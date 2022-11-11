Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timberwood Grill Forest Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

3111 Worth Crossing

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Perfect Chicken Tender Salad
Classic Cheeseburger
Philly

CBAC 2022

Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022

$95.00

Our yearly collection of 24 hand picked beers to celebrate the holiday season. Pick up one for yourself and one for a friend, they make great gifts! Save your receipt; we're having people purchase now and they should be available the week of Thanksgiving. We'll alert everyone by email when they're ready for pickup. When ordering, please select the Order for Now option, instead of a future order. Thanks!

NA Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.90

Decaf Coffee

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Brunch Punch!

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.20

Beer To Go

Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022

$95.00

Our yearly collection of 24 hand picked beers to celebrate the holiday season. Pick up one for yourself and one for a friend, they make great gifts! Save your receipt; we're having people purchase now and they should be available the week of Thanksgiving. We'll alert everyone by email when they're ready for pickup. When ordering, please select the Order for Now option, instead of a future order. Thanks!

21st Amendment Brew Free! Or Die

$2.00

3 Floyds Broo Doo Harvest Ale

$2.25

3 Floyds Gumballhead Can

$3.00

3 Floyds LazerSnake

$2.25

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Can

$3.00

Alewerks Protocol Porter

$2.00

Allagash Curieux Btl

$4.80

Allagash Tripel

$3.25

Allagash White Can

$2.00

Anderson Valley Summer Solstice

$2.25

Aslin Tee Tee

$4.50

Basic City *Baby* Bask

$2.25

Basic City Bask Can

$4.00Out of stock

Bell's Octoberfest

$2.25Out of stock

Blue Moon Btl

$2.00

Blue Moon LightSky Citrus Wheat

$2.00

Blue Mountain A Hopwork Orange

$2.25

Blue Mountain Dark Hollow Btl

$4.40

Bold Rock Hard Cider Apple

$2.50

Bold Rock IPA Can

$2.50

Bold Rock Pomegranate Btl

$2.25

Bold Rock Premium Dry Can

$2.50

Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blond

$3.25

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$2.25

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$2.25

Bud Light Btl

$1.75

Budweiser Btl

$1.75

Champion Shower Beer

$2.00

Cider Sixer

$9.50

Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest Ciders, Fruit Beers, etc. - for cheap!

Clausthaler Original / Premium *N/A*

$2.00

Coors Light Btl

$1.75

Corona Extra Btl

$2.00

Corona Lite Btl

$2.00

Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer Btl

$2.80

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$2.25

Deschutes The Ages

$15.00

Devil's Backbone Lime Margarita Can

$3.50

Devils Backbone 8 Point American IPA

$2.25

Devils Backbone Hoo Rah Ray

$4.75+

Devils Backbone Orange Smash Can

$3.50

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Btl

$2.25

Dogfish 60 Minute Btl

$2.25

Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA (cask)

$12.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute Imperial IPA

$2.75

Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Stout

$11.00

Domestic Sixer

$8.00

Bartenders choice - six (6) Domestic brews - for cheap!

Downeast Blackberry Cider Btl

$2.75

Downeast Blue Slushie

$3.00

Downeast Cider House Mimosa

$4.00Out of stock

Downeast Cider House Strawberry

$2.75

Downeast Lemonade Cider

$2.75

Founders Breakfast Stout

$3.25

Founders French Toast Bastard

$4.50

Gosling's *NA* Ginger Beer

$1.75

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Can

$2.50

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$2.75Out of stock

Guinness Draught Can

$2.50

Hardywood Richmond Lager Btl

$1.80

Heineken 0.0 Btl

$2.00

Heineken Btl

$2.00

High Noon

$2.00

IPA Mixed Sixer

$12.00

Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest IPAs - for cheap!

Maredsous Tripel #10 Btl

$4.00

McKenzie's Black Cherry

$2.00

Melvin Back In Da Haze

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$1.75

Miller Lite Btl

$1.75

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$5.50

North Coast Old Rasputin Btl

$2.80

O'Douls Btl

$1.50

Ommegang Hennepin

$3.25

Ommegang Rare Vos

$3.25

Ommegang Rosetta Btl

$3.20

PBR Btl

$1.25

Reason Beer Inexorable (2021)

$4.00

Sixpoint Resin Btl

$2.40

Starr Hill Ramble On

$2.50

Starr Hill Wahoowa

$2.75

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA

$2.50

Stone Buenaveza Can

$2.00

Switchback Switchback Ale

$2.25

Terrapin Beer Luau Krunkles

$2.25

The Virginia Beer Co Liquid Escape

$2.00

Thin Man Minkey Boodle

$4.25

Three Notch'd 40 Mile Can

$2.25

Three Notch'd Minute Man Can

$2.10

Three Notch'd Watermelon Gose

$2.25

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$2.00

True Mixed Sixer

$12.00

Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest brews, all different, with different styles - for cheap!

Truly Wild Berry Can

$2.00

Twood Growler Bottle

$20.00

Reusable growler bottle for to go draft beer. Not filled with beer, unfortunately!

von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner

$2.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Btl

$2.00

Yuengling Btl

$2.00

Wine To Go

19 Crimes Red Blend (To-Go)

$25.30

Alamos Malbec (To-Go)

$25.30

Canyon Road Cabernet (To-Go)

$19.20

Canyon Road Chardonnay (To Go)

$19.20

Canyon Road Merlot (To-Go)

$19.20

Canyon Road Moscato (To-Go)

$19.20

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio (To-Go)

$19.20

Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon (To-Go)

$25.30

Chateau Souverain Merlot (To-Go)

$25.30

Dante Pinot Noir (To-Go)

$25.30

Donini Pinot Grigio (To-Go)

$25.30

Meiomi Chardonnay (To-Go)

$25.30Out of stock

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc (To-Go)

$25.30

Seaside Rose (To-Go)

$22.00

Appetizers

Timberwood Wings - Half Order

$7.95

5 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese

Timberwood Wings - Full Order

$13.95

10 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese (choose 2 wing sauces for 1/2 and 1/2)

Buenos Nachos

$11.75

Mixed tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, our homemade cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, and a touch of sour cream. ¡Estan perfectos!

General Tso's Cauliflower

$10.50

One of our new favorite appetizers: tempura battered cauliflower florets tossed in tangy General Tso’s sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

Our cheesy, creamy, spicy chicken dip served with warm tortilla chips.

A Dang Quesadilla

$11.75

Steak or Chicken quesadilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and Mexicali ranch. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa.

Calamari

$10.95

House battered and flash fried calamari served with our cajun remoulade

Crab Dip

$11.50

Our original recipe crab dip… Made from scratch and served with baguette slices.

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Just like our Traditional wings but boneless! Try Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Ancho Chili Garlic, General Tso's, or (if you're feeling dangerous) Crazy Hot!

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Four chicken fingers with your choice of side.

Chips & Queso

$6.95

our house made queso dip and chips

Chips & Queso Beef

$8.95

our house made queso dip with seasoned ground beef and chips

Burgers

Clint Eastwood Burger

$13.95

The very first Burger Wars champ: Mesquite seasoning, American cheese, tequila infused chipotle BBQ, Mesquite onion rings, Applewood smoked bacon and jicama slaw.

Chuck Norris Burger

$13.95

The original biggest, baddest burger on the planet: sauteed onions & mushrooms, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, & pickles stacked high. Scared?

Al Capone Burger

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, white truffle horseradish mayo, and *temporarily* served on a brioche roll.

Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

Cheddar, sliced jalapenos, tomato, lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, and Mexicali ranch. Served with a side of our homemade nacho cheese for the fries. (Charge option available for EXTRA nacho cheese/queso)

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.95

A classic - American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Hamburger

$10.95

A classic - ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Sauteed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and cracked peppercorn mayo on buttered grilled sourdough.

Garden Burger

$12.95

A grilled garden burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese and more garden-y stuff: lettuce, tomato, fire roasted peppers, sautéed onion and pesto mayo. *Garden patty contains cheese* * Vegans: There is cheese in the Garden Patty!

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$12.95

With sauerkraut, double the Swiss cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

Philly

$13.50

A huge sub roll stuffed full of sliced sirloin, white American cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers and mayo.

Hercules

$13.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, truffle horseradish mayo, and melted Swiss cheese all piled onto a toasted sub roll and served with Timberwood au jus for dipping.

TS Effkatt's Unaffected Beauty

$11.95

Possibly the perfect sandwich… Turkey, bacon, Havarti, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayo on a croissant.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.50

Chicken tenders, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Reuben

$12.95

With sauerkraut, double the Swiss cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

Southwest Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato and Mexicali ranch.

Eastern Shore

$12.95

Our original Maryland inspired grilled cheese; tons of Cheddar and white American cheese melted together with crabmeat and sauteed mushrooms on grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey & Brie

$11.50

Thinly sliced turkey breast and Brie cheese melted into grilled sourdough with just a touch of our fabulous raspberry sauce.

Gyro

$12.50

A warm toasted Greek style pita spread with our in-house made tzatziki sauce then stuffed with a downright irresponsible amount of grilled gyro meat. Topped with Feta, Roma tomatoes, red onion and more cucumbers.

Salads

Durango Chicken Salad

$13.50

A seasoned grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, black bean & corn salsa and tri-color tortilla strips. Served with Mexicali ranch.

Steak Salad

$15.50

Grilled steak, tomato, cucumber, Blue cheese crumbles and crispy onion strings over house greens with fresh buttermilk ranch dressing.

Perfect Chicken Tender Salad

$13.50

Breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, fresh bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onions, shredded Jack & Cheddar cheeses and croutons over house greens with ranch dressing..

Sesame Ginger Tuna Salad

$15.50

A sesame and coriander encrusted tuna steak seared to your liking, served with wonton strips, soy-wasabi almonds, shredded carrots, and seaweed salad over mixed greens with a side of ginger vinaigrette.

Crazy Jane Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach, candied walnuts, craisins, sliced green apple, red onions, and yellow peppers served with our homemade mixed berry dressing.

House Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic croutons, and mixed cheese. Great plain or with a meat option!

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Great plain or with a meat option! & caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.90

A half size portion of our house salad

Side Caesar

$4.90

A half size portion of our caesar salad

Entrees

Flank Steak Au Poivre

$20.95

A marinated flank steak grilled and served over mashed potatoes with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Brie-sherry cream sauce with a side of asparagus.

Chicken au Poivre

$19.95

A marinated grilled chicken, served over mashed potatoes with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Brie-sherry cream sauce with a side of asparagus.

Caribbean Salmon

$18.50

Delicately seasoned salmon accompanied by a fresh tropical fruit salsa. Served with basmati rice and asparagus.

Chicken Carbonara

$17.95

Angel hair pasta, grilled chicken breast, bacon, peas, onion, garlic, & parmesan-cream sauce.

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Cornmeal breaded haddock, red cabbage and cucumber & onion salsa topped with pasilla negro, cilantro lime sauce and fresh cilantro on two flour tortillas. Served with cheesy Mexi-rice, lime wedges, chips, and salsa.

Honey Fire Steak Tips

$19.50

Marinated steak tips, sauteed onions & peppers, and penne pasta tossed in our sweet & spicy honey fire cream sauce.

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Fried Cod with French fries, cole slaw and our house remoulade for dipping.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$16.95

Our wild mushroom ravioli, pan-seared and served with your choice of marinara or homemade Alfredo & spinach.

The Timburrito

$16.50

Ground steak, mexi rice, and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with ranchero sauce and our homemade queso. Sides of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Filet Mignon

$27.95

A freshly cut tenderloin served with glazed mushrooms and a rosemary red wine reduction, mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus.

Stoplight Enchiladas

$17.95

Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern shredded beef and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.

Steak Frites

$20.95

An in-house cut hanger steak grilled to your liking, served with hand cut fries and topped with a remarkable truffle cream sauce. Served with a side of sauteed asparagus.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

A boneless breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara and Monterey Jack and Parmesan cheeses, served on a bed of angel hair pasta.

My Cousin Penne

$18.95

Penne, sauteed shrimp, and jumbo lump crab meat in a basil and oregano cream sauce with fresh tomatoes. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Stoplight Tofuchiladas

$17.95

Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern tofu and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.

Honey Fire Tofu Tips

$19.50

Marinated tofu tips, sauteed onions & peppers, and penne pasta tossed in our sweet & spicy honey fire cream sauce.

General Tso's Cauliflower Entree

$15.95

A huge portion of tempura battered cauliflower florets tossed in tangy General Tso’s sauce, served with white rice.

Kids Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.50

Kid's Pasta

$5.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Kid's Hamburger

$5.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.75

Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.25

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$5.75

Soups & Sides

Cup French Onion

$4.95

Cup Crab Bisque

$5.50

Cup Curry Corn Chowder

$4.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.90

Bowl French Onion

$6.50

Bowl Crab Bisque

$6.95

Bowl Curry Corn Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.50

Side OG Fries

$3.00

A side order of Timberwood Original (lightly battered) fries.

Side Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

A side order of our hand cut (skin on, cut in house) fries.

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Bean Salad

$3.00

Side Fruit Salad

$4.00

Side Basmati Rice

$3.00

Side Mexi Rice

$3.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

12 oz Salad Dressing

$4.50

8 oz Salad Dressing

$3.00

Side Onion Strings

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$3.00

Side Queso Dip

$0.75+

Individual dipping sized portion of our Queso!

Desserts & Other

carrot cake

$7.90

a cream cheese frosted, triple layer slice of happy decadence

quadruple chocolate mousse pie

$7.90

seriously, this one is a whole lotta chocolate love.

chimichangas

$6.95

two fried cheesecake chimichangas, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with cinnamon ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a locally owned restaurant with American style food, tons of craft beer on tap, big screen TVs, multiple patios, and the friendliest staff in town. Come on in and see us!

Website

Location

3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Directions

