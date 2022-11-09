Timeout Fish N' Chicken
No reviews yet
10151 Foothill Blvd
Oakland, CA 94605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seafood Combos
3 Pc Catfish
Three pieces of catfish over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
5 Pc Catfish
Five pieces of catfish over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
Small catfish Nuggets
Catfish nuggets over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
Large Catfish Nuggets
Catfish Nuggets over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
3 Pc Fillet Sole
Three pieces of Fillet Sole over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
5 pc Fillet Sole
Five pieces of Fillet Sole over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
3 Pc Tilapia
Three pieces of Tilapia over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
5 pc Tilapia
Five pieces of Tilapia over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
3 Pc Red Snapper
Three pieces of Red Snapper over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
5 pc Red Snapper
Five pieces of Red Snapper over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
10 Pc Jumbo Prawns
10 pieces of Jumbo Prawns over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
5 Pc Oysters
5 pieces of Oysters over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
Chicken Combos menu
2 pc Leg & thighs
Two pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
4 pc Leg & thighs
Four pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
6 pc Leg & thighs
Six pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
8 pc Leg & thighs
Eight pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
10 pc Leg & thighs
Ten pieces of freshly fried chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
4 pc Jumbo wings
Four pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
6 pc Jumbo wings
Six pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
8 pc Jumbo wings
Eight pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
10 pc Jumbo Wings
Ten pieces of freshly fried chicken jumbo wings, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
5 pc Chicken strips
5 pieces of freshly fried chicken strips, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
Half Chicken
Freshly fried Half chicken, with a side of French Fries and cornbread muffin.
Wing combos
6 Pc Wing Combo
6 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.
8 Pc Wing Combo
8 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.
10 Pc Wing Combo
10 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.
15 Pc Wing Combo
15 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.
20 Pc wing Combo
20 Classic (Bone-in) Wings with your Flavor of Choice. Served with French Fries or you can substitute your side of your choosing.
TimeOut Mix & Match Plates
Time-Out Mix & Match 4pc
Comes With two Piece Fish and Two Piece Freshly Fried Chicken Served With French Fries and A Cornbread Muffin.**Can sub one item choice**
TImeOut Mix & Match Plate 8pc
Comes With two Pc fish, two Pc Jumbo Prawns, 2 Pc Oyster and two Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and Two Pc Cornbread Muffin. **Can sub one item choice**
TimeOut Mix & Match Plate 16pc
Comes With 4 Pc fish, 4 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 4 Pc Oyster and 4 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 4 Pc Cornbread Muffin. **Can sub one item choice**
TimeOut Mix & Match Plate 24pc
Comes With 6 Pc fish, 6 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 6 Pc Oyster and 6 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 6 Pc Cornbread Muffins.**Can sub one item choice**
TImeOut Mix & Match Plate 32pc
Comes With 8 Pc fish,8 Pc Jumbo Prawns, 8 Pc Oyster and 8 Pc Wings served with a Side Order Of French Fries and 8 Pc Cornbread Muffins. **Can sub one item choice**
Chicken & fish combos
Timeout lunch special
Two pc Fish, 2 PC prawns
Comes with 2 PC fish, 2 prawns with a side of your choice.
2pc fish
Comes with two PC Catfish and a side of your Choosing.
Chicken and waffles
Comes with two waffles and three PC chicken strips.
5 prawns
Comes with five prawns and a side of your choice
3 pcFried Chicken
Comes with 3 PC fried chicken with your choice of side.
Chicken/Philly/Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Special Secret Sauce served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.
Crispy Cajun Chicken Sandwich Combos
100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Secret Sauce, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french Fries.
Classic Philly Cheese Steak
Surf And Turf Philly
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
Shrimp & Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
Steak & Shrimp Hoagie
100% Grilled Steak with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries
Steak Hoagie
100% Grilled Steak with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries.
Chicken Hoagie
100% Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries
Chicken & Shrimp Hoagie
100% Grilled Chicken Breast with Deep Fried Prawns, Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries
Oyster Hoagie
100% Fried Jumbo Oysters with Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Roll. Served With a Side Of French Fries.
Cheese Burger Combo
100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.
Double Cheese Burger Combo
100% Freshly Grilled Double Patty topped with Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.
Turk-Bacon Cheese Burger Combo
100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped With Grilled Turkey Bacon, Grilled Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Mustard served on a Toasted Bun. Served With a Side of french fries.
Rodeo Burger Combo
100% Freshly Grilled Beef Patty topped with Fried Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Toasted Bun. Service With A Side Of French Fries.
Fish sandwich
Deep fried fish with mayo, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese Onions served on a toasted roll and side of your choice
Time-Out BBQ Turkey Tail Combo
A La Carte Seafood
A La Carte Chicken
TimeOut Dinner special
Half order Turkey Dinner
Turkey wings smothered in gravy served with a side of your choice
Full turkey wing Dinner
Whole Turkey wing Smothered in Gravy Served with your Choice of side
Comfort Chicken
3 pc Baked chicken with potatos smothered in onions served over a bed of rice with sauce from chicken on top.
Half Oxtail Dinner
3 PC Tender Oxtails & Gravy Served Over A bed of rice
Full Oxtail Dinner
5 PC oxtails & gravy served over a bed of rice
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10151 Foothill Blvd, Oakland, CA 94605