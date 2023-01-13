Restaurant header imageView gallery

Time and Materials Taphouse

No reviews yet

954 N State St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Bulldog Rootbeer

$4.00

bootreer

Athletic Brewing N/A

$5.00

n/a

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$5.50

Mineral Water

$3.00

Cock and Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Snacks

Gold Fish

$5.00

Smoked Gold Fish seasoned with Paprika, Chili, Onion, Garlic (Vegetarian)

Chex Mix

$5.00

House Chex Mix seasoned with Curry, Tumeric, and Chili (Vegetarian)

Pickle Plate

$7.00

House Pickled Beets, Peppers, Parsnips, Cumbers, and Carrots

Small Plates

Green Bean Fries

$8.00

Breaded Green Beans served with Spicy Dill Sauce (Vegetarian)

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Hummus & Pita Plate served with Fresh Cucumber and Carrot (Vegetarian)

Mezze Board

$16.00

Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Mixed Pickles, Cucumbers Served with Warm Pita -Add Tinned Fish +$10 -Add Tinned Dolmas +$8/$12

Meatballs

$12.50

Za'atar Meatballs, Tzatziki, Feta, Cured Egg Yolk, Parsley, Pomegranate Reduction -Substitute Beyond Beef +$3 (Vegan Upon Request) (Gluten Free Upon Request)

Brisket Tart

$12.00

House-Smoked Brisket, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onion, Parsley, Hazelnuts, Pomegranate Reduction Served on a Warm Puff Pastry with Greens on side

Salmon Tart

$12.50

House-Smoked Salmon, Pickled Red Onion, Gornay Cheese, Capers,Served on a Warm Puff Pastry with with Greens on side

Soups & Salads

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Pickled Pepper, Feta, Crispy Chickpeas, Lemon Vinaigrette (Vegetarian)

Smoked Salad

$14.50

House-smoked Beets and Brisket, Arugula, Couscous, Cabbage, Hazelnuts, Cured Egg Yolk, Creamy Dill Dressing

Entrees

Polenta

$13.00

Choose: Smoked Mushroom and Tomato or Brisket to top with. Served with Feta, Parsley, Pomegranate Reduction, Cured Egg Yolk Mushroom/Tomato and Brisket +4.50

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

House-Smoked Brisket,Feta, Tzatziki, Pickled Onion Served with Greens

Veggi Sando

$15.00

Hummus, Mariated Mushrooms, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomato Served with Greens (Vegetarian)

Pork Belly Sando

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Macadamia Nut Éclair with Bavarian Cream

Pear Tart

$8.00

Bownie

$7.50

Extra

Aioli

$0.75

Spicy Dill Sauce

$0.75

Sauce

$0.75

Pita

$3.00

Merch

Hoodie

$45.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A beautiful space where our community can gather, collaborate, create, laugh, and enjoy finely crafted food and beverages.

Banner pic
Time and Materials Taphouse image

