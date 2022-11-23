Time Square Pizza Greensboro 101 Elmsley Meadows Ln

A map showing the location of Time Square Pizza Greensboro 101 Elmsley Meadows LnView gallery

101 Elmsley Meadows Ln

Greensboro, NC 27406

Popular Items

Create Your Own
SUB SELECTION
18" 2 TOPPING PIZZA

ALL DAY SPECIALS

18" 2 TOPPING PIZZA

$17.50

2 Regular Toppings

14" 1 TOPPING

$12.50

1 Regular Topping Special

2- 18" 1 TOPPING & WINGS(8)

$40.00

18" 1 TOPPING & WINGS(8)

$25.50

25" 1 TOPPING & 2 LITER

$25.00

CREATE YOUR OWN

Create Your Own

$12.50+

Make It Your Way!

GOURMET PIZZAS

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.50+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Beef & Sausage

The Works

The Works

$22.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms

Veggie

$22.50+

Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Banana Peppers

White

White

$16.50+

Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Parmesan & Ricotta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$17.50+

Breaded Chicken, Hot Sauce, Homemade Ranch, Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.50+

Breaded Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50+

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Homemade Ranch, Mozzarella and Cheddar

Grilled Chicken Balsamic

$21.50+

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, & Fresh Basil

Chicken Caprese

$21.50+

Grilled Chicken, Grape Tomato, Basil, EVOO, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella

Chicken Caesar

$19.50+

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce Mix, Tomato, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing

Long Island Big Mac

Long Island Big Mac

$20.50+

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Pickles. Drizzled with 1000 Island Dressing

Margherita

$16.50+

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & EVOO

Stuffed Meat Lovers

$30.50+

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef & Sausage w/ Ricotta Cheese. Topped with dough to give it a stuffed pie look. We add some Garlic Olive Oil and sprinkle Parmesan over it.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50+

Philly Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, American Cheese & Fresh Garlic

STROM / CALZONE

MEDIUM TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI

$11.00

PEPPERONI, HAM, MOZZARELLA

LARGE TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI

$21.00

PEPPERONI, HAM, MOZZARELLA

MEDIUM TRADITIONAL CALZONE

$11.00

HAM, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

LARGE TRADITIONAL CALZONE

$21.00

HAM, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

MED STEAK STROMBOLI

$11.00

PHILLY STEAK, MOZZARELLA

LGR STEAK STROMBOLI

$21.00

PHILLY STEAK, MOZZARELLA

MED CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA

LGR CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$21.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA

MED STEAK CALZONE

$11.00

PHILLY STEAK, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

LGR STEAK CALZONE

$21.00

PHILLY STEAK, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

MED CHICKEN CALZONE

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

LGR CHICKEN CALZONE

$21.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA

MEDIUM CYO STROMBOLI

$11.00

LARGE CYO STROMBOLI

$21.00

MEDIUM CYO CALZONE

$11.00

LARGE CYO CALZONE

$21.00

SPECIALTY CRUST

16" SICILIAN

$15.50

16" GRANDMA

$17.50

16" CHICAGO

$15.50

14" GLUTEN FREE

$15.50

16" SICILIAN SPECIALITY HALF & HALF

$15.50

16" GRANDMA SPECIALITY HALF & HALF

$17.50

16" CHICAGO SPECIALITY HALF & HALF

$15.50

14" GLUTEN FREE SPECIALITY HALF & HALF

$15.50

APPETIZER

6 GARLIC KNOTS

$3.50

12 GARLIC KNOTS

$6.50

6 PEPPERONI ROLLS

$4.50

12 PEPPERONI ROLLS

$7.50

CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS (16)

$24.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$4.50

FRIES

$2.50

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER (5)

$8.50

SUBS

SUB SELECTION

PASTA

LASAGNA

$14.00

SPAGHETTI

$12.00

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$13.50

BAKED ZITI

$13.50

PENNE PASTA, HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE, RICOTTA CHEESE, TOPPED W/ MELTED MOZZARELLA

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.00

ALFREDO PASTA

$12.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.00

SIDE MEATBALLS (5)

$5.00

SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

ICEBERG / ROMAINE MIX, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

ROMAINE MIX, CROUTONS, PARMESAN

TSQ HOUSE SALAD

$7.50

TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPER, MOZZARELLA

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE MIX, CROUTONS, PARMESAN

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.00

ROASTED RED PEPPERS, TOMATO, ONION, CUCUMBER, SALAMI, HAM, PROVOLONE W/ A BALSAMIC GLAZE DRIZZLE

CHEF SALAD

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.50

KIDS BAKED ZITI

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$7.00

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$7.00

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$3.50

NY CHEESECAKE

$4.25

NY CHEESECAKE W/ STRAWBERRY

$4.75

TIRAMISU

$4.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.50

New Yorker Burger

New Yorker Burger

$10.00

SIDE ITEM

RANCH

$0.65

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.65

BBQ SAUCE

$0.65

HOT SAUCE

$0.65

MILD SAUCE

$0.65

1000 ISLAND

$0.65

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.65

CAESAR

$0.65

BLUE CHEESE

$0.65

ITALIAN VINAIGRETTE

$0.65

MAYO

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.65

GARLIC BREAD

$1.00

PLAIN BREAD

$1.00

BEVERAGE

CHEERWINE

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

PEPSI

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

PINK LEMONADE

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

SWEET TEA

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

WATER

FOUNTAIN

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.00

FOUNTAIN

GALLON SWEET TEA

$4.50

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$4.50

2 LITER PEPSI

$3.00

2 LITER DIET PEPSI

$3.00

2 LITER MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

2 LITER CHEERWINE

$3.00

2 LITER SIERRA MIST

$3.00

2 LITER DR. PEPPER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
101 Elmsley Meadows Ln, Greensboro, NC 27406

