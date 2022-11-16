Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timberwood Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Tap House Wings (5)

$7.90

5 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese

Tap House Wings (10)

$13.90

10 fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite flavor of wing sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese (choose 2 wing sauces for 1/2 and 1/2)

Buenos Nachos

$11.70

house queso, seasoned beef, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce & sour cream

General Tso's Cauliflower

$10.50

by popular demand! tempura battered cauliflower florets tossed in tangy general tso’s sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

Our brand new recipe: cheesy, creamy, spicy chicken dip served with warm tortilla chips

Crab Dip

$11.50

a timberwood favorite: crab, peppers, cream cheese, and toasted baguette

Chips & Queso

$8.90

our house made queso dip and chips

Queso Beef

$9.50

our house made queso dip with seasoned ground beef and chips

Chicken Tender App

$9.20

Burgers

Clint Eastwood Burger

$13.90

american cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, and jicama slaw on a brioche bun

Chuck Norris Burger

$13.90

sauteed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese, pickle slices, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, and bbq on a brioche bun

Al Capone Burger

$13.50

grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, gouda cheese & truffled horseradish mayo on a brioche bun

Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

cheddar cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, and mexicali ranch on a brioche bun. served with a side of queso to dip the fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.90

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a brioche bun

Hamburger

$10.90

lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a brioche bun

Sandwiches

Eastern Shore

$12.90

crab meat, cheddar and american cheese, mushrooms, all on grilled sourdough

Pastrami Reuben

$12.90

pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Philly

$13.50

shaved sirloin, white american cheese, mayo, onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a sub roll

Gyro

$12.50

gyro meat, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on warm flatbread

Hercules

$13.50

roast beef, swiss cheese, truffled horseradish sauce on a sub roll with onion soup for dipping

TS Effkatt's Unaffected Beauty

$12.00

turkey, bacon, havarti, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on a croissant

Southwest Wrap

$11.90

grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato and mexicali ranch

Fish Tacos

$13.50

breaded and fried haddock, red cabbage, and cucumber & onion salsa topped with pasilla negro, cilantro lime sauce and fresh cilantro on flour tortillas; served with chips and pico

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.50

fried chicken tenders, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and buttermilk ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Our delicious house recipe, made fresh from juicy white meat, with havarti, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted croissant

Fish & Chips

$12.90

fried cod filet with french fries, cole slaw and our house remoulade for dipping

Salads

Durango Chicken Salad

$13.50

grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, cucumber, mixed cheese, tortilla strips, house greens, and mexicali ranch

Steak Salad

$15.50

marinated, grilled and sliced flank steak, house greens, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese, crispy onion rings, and ranch

Perfect Chicken Tender Salad

$13.50

fried chicken tenders, house greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onions, bacon, mixed cheese, garlic croutons, and ranch dressing

Sesame Ginger Tuna Salad

$15.50

a sesame and coriander encrusted tuna steak served with wonton strips, soy-wasabi almonds, and shredded carrots over mixed greens with a side of ginger vinaigrette

Crazy Jane Salad

$11.90

fresh spinach, candied walnuts, craisins, green apple, yellow peppers & red onions and our homemade berry vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$10.50

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic croutons, mixed cheese, & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.90

a half size portion of our house salad

Side Caesar

$4.90

a half size portion of our caesar salad

Kids Menu

Kid Pizza

$5.90

Kid Pasta Plate

$6.50

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.90

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kid Hot Dog

$5.50

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.20

Soups & Sides

Cup French Onion

$4.90

Cup Crab Bisque

$5.50

Cup Curry Corn Chowder

$4.90

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.90

Bowl French Onion

$6.50

Bowl Crab Bisque

$6.90

Bowl Curry Corn Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.50

Side OG Fries

$3.00

A side order of Timberwood Original (lightly battered) fries.

Side Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

A side order of our hand cut (skin on, cut in house) fries.

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Bean Salad

$3.00

Side Fruit Salad

$3.00

Side Basmati Rice

$3.00

Side Mexi Rice

$3.00

Side Onion Strings

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$3.00

12 oz Salad Dressing

$4.50

Desserts & Other

carrot cake

$7.90

a cream cheese frosted, triple layer slice of happy decadence

quadruple chocolate mousse pie

$7.90

seriously, this one is a whole lotta chocolate love.

chimichangas

$8.90

two fried cheesecake chimichangas, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with cinnamon ice cream

cheesecake

$6.90

just want the cheesecake? traditional new york style, with strawberries

kentucky bourbon pecan pie

$7.50

pecan pie with a scoop of ice cream like it's supposed to be

NA Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.90

Decaf Coffee

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Brunch Punch!

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Boylan Orange

$2.90

Boylan Root Beer

$2.90

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.90

Boylan Shirley Temple

$2.90

Pellegrino

$3.20

Beer To Go

21st Amendment Hell or High Mango Can

$2.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead Can

$3.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Can

$3.00

Alewerks Weekend Lager Btl

$2.10

Allagash Curieux Btl

$4.80

Alltech Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Btl

$3.20

Aslin Apizza Can

$4.00

Austin Eastcider Pineapple Cider Btl

$2.00

B. Nektar Zombie Killer

$5.00

Bingo Beer Lager Btl

$2.75

Blue Moon Btl

$2.00

Blue Mountain Dark Hollow Btl

$4.40

Blue Mountain Kolsch 151 Btl

$2.00

Bold Rock IPA Btl

$2.00

Bold Rock Premium Dry Btl

$2.20

Bold Rock Virginia Draft Btl

$2.00

Brothers Hoptimization Btl

$2.00

Bud Light Btl

$1.75

Budweiser Btl

$1.75

Buskey RVA Cider Btl

$2.10Out of stock

Coors Light Btl

$1.75

Corona Extra Btl

$2.00

Corona Lite Btl

$2.00

Coyote Hole Sunset Sangria Can

$5.00

Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer Btl

$2.80

Deschutes Black Butte Porter Can

$2.00

Devils Backbone Orange Smash Can

$4.00

Dogfish 60 Minute Btl

$2.25

Dogfish Head Seaquench Can Btl

$2.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider Btl

$2.75

Downeast Lemonade Can

$2.75

Drekker Braaaaaaaains Orange Banana Can

$6.00

Drekker CHONK Pineapple Whhhip Can

$6.00

Drekker PLOP Pain Killer Can

$6.00

Drunk Fruit Yoju Can

$4.00

Foothills Jade Btl

$2.60

Glutenberg White Btl

$3.20

Guinness Btl

$2.50

Hardywood Richmond Lager Btl

$1.80

Hardywood The Great Return Btl

$3.20

Hefe Weissbier Btl

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 Btl

$2.00

Heineken Btl

$2.00

Kronenbourg Blanc Btl

$2.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$2.25

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout Btl

$2.20

Maredsous Tripel #10 Btl

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$1.75

Miller Lite Btl

$1.75

Modelo Especial Btl

$2.00

New Belgium Fat Tire Btl

$2.00

North Coast Old Rasputin Btl

$2.80

O'Douls Btl

$1.50

Omission Pale Ale Btl

$1.80

Ommegang Rosetta Btl

$3.20

Pacifico Btl

$2.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager Btl

$2.00

Samuel Adam's Jack-O Btl

$2.00

Sixpoint Crisp Btl

$2.00

Sixpoint Resin Btl

$2.40

Solace Pop Fiction IPA Can

$4.00

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Can

$4.00

Three Notch'd 40 Mile Btl

$2.00

Three Notch'd Minute Man Btl

$2.10

Troegs Perpetual IPA Btl

$2.00

Troegs Troegenator Btl

$2.00

Truly Mango

$2.00

Truly Passionfruit

$2.00

Truly Pineapple

$2.00

Truly Watermelon Breeze

$2.00

Truly Wild Berry Can

$2.00

Victory Berry Monkey btl

$3.00

Victory Sour Monkey Btl

$4.00

Walker Brothers Blueberry Juniper Can

$4.00

Walker Brothers Watermelon Lime Can

$4.00

Yuengling Btl

$2.00

Wine To Go

19 Crimes Red Blend (To-Go)

$12.70

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (To-Go)

$12.70

Catena Vista Flores Malbec (To-Go)

$13.60

Chamisal Chardonnay (To-Go)

$19.00

Dibon Cava Brut Reserve (To-Go)

$14.25

Sea Salt Rose (To-Go)

$19.00

Jefferson Viognier (To-Go)

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (To-Go)

$19.00

Proverb Chardonnay (To-Go)

$11.00

Proverb Cabernet (To-Go)

$11.00

Proverb Merlot (To-Go)

$11.00

Proverb Pinot Noir (To-Go)

$11.00

Root 1 Cabernet Sauvignon (To-Go)

$13.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a locally owned restaurant featuring made from scratch American food, 32 draft beers, tons of big screen TVs, a huge patio and the friendliest staff in town.

Website

Location

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
orange starNo Reviews
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400 Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli
orange star4.4 • 319
2200 Jefferson Park Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2203 Jefferson Park Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
CONMOLE
orange star4.6 • 120
816 Hinton Ave Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Brazos Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
925 2nd St SE Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston