

$10.00

Steak Bites

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$9.50

Walleye Fingers

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Chef Salad

$9.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Salad Bar

$11.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

$3.50+

Timber Salad

$10.00+

Soup N Salad Bar

$14.00

Burgers

Timber Burger

$11.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Jalapeno Burger

$12.50

Blue Swiss Burger

$12.50

Patty Melt

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Chix Sandwhiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken SANDWHICH

$12.00

Buffalo WRAP

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Simply Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Sandwhiches

BLT

$10.00

Bluegill Sandwich

$13.00

Clubhouse Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$12.50

Honey Garlic Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Northwoods Beef

$13.50

Open Faced Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Reuben

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Third Street

$10.00

Turkey Cheddar Melt

$12.00

Walleye Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$23.00

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$20.00

1/4 Broasted Chicken

$17.00

Full Rack Ribs

$33.00

Garlic Butter Sirloin

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$31.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Tilapia Fillet

$17.00

Top Butt Sirloin

$23.00

Walleye Fillet

$31.00

Combo Platters

Surf & Turf

$33.00

Chicken & Ribs

$32.00

Timber Platter

$39.00

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Sides

Add Salad Bar

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Garlic Mash

$4.00

Side Aug Gratin

$4.00

Side Condiment

$0.50

Side FF

$3.00

Side Onion Ring

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Tots

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kids Mac&Chz

$6.50

Kids Shrimp

$9.50

Kids Salad bar

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Buttery Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Choc Belgium Waffle

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Pie

$6.00

Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Take out Chicken

4PC Br Chx

$10.00

6PC Br Chx

$12.00

8PC Br Chx

$14.00

10PC Br Chx

$16.00

12PC Br Chx

$18.00

14PC Br Chx

$21.00

16PC Br Chx

$23.00

18PC Br Chx

$25.00

20PC Br Chx

$27.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving the Northwoods since 1995

50021 Jack the Horse Resort Rd, Marcell, MN 56657

