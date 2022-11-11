- Home
Timberwood Grill Forest Lakes
3111 Worth Crossing
Charlottesville, VA 22911
CBAC 2022
Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022
Our yearly collection of 24 hand picked beers to celebrate the holiday season. Pick up one for yourself and one for a friend, they make great gifts! Save your receipt; we're having people purchase now and they should be available the week of Thanksgiving. We'll alert everyone by email when they're ready for pickup. When ordering, please select the Order for Now option, instead of a future order. Thanks!
NA Beverages
Water
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Tonic Water
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Brunch Punch!
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Pellegrino
Beer To Go
21st Amendment Brew Free! Or Die
3 Floyds Broo Doo Harvest Ale
3 Floyds Gumballhead Can
3 Floyds LazerSnake
3 Floyds Zombie Dust Can
Alewerks Protocol Porter
Allagash Curieux Btl
Allagash Tripel
Allagash White Can
Anderson Valley Summer Solstice
Aslin Tee Tee
Basic City *Baby* Bask
Basic City Bask Can
Bell's Octoberfest
Blue Moon Btl
Blue Moon LightSky Citrus Wheat
Blue Mountain A Hopwork Orange
Blue Mountain Dark Hollow Btl
Bold Rock Hard Cider Apple
Bold Rock IPA Can
Bold Rock Pomegranate Btl
Bold Rock Premium Dry Can
Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blond
Bravazzi Blood Orange
BrewDog Elvis Juice
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Btl
Champion Shower Beer
Cider Sixer
Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest Ciders, Fruit Beers, etc. - for cheap!
Clausthaler Original / Premium *N/A*
Coors Light Btl
Corona Extra Btl
Corona Lite Btl
Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer Btl
Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
Deschutes The Ages
Devil's Backbone Lime Margarita Can
Devils Backbone 8 Point American IPA
Devils Backbone Hoo Rah Ray
Devils Backbone Orange Smash Can
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Btl
Dogfish 60 Minute Btl
Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA (cask)
Dogfish Head 90 Minute Imperial IPA
Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Stout
Domestic Sixer
Bartenders choice - six (6) Domestic brews - for cheap!
Downeast Blackberry Cider Btl
Downeast Blue Slushie
Downeast Cider House Mimosa
Downeast Cider House Strawberry
Downeast Lemonade Cider
Founders Breakfast Stout
Founders French Toast Bastard
Gosling's *NA* Ginger Beer
Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Can
Great Lakes Christmas Ale
Guinness Draught Can
Hardywood Richmond Lager Btl
Heineken 0.0 Btl
Heineken Btl
High Noon
IPA Mixed Sixer
Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest IPAs - for cheap!
Maredsous Tripel #10 Btl
McKenzie's Black Cherry
Melvin Back In Da Haze
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lite Btl
New Holland Dragon's Milk
North Coast Old Rasputin Btl
O'Douls Btl
Ommegang Hennepin
Ommegang Rare Vos
Ommegang Rosetta Btl
PBR Btl
Reason Beer Inexorable (2021)
Sixpoint Resin Btl
Starr Hill Ramble On
Starr Hill Wahoowa
Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA
Stone Buenaveza Can
Switchback Switchback Ale
Terrapin Beer Luau Krunkles
The Virginia Beer Co Liquid Escape
Thin Man Minkey Boodle
Three Notch'd 40 Mile Can
Three Notch'd Minute Man Can
Three Notch'd Watermelon Gose
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
True Mixed Sixer
Bartenders choice - six (6) of our finest brews, all different, with different styles - for cheap!
Truly Wild Berry Can
Twood Growler Bottle
Reusable growler bottle for to go draft beer. Not filled with beer, unfortunately!
von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Btl
Yuengling Btl
Wine To Go
19 Crimes Red Blend (To-Go)
Alamos Malbec (To-Go)
Canyon Road Cabernet (To-Go)
Canyon Road Chardonnay (To Go)
Canyon Road Merlot (To-Go)
Canyon Road Moscato (To-Go)
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio (To-Go)
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon (To-Go)
Chateau Souverain Merlot (To-Go)
Dante Pinot Noir (To-Go)
Donini Pinot Grigio (To-Go)
Meiomi Chardonnay (To-Go)
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc (To-Go)
Seaside Rose (To-Go)
Appetizers
Timberwood Wings - Half Order
5 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese
Timberwood Wings - Full Order
10 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese (choose 2 wing sauces for 1/2 and 1/2)
Buenos Nachos
Mixed tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, our homemade cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, and a touch of sour cream. ¡Estan perfectos!
General Tso's Cauliflower
One of our new favorite appetizers: tempura battered cauliflower florets tossed in tangy General Tso’s sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our cheesy, creamy, spicy chicken dip served with warm tortilla chips.
A Dang Quesadilla
Steak or Chicken quesadilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and Mexicali ranch. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa.
Calamari
House battered and flash fried calamari served with our cajun remoulade
Crab Dip
Our original recipe crab dip… Made from scratch and served with baguette slices.
Boneless Wings
Just like our Traditional wings but boneless! Try Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Ancho Chili Garlic, General Tso's, or (if you're feeling dangerous) Crazy Hot!
Chicken Fingers
Four chicken fingers with your choice of side.
Chips & Queso
our house made queso dip and chips
Chips & Queso Beef
our house made queso dip with seasoned ground beef and chips
Burgers
Clint Eastwood Burger
The very first Burger Wars champ: Mesquite seasoning, American cheese, tequila infused chipotle BBQ, Mesquite onion rings, Applewood smoked bacon and jicama slaw.
Chuck Norris Burger
The original biggest, baddest burger on the planet: sauteed onions & mushrooms, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, & pickles stacked high. Scared?
Al Capone Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, white truffle horseradish mayo, and *temporarily* served on a brioche roll.
Santa Fe Burger
Cheddar, sliced jalapenos, tomato, lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, and Mexicali ranch. Served with a side of our homemade nacho cheese for the fries. (Charge option available for EXTRA nacho cheese/queso)
Classic Cheeseburger
A classic - American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Hamburger
A classic - ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Patty Melt
Sauteed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and cracked peppercorn mayo on buttered grilled sourdough.
Garden Burger
A grilled garden burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese and more garden-y stuff: lettuce, tomato, fire roasted peppers, sautéed onion and pesto mayo. *Garden patty contains cheese* * Vegans: There is cheese in the Garden Patty!
Sandwiches
Pastrami Reuben
With sauerkraut, double the Swiss cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
Philly
A huge sub roll stuffed full of sliced sirloin, white American cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers and mayo.
Hercules
Thinly sliced roast beef, truffle horseradish mayo, and melted Swiss cheese all piled onto a toasted sub roll and served with Timberwood au jus for dipping.
TS Effkatt's Unaffected Beauty
Possibly the perfect sandwich… Turkey, bacon, Havarti, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayo on a croissant.
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken tenders, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch in a flour tortilla.
Turkey Reuben
With sauerkraut, double the Swiss cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
Southwest Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato and Mexicali ranch.
Eastern Shore
Our original Maryland inspired grilled cheese; tons of Cheddar and white American cheese melted together with crabmeat and sauteed mushrooms on grilled sourdough bread.
Turkey & Brie
Thinly sliced turkey breast and Brie cheese melted into grilled sourdough with just a touch of our fabulous raspberry sauce.
Gyro
A warm toasted Greek style pita spread with our in-house made tzatziki sauce then stuffed with a downright irresponsible amount of grilled gyro meat. Topped with Feta, Roma tomatoes, red onion and more cucumbers.
Salads
Durango Chicken Salad
A seasoned grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, black bean & corn salsa and tri-color tortilla strips. Served with Mexicali ranch.
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, tomato, cucumber, Blue cheese crumbles and crispy onion strings over house greens with fresh buttermilk ranch dressing.
Perfect Chicken Tender Salad
Breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, fresh bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onions, shredded Jack & Cheddar cheeses and croutons over house greens with ranch dressing..
Sesame Ginger Tuna Salad
A sesame and coriander encrusted tuna steak seared to your liking, served with wonton strips, soy-wasabi almonds, shredded carrots, and seaweed salad over mixed greens with a side of ginger vinaigrette.
Crazy Jane Salad
Fresh spinach, candied walnuts, craisins, sliced green apple, red onions, and yellow peppers served with our homemade mixed berry dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic croutons, and mixed cheese. Great plain or with a meat option!
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Great plain or with a meat option! & caesar dressing.
Side Salad
A half size portion of our house salad
Side Caesar
A half size portion of our caesar salad
Entrees
Flank Steak Au Poivre
A marinated flank steak grilled and served over mashed potatoes with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Brie-sherry cream sauce with a side of asparagus.
Chicken au Poivre
A marinated grilled chicken, served over mashed potatoes with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Brie-sherry cream sauce with a side of asparagus.
Caribbean Salmon
Delicately seasoned salmon accompanied by a fresh tropical fruit salsa. Served with basmati rice and asparagus.
Chicken Carbonara
Angel hair pasta, grilled chicken breast, bacon, peas, onion, garlic, & parmesan-cream sauce.
Fish Tacos
Cornmeal breaded haddock, red cabbage and cucumber & onion salsa topped with pasilla negro, cilantro lime sauce and fresh cilantro on two flour tortillas. Served with cheesy Mexi-rice, lime wedges, chips, and salsa.
Honey Fire Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips, sauteed onions & peppers, and penne pasta tossed in our sweet & spicy honey fire cream sauce.
Fish & Chips
Fried Cod with French fries, cole slaw and our house remoulade for dipping.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Our wild mushroom ravioli, pan-seared and served with your choice of marinara or homemade Alfredo & spinach.
The Timburrito
Ground steak, mexi rice, and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with ranchero sauce and our homemade queso. Sides of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Filet Mignon
A freshly cut tenderloin served with glazed mushrooms and a rosemary red wine reduction, mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus.
Stoplight Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern shredded beef and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.
Steak Frites
An in-house cut hanger steak grilled to your liking, served with hand cut fries and topped with a remarkable truffle cream sauce. Served with a side of sauteed asparagus.
Chicken Parmesan
A boneless breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara and Monterey Jack and Parmesan cheeses, served on a bed of angel hair pasta.
My Cousin Penne
Penne, sauteed shrimp, and jumbo lump crab meat in a basil and oregano cream sauce with fresh tomatoes. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Stoplight Tofuchiladas
Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern tofu and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.
Honey Fire Tofu Tips
Marinated tofu tips, sauteed onions & peppers, and penne pasta tossed in our sweet & spicy honey fire cream sauce.
General Tso's Cauliflower Entree
A huge portion of tempura battered cauliflower florets tossed in tangy General Tso’s sauce, served with white rice.
Kids Menu
Soups & Sides
Cup French Onion
Cup Crab Bisque
Cup Curry Corn Chowder
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl French Onion
Bowl Crab Bisque
Bowl Curry Corn Chowder
Bowl Soup of the Day
Side OG Fries
A side order of Timberwood Original (lightly battered) fries.
Side Hand Cut Fries
A side order of our hand cut (skin on, cut in house) fries.
Side Cole Slaw
Side Bean Salad
Side Fruit Salad
Side Basmati Rice
Side Mexi Rice
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Mashed Potatoes
12 oz Salad Dressing
8 oz Salad Dressing
Side Onion Strings
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Asparagus
Side Queso Dip
Individual dipping sized portion of our Queso!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're a locally owned restaurant with American style food, tons of craft beer on tap, big screen TVs, multiple patios, and the friendliest staff in town. Come on in and see us!
3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville, VA 22911