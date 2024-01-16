Merchant Signature Blend

Medium Roast • Full Body, Sweet Fruit, Clean Finish • Our most versatile roast, this coffee shines in any brewing method and can be enjoyed with or without condiments. If you're looking for a place to start, this is it. • Varietal: Bourbọn, Typica, & Ethiopia Landraces • Process: Fully Washed • Elevation: 1350 - 2280 masl • 12 oz / 340g