Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timeout Fish N' Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

10151 Foothill Blvd

Oakland, CA 94605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
3 Pc Catfish

Seafood Combos

3 Pc Catfish

$11.99

Three pieces of catfish over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

5 Pc Catfish

$15.99

Five pieces of catfish over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

Small catfish Nuggets

$11.99

Catfish nuggets over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

Large Catfish Nuggets

$15.99

Catfish Nuggets over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

3 Pc Fillet Sole

$11.99

Three pieces of Fillet Sole over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

5 pc Fillet Sole

$15.99

Five pieces of Fillet Sole over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

3 Pc Tilapia

$11.99

Three pieces of Tilapia over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

5 pc Tilapia

$15.99

Five pieces of Tilapia over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

3 Pc Red Snapper

$12.99

Three pieces of Red Snapper over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

5 pc Red Snapper

$16.99

Five pieces of Red Snapper over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

10 Pc Jumbo Prawns

$18.99

10 pieces of Jumbo Prawns over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

5 Pc Oysters

$12.99

5 pieces of Oysters over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.

Chicken Combos menu

2 pc Leg & thighs

$7.99

Two pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

4 pc Leg & thighs

$10.99

Four pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

6 pc Leg & thighs

$14.99

Six pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

8 pc Leg & thighs

$16.99

Eight pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

10 pc Leg & thighs

$19.99

Ten pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

4 pc Jumbo wings

$12.99

Four pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

6 pc Jumbo wings

$15.99

Six pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

8 pc Jumbo wings

$21.99

Eight pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

10 pc Jumbo Wings

$24.99

Ten pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

5 pc Chicken strips

$12.99

5 pieces of freshly fried chicken strips, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

Half Chicken

$10.99

Freshly fried Half chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.

Wing combos

6 Pc Wing Combo

$12.99

6 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.

8 Pc Wing Combo

$15.99

8 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.

10 Pc Wing Combo

$18.99

10 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.

15 Pc Wing Combo

$23.99

15 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.

20 Pc wing Combo

$39.99

20 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.

TimeOut Mix & Match Plates

Time-Out Mix & Match 4pc

$11.99

Comes With two Piece Fish and Two Piece Freshly Fried Chicken Served With French Fries and A Cornbread Muffin.**Can sub one item choice**

TImeOut Mix & Match Plate 8pc

$19.99

Comes With two Pc fish, two Pc Jumbo Prawns, 2 Pc Oyster and two Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and Two Pc Cornbread Muffin. **Can sub one item choice**

TimeOut Mix & Match Plate 16pc

$29.99

Comes With 4 Pc fish, 4 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 4 Pc Oyster and 4 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 4 Pc Cornbread Muffin. **Can sub one item choice**

TimeOut Mix & Match Plate 24pc

$39.99

Comes With 6 Pc fish, 6 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 6 Pc Oyster and 6 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 6 Pc Cornbread Muffins.**Can sub one item choice**

TImeOut Mix & Match Plate 32pc

$59.99

Comes With 8 Pc fish,8 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 8 Pc Oyster and 8 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 8 Pc Cornbread Muffins. **Can sub one item choice**

Chicken & fish combos

4 fish 4 wings

$19.99

Comes with 4 PC fried fish and 4 PC fried party wings and a side of your choice

6 Fish 6 Wings

$26.99

6 Fish of Choice and 6 party wings served with a side of your choice

Timeout lunch special

Two pc Fish, 2 PC prawns

$11.99

Comes with 2 PC fish, 2 prawns with a side of your choice.

2pc fish

$10.99

Comes with two PC Catfish and a side of your Choosing.

Chicken and waffles

$10.99Out of stock

Comes with two waffles and three PC chicken strips.

5 prawns

$10.99

Comes with five prawns and a side of your choice

3 pcFried Chicken

$10.99

Comes with 3 PC fried chicken with your choice of side.

Chicken/Philly/Burger

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Special Secret Sauce served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.

Crispy Cajun Chicken Sandwich Combos

$12.99Out of stock

100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Secret Sauce, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french Fries.

Classic Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Surf And Turf Philly

$14.99

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Shrimp & Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Steak & Shrimp Hoagie

$14.99

100% Grilled Steak with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

100% Grilled Steak with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries.

Chicken Hoagie

$12.99

100% Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries

Chicken & Shrimp Hoagie

$14.99

100% Grilled Chicken Breast with Deep Fried Prawns, Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries

Oyster Hoagie

$12.99

100% Fried Jumbo Oysters with Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries.

Cheese Burger Combo

$9.99

100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$12.99

100% Freshly Grilled Double Patty topped with Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.

Turk-Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$11.99

100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped With Grilled Turkey Bacon, Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.

Rodeo Burger Combo

$10.99

100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped with Fried Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Bun. Service With A Side Of French Fries.

Fish sandwich

$12.99

Deep fried fish with mayo, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese Onions served on a toasted roll and side of your choice

Time-Out BBQ Turkey Tail Combo

4 Pc BBQ Turkey Tails Served with an order of French Fries and 2 Slice of Wheat Bread.

4 PC BBQ Turkey Tail Combo

$12.99Out of stock

A La Carte Seafood

MIx & Match A La Cart Seafood of your Choosing

25 pc Mix & Match Seafood

$75.99

25 pieces of freshly fried fish of your choice.

50 Pc Mix &Match Seafood

$149.99

50 pieces of freshly fried fish of your choice Mix & Match.

A La Carte Chicken

20 Pc Legs & thighs

$31.99

Twenty piece of legs and thighs freshly fried to perfection.

50 Pc Legs & thighs

$69.99

50 piece of legs and thighs freshly fried to perfection

TimeOut Dinner special

Half order Turkey Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Turkey wings smothered in gravy served with a side of your choice

Full turkey wing Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

Whole Turkey wing Smothered in Gravy Served with your Choice of side

Comfort Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

3 pc Baked chicken with potatos smothered in onions served over a bed of rice with sauce from chicken on top.

Half Oxtail Dinner

$22.99Out of stock

3 PC Tender Oxtails & Gravy Served Over A bed of rice

Full Oxtail Dinner

$27.99Out of stock

5 PC oxtails & gravy served over a bed of rice

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Onion RIngs

$4.99

Mac N Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Mash Potatoes And Gravy

$4.99Out of stock

Cornbread Muffin

$1.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.99Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10151 Foothill Blvd, Oakland, CA 94605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 285
855 Macarthur Blvd San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Slice House - San Leandro
orange star4.0 • 107
135 Parrott St San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - San Leandro
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Juana Ave San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
orange star4.0 • 1,059
1800 E 14th St San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Baked Eggs
orange starNo Reviews
1865 Orchard Ave San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
0059 - San Leandro
orange starNo Reviews
1299 Washington Ave, C-1 San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston