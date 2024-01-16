This restaurant does not have any images
Timeless Coffee - Downtown 1700 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Beverages
Hot Drinks
- Americano
A double shot of espresso, pulled on top of water. Approximately 8 fl oz.$4.25
- Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. 8 fl oz.$5.50
- Coffee Of The Day
Rotating batch brew of our house roasted coffees. 12 fl oz.$4.00
- Cortado
A double shot of our single origin espresso with a touch of steamed milk. 5oz$5.50
- Espresso
Double shot of espresso. Approximately 2 fl oz.$4.25
- Golden Milk
Oaktown Spice Shop's own blend of turmeric, ginger, Saigon cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper. Lightly sweetened with agave and finished with your choice of steamed milk.$6.00
- Hot Apple Cider
Bernie's Best. Steamed and served hot. 12 fl oz.$5.00
- Hot Cocoa
House made chocolate ganache and steamed milk. Not too sweet. 12 fl oz.$5.50
- Kids Cocoa$4.50
- Latte
Steamed milk poured over a double shot of fresh espresso. 12 fl oz.$6.00
- Long Black
A double shot of our single origin espresso, pulled on top of hot water. Approximately 5 fl oz hot.$4.75
- Macchiato
Made the traditional way. A double shot of espresso marked with steamed milk. Approximately 4 fl oz.$4.75
- Matcha Latte
Premium Matcha Byakuren by Blue Willow Tea. 12 fl oz.$7.00
- Mocha
A double shot of espresso pulled over our house made chocolate ganache, then drowned in milk. It's just the right amount of sweet. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Peppermint Mocha
A double shot of espresso and peppermint-infused chocolate ganache. Finished with your choice of steamed milk and topped with mini marshmallows. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Pistachio Cream Latte
A double shot of fresh espresso pulled over pistachio syrup and cream. Finished with steamed milk. Sweet, but not too sweet. 12 fl oz.$7.00
- Pour Over Coffees
Our single origin offerings, brewed to order using the Hario V60. 10 fl oz.$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
Steamed milk, fresh espresso, and pumpkin syrup. Not too sweet, but just right. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Spiced Pie Latte
Milk of your choice, a double shot of fresh espresso, and Oaktown spice blend. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Steamed Milk
10 oz cup of the milk of your choice. Steamed and served hot.$3.50
- Tea
Selection of premium teas, curated by Blue Willow Tea.$4.50
- Vanilla Latte
Steamed milk, fresh espresso, and vanilla syrup. Not too sweet, but just right. 12 fl oz.$6.75
Iced Drinks
- Apple Cider
Bernie's Best. Served chilled in the bottle. 12 fl oz.$5.00
- Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso, pulled on top of cold water and served over ice. 12 fl oz.$4.25
- Iced Golden Milk
Oaktown Spice Shop's own blend of turmeric, ginger, Saigon cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper. Lightly sweetened with agave and finished with your choice of milk. 12 fl oz.$6.00
- Iced Latte
A double shot of fresh espresso with milk of your choice, served over ice. 12 fl oz.$6.00
- Iced Matcha Latte
Premium Matcha Byakuren by Blue Willow Tea. 12 fl oz.$7.00
- Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso pulled over our house-made chocolate ganache, then drowned in milk and served over ice. It's just the right amount of sweet. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Iced Peppermint Mocha
A double shot of espresso and peppermint-infused chocolate ganache. Finished with your choice of milk and topped with mini marshmallows. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Iced Pistachio Cream Latte
A double shot of fresh espresso pulled over pistachio syrup and cream. Finished with the milk of your choice. Sweet, but not too sweet. 12 fl oz.$7.00
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Milk of your choice, a double shot of fresh espresso, and pumpkin syrup. Not too sweet, but just right. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Iced Spiced Pie Latte
Milk of your choice, a double shot of fresh espresso, and pumpkin syrup. Not too sweet, but just right. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Iced Tide Cold Brew
Unsweetened cold brew made with our espresso blend, The Tide. Served over ice. 12 fl oz.$5.25
- Iced Vanilla Bourbon Tea
Pure Ceylon tea blended with Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans. By Blue Willow Tea. 12 fl oz.$4.50
- Iced Vanilla Latte
Milk of your choice, a double shot of fresh espresso, and vanilla syrup. Not too sweet, but just right. 12 fl oz.$6.75
- Milk
12 oz cup of the milk of your choice. Served cold over ice.$3.50
- Vanilla Cold Brew
Lightly sweetened vanilla cold brew made with our espresso blend, The Tide. Served over ice with a splash of milk. 12 fl oz.$5.75
Food
Cakes & Such
- Birthday Cake Slice
Funfetti style cake with a rich buttercream frosting, cookie crumb topping and lots of sprinkles. 100% plant-based.$6.75
- Tiramisu Cake Slice
Fluffy vanilla cake soaked with fresh house-brewed espresso with a cream filling. Frosted with espresso buttercream frosting and topped with chocolate ganache and fresh espresso beans. 100% plant-based.$6.75
- Peaches and Cream Cake Slice$6.75
- Carrot Cake Slice
Funfetti style cake with a rich buttercream frosting, cookie crumb topping and lots of sprinkles. 100% plant-based.$6.75
- Caramel Apple Cake Slice
Funfetti style cake with a rich buttercream frosting, cookie crumb topping and lots of sprinkles. 100% plant-based.$6.75
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Slice
Classic chocolate cake frosted with peanut butter buttercream. Topped with ganache and decorated with chopped peanuts and chocolate drizzle. 100% plant based.$6.75
- Maple Ginger Cake Slice
Funfetti style cake with a rich buttercream frosting, cookie crumb topping and lots of sprinkles. 100% plant-based.$6.75
- Double Down "Twinky"
Our take on an iconic treat. Butter cream frosting sandwiched between TWO vanilla cake pieces.$6.00
- Chocodile
Vanilla buttercream frosting sandwiched between TWO chocolate cake pieces. Topped with chocolate ganache.$6.00
- Red Velvet Cake Slice
8" round, double-layer Red Velvet cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$6.75
- Whole Birthday Cake
8" round, double-layer Birthday Cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Whole Tiramisu Cake
8" round, double-layer Tiramisu cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Whole Peaches and Cream Cake$54.00
- Whole Carrot Cake
8" round, double-layer Carrot cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Whole Caramel Apple Cake
8" round, double-layer Caramel Apple Cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Whole Maple Ginger Cake
8" round, double-layer Maple Ginger Cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Whole Classic Chocolate Cake
8" round, double-layer Classic Chocolate cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$50.00
- Whole Red Velvet Cake
8" round, double-layer Red Velvet cake. Baked fresh daily. ** Customizations, such as inscriptions, are NOT AVAILABLE on pick-up or delivery orders for whole cakes. Check out the Cake Builder at timelesscoffee.com for custom cake orders. **$54.00
- Cupcake$4.50
- Buche de Noel Slice$6.00
- Miniature Pumpkin Pie
Classic pumpkin pie, but tiny.$3.00
- Pumpkin Cake Roll$6.00
Cheesecakes
- Cherry Cheesecake Slice (GF)
Creamy cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Cherry pie topping with a piped coconut whipped cream border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$7.00
- Raspberry Cheesecake Slice (GF)
Creamy cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Topped with house-made raspberry jam and a piped coconut whipped cream border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$7.00
- Eggnog Cheesecake Slice (GF)
Creamy eggnog cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust with a piped coconut whipped cream topping and border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$7.00
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice (GF)
Creamy pumpkin cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Topped with coconut whipped cream. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$7.00
- Whole Cherry Cheesecake (GF)
8" round cheesecakes. Baked fresh daily. Creamy cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Cherry pie topping with a piped coconut whipped cream border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$56.00
- Whole Raspberry Cheesecake (GF)
8" round cheesecakes. Baked fresh daily. Creamy cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Topped with house-made raspberry jam and a piped coconut whipped cream border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$56.00
- Whole Eggnog Cheesecake (GF)
8" round cheesecakes. Baked fresh daily. Creamy eggnog cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust with a piped coconut whipped cream topping and border. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$56.00
- Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake (GF)
8" round cheesecake. Baked fresh daily. Creamy pumpkin spice cheesecake filling on a classic graham cracker crust. Topped with coconut whipped cream. 100% plant-based. Gluten-free.$56.00
Chocolates
- Almond Is Joy (GF)
Coconut almond confection dipped in chocolate and topped with an almond.$3.50
- Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar
Our take on a classic candy bar. Crispy cookie center topped with a layer of caramel and covered in chocolate. Single loose bar or two-pack.$4.00
- Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar$8.00
- Caramel Pecan Turtle (GF)
Toasted pecans and house-made caramel wrapped in rich chocolate. Gluten-free.$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Bar
Our take on a classic candy bar. Crispy cookie center topped with a layer of peanut butter and covered in chocolate. Single loose bar or two-pack.$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Bar$8.00
- Peanut Butter Cup (GF)
Classic chocolate shell with creamy peanut butter filling. Gluten-free.$2.75
- Peanut Butter Dream (GF)
Soft molasses cookie with peanut butter frosting, dipped in chocolate and topped with chopped peanuts and sea salt. Gluten-free.$4.00
- Peanut Butter Fudge Bon Bon (GF)
Creamy peanut butter confection with a crispy filling. Dipped in chocolate and topped with chopped peanuts.$3.50
- Peppermint Patty (GF)
Sweet peppermint confection, wrapped in rich chocolate. Gluten-free.$3.25
- Raspberry Truffle (GF)
Raspberry chocolate truffle, dusted with powdered cocoa.$2.25
- Salted Caramel Cup (GF)
Rich chocolate with a salted caramel center. Gluten-free.$2.75
- Salted Caramel Truffle (GF)
Salted caramel infused chocolate truffle. Gluten-free.$2.25
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic chocolate chip cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Dipped Biscotti
Crumbly chocolate dipped biscotti with nuts.$3.25
- Conversation Heart Cookie
Classic chocolate chip cookie.$4.00
- Ginger Molasses Cookie
The perfect balance of sweet and tart. Soft and chewy lemon cookie with crisp, crinkled edges.$3.50
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie
The perfect balance of sweet and tart. Soft and chewy lemon cookie with crisp, crinkled edges.$3.50
- Linzer Cookie$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie
Classic peanut butter cookie.$3.50
- Peanut Butter Dream (GF)
Soft molasses cookie with peanut butter frosting, dipped in chocolate and topped with chopped peanuts and sea salt. Gluten-free.$4.00
- Rainbow Heart Cookie
Classic chocolate chip cookie.$4.00
- Snickerdoodle
Sugar cookie covered in cinnamon and more sugar. For the kid in all of us.$3.50
- Thumbprint Cookie
Chewy walnut sugar cookie filled with raspberry jam and dusted with powdered sugar.$3.50
Croissants
- Almond Croissant
Flakey, buttery croissant with almond filling. Topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.$6.50
- Butter Croissant
The classic butter croissant.$5.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey, buttery croissant with chocolate filling and chocolate drizzle.$6.25
- Green Onion Cream Cheese Croissant
Savory croissant with green onion cream cheese filling, topped with everything bagel seasoning.$6.75
Donuts
- Apple Fritter$5.50
- Chocolate Glazed Donut
Yeast donut with chocolate glaze and chocolate sprinkles.$4.00
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut
Classic yeast donut, coated in cinnamon and sugar.$4.00
- Cinnamon Twist
Classic donut twist, dusted with cinnamon and sugar.$4.50
- Jelly Filled Donut$5.00
- Maple Glazed Donut
Iconic yeast donut with maple glaze.$4.00
- Rainbow Sprinkle Cake Donut
Chocolate cake donut with chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles.$4.00
- Samoa Cake Donut$4.00
- Seasonal or Fruit Glazed Donut
Yeast donut with seasonal or fruit glaze and sprinkles. Flavor varies daily.$4.00
Kitchen Specials
- Breakfast Burrito
Impossible Sausage, Just Egg, Violife cheddar, home fries, and spicy aioli wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.$9.00
- Build Your Own Bagel
Choose an everything or plain Boichik bagel. Then add your choice of schmear and fixins' or create your ultimate breakfast sandwich with our "off the griddle" upgrades.$6.00
Pastries
- Apple Danish
Puff pastry lattice stuffed with classic apple pie filling.$5.00
- Apple Walnut Tea Cake
Crumbly apple walnut bread with a caramel walnut topping.$4.25
- Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Puff pastry nest filled with cream cheese and blueberries. Topped with pie crumbles.$5.50
- Blueberry Pound Cake
Classic pound cake, stuffed with blueberries.$4.25
- Blueberry Scone
A true classic. Crumbly, rustic quick bread stuffed with blueberries and topped with powdered sugar.$3.75
- Brownie
Classic fudge brownie. Crispy edges, chewy middle, with chocolate chunks throughout.$5.00
- Carrot Walnut Tea Cake (GF)
Crumbly carrot walnut bread with a hint of ginger. Gluten-free.$4.25
- Cherry Danish
Puff pastry lattice stuffed with classic cherry pie filling.$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll
The classic frosted cinnamon and sugar swirl.$5.50
- Maple Walnut Scone
Packed with walnut chunks and covered in a maple glaze.$3.75
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Danish
Puff pastry nest filled with cream cheese and blueberries. Topped with pie crumbles.$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Scone
Packed with walnut chunks and covered in a pumpkin spice glaze.$3.75
Savory Baked Goods
- Calzone$10.00
- Cream Cheese Stuffed Breakfast Roll
A house made ciabatta roll, stuffed with Tofutti cream cheese and chives, covered in everything bagel seasoning.$4.50
- English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
English muffin with Impossible sausage, Just Egg, and Violife cheese.$8.50
- Green Onion & Potato Frittata (GF)
Tofu-based frittata with green onions and tater tots. Gluten-free.$6.00
- Pepperoni Pizza Roll
Fresh baked ciabatta roll, stuffed with Violife cheese, pizza sauce, and Field Roast pepperoni.$6.00
- Pesto Cheese Roll
Fresh baked ciabatta roll, stuffed with Violife cheese and house made pesto.$6.00
- Pizza Turnover
Flakey puff pastry stuffed with vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, pesto, and pizza sauce.$6.00
- Prime Roots Bacon & Cheddar Quiche
Tofu-based quiche with Prime Roots koji-bacon and vegan cheddar.$7.00
- Quiche Slice$9.00
Specials
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
- Chickpea Salad Wrap$10.00
- Granola Parfait Cup (GF)
House-made granola, coconut chia pudding, and fresh berries. Gluten-free.$6.00
- Key Lime Pie$7.50
- Key Lime Pie Cup
House-made pie crust chunks with creamy lime pie filling and whipped cream.$6.00
- Prime Roots Cold Cut Trio
Prime Roots Koji-Ham, Koji-Salami, Koji-Turkey (Berkeley), Violife provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and mayo, on a soft hoagie roll.$14.00
- Prime Roots Turkey Club
Prime Roots Koji-Turkey and Koji-Bacon (Berkeley), Violife provolone cheese, lettuce, and mayo, on a soft hoagie roll.$14.00
- Rice Crispy Treat
The iconic treat. Made with Dandies vegan marshmallows and crispy rice cereal.$8.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Cup (GF)
Creamy strawberry cheesecake filling, pie crust chunks, coconut whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. Gluten-free.$6.00
Retail
10 Year Anniversary Gear
Coffee Beans
- Black Sails Dark Roast
Dark Roast Blackberry, Cocoa, Brown Sugar Varietal: Marsellesa, Castillo & Colombia Process: Fully Washed Elevation: 1400 - 1900 masl 12oz / 340g$19.50
- Colombia Nariño Doris Chincunque
Light Roast Key Lime, Muscovado Sugar, Black Plum Varietal: Castillo Elevation: 2000 masl Process: Washed Single-producer lots from major coffee-producing areas like Nariño can be difficult to find or cost-prohibitive to carry. We are very excited to offer this gem from Doris Chincunque. In this iconic area where tradition and ancestral knowledge coexist with new modernization trends, the natural result is a coffee of exceptional quality.$22.00
- Decaf Colombia Swiss Water
Our decaf offerings are held to the same quality standards as our regular offerings. Nutmeg and baking spices accentuate a cup brimming with black cherry and baked brown sugar sweetness. Dark Roast Black Cherry, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg Varietal: Caturra, Typica, Castillo, and Colombia Process: Fully Washed, Swiss Water Process Elevation: 1300 - 1650 masl 12oz / 340g$22.00
- Ethiopia Kore Yirgacheffe Grade 1
Light Roast Cherry, Limeade, Pluot Varietal: Ethiopia Landraces Process: Fully Washed Elevation: 1700 - 1900 masl 12oz / 340g$25.00
- Limited Offering - Colombia Huila Yellow Bourbon
Light Roast Pineapple, Medjool Date, Caramel Varietal: Yellow Bourbon Elevation: 1650 - 1900 masl Process: Washed This offering from Huila is comprised of a single varietal, yellow bourbon. Prized for its complex and well-balanced flavor characteristics, yellow bourbon has pronounced acidity, noted in the cup by bright, fruited flavor notes.$24.00
- Limited Offering - Thailand Dol Pangkhon Washed
Light Roast Limited Offering Maple Syrup, Blood Orange, Sage Varietal: Catuai, Typica, Chiang Mai, SJ133 Process: Fully Washed Elevation: 1350 masl 12oz / 340g Our first-ever offering from Thailand is the perfect coffee to carry our Limited Offering label. A lively floral and herbal aroma gives way to a cup brimming with candied sweetness and bright citrus notes, underpinned by hints of jasmine and sage.$28.99
- Merchant Signature Blend
Medium Roast • Full Body, Sweet Fruit, Clean Finish • Our most versatile roast, this coffee shines in any brewing method and can be enjoyed with or without condiments. If you're looking for a place to start, this is it. • Varietal: Bourbọn, Typica, & Ethiopia Landraces • Process: Fully Washed • Elevation: 1350 - 2280 masl • 12 oz / 340g$19.50
- Papua New Guinea Korgua Estate
Medium Roast Red Grape, Black Tea, Sweet Tobacco Varietal: Bourbon, Typica Elevation: 1400 masl Process: Washed It's fitting that our first single-origin offering from Papua New Guinea comes from crops grown on a single estate. A delightfully sweet, yet balanced cup with gentle, lingering tartness and subtle pungent notes.$22.00
- Peru Amazonas Lucas Vega Torbisco Organic
Light Roast Pomello, Butterscotch, Honeysuckle Varietal: Caturra, Catimor Elevation: 1850 masl Process: Washed, Organic Washed offerings from Peru just get better and better every time we try them. Bright, sweet citrus notes with a deep, candied sweetness, syrupy mouthfeel, and a clean finish make this coffee a true crowd-pleaser.$22.00
- Single Origin Espresso - Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Grade 1 Aricha
Dark Roast Blueberry, Molasses, Rose Our latest single-origin espresso offering comes from the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia and brings all of the rich, complex fruit flavors that Yirgacheffe is renowned for. Expect a full-bodied and remarkably sweet flavor profile with lingering floral notes. Varietal: Ethiopia Heirloom Process: Natural Elevation: 1900 - 2100 masl 12oz / 340g$23.00
- The Tide Espresso Blend
Dark Roast • Meyer Lemon, Toasted Marshmallow, Wild Honey • Our flagship espresso blend. Full-bodied and balanced with a buttery mouthfeel and candied citrus sweetness. • Varietal: Bourbọn, Typica, & Ethiopia Landraces • Process: Fully Washed • Elevation: 1350 - 2280 masl • 12 oz / 340g$19.50
- Timeless Instant Coffee
We partnered with Swift Cup Coffee to produce delicious instant coffee in convenient, travel-friendly packaging. Each box contains 5 individual serving packets. Just add hot water, stir, and enjoy! Perfect for camping, travel, offices, or anywhere you need a quick, delicious cup.$18.50
