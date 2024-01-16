Colombia Nariño Doris Chincunque

Light Roast Key Lime, Muscovado Sugar, Black Plum Varietal: Castillo Elevation: 2000 masl Process: Washed Single-producer lots from major coffee-producing areas like Nariño can be difficult to find or cost-prohibitive to carry. We are very excited to offer this gem from Doris Chincunque. In this iconic area where tradition and ancestral knowledge coexist with new modernization trends, the natural result is a coffee of exceptional quality.