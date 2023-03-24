Timeout Sports Bar
4024 West Skippack Pike
Skippack, PA 19474
Food
Monthly Specials
Soup of the Day
Chicken Shawarma & Hummus
Mediterranean marinated chicken served over hummus with an olive oil drizzle served with warm pita.
Pita Sandwich
Choice of Grilled Kabob or Chicken Shawarma, hummus, diced tomato, diced cucumber in a warm pita served with tahini sauce.
Fresh Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, carnalized onion, American cheese served on a conshy roll.
Corned Beef Rueben
16 hour slow cooked corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, house made Russian dressing served on grilled rye
Prime Rib Sandwich
Thin sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, horseradish cream sauce served on a potato bun.
4 Cheese Ravioli in Vodka Sauce w/Shrimp
Four cheese ravioli and sauteed shrimp in a vodka sauce.
Short Rib Rice Bowl
Slow cooked short rib, Pico de Gallo, corn, avocado, pickled red onion served over cilantro lime rice.
Short Rib Tacos
Slow cooked short rib, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, chipotle crema and cilantro.
Appetizers
6 Wings
served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce
12 wings
served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce
BAVARIAN PRETZELS
garlic butter, cheddar cheese sauce, spicy brown mustard
BONELESS WINGS
served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce
BURRATA
fresh mozzarella cheese pouch with a creamy filling, heirloom tomato & cucumber salad, served with crostini's and a balsamic reduction
CAPTAIN H'S FRIED SHRIMP
lightly floured, boom boom sauce
CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
eggroll wrapper, onions, beef, served with cheddar cheese dipping sauce & spicy ketchup
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
served with choice of sauce and fries
CHIPS & DIP
Choice of buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke, guacamole, cheese sauce
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
drizzled with secret sauce
DIPPY PLATE
Buffalo Chicken, spinach & artichoke, greek guacamole served with chips & pita
FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES
Cream cheddar cheese and elbow mac stuffed, spicy ketchup
GREEK GUACAMOLE
Cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives. artichoke, avocado, topped with goat cheese. Served with chips and pita bread ,
HOMEMADE MEATBALLS
4 large meatballs with a spicy marinara sauce, served witt garlic bread - worth the wait!
MILE HIGH LOADED NACHOS
pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, bacon, cheese sauce
TOMATO SOUP (cup)
TOMATO SOUP (bowl)
Handhelds
TIMEOUT BURGER
8 oz burger, white american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce, potato bun
THE CURE BURGER
8 oz burger, battered onion ring, cheddar cheese, over easy egg, bacon, garlic aioli, potato bun
SOUTHWEST BURGER
8 oz burger, spicy braised pork, cheddar cheese, fried onions & jalapeños, chipotle mayo, potato bun
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
8 oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, potato bun
B.L.T.
cherrywood bacon, green leaf lettuce, farmhouse tomato, garlic aioli, sliced pullman bread
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER
Greek guacamole, tomato, arugula, pickled red onion between two grilled portobello mushrooms
TURKEY CLUB
all-natural applewood smoked turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sliced pullman bread
BT CHEESESTEAK
Thin sliced ribeye, american cheese
GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP
3 cheese grilled cheese with sun-dried tomatoes on pullman bread, creamy tomato soup
CHICKEN AVOCADO MELT
grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese
CHICKEN CAPRESE MELT
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, basil aioli
CHICKEN PESTO MELT
grilled chicken, tomato pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, provolone
Fried Chicken Sandwich
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
Two fried chicken breast. house made pickle and onion, boom boom sauce
CHICKEN PARMESEAN
Two fried chicken breast, house marinara, mozzarella cheese
COWBOY CHICKEN
Two fried chicken breast. hot barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion & jalapeño, ranch dressing
DELUXE CHICKEN
Two fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Two fried chicken breast, mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Mussels
Salads
FRIED CHICKEN COBB
mixed greens, romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, ranch dressing
TIMEOUT SALAD
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion artichokes, red peppers, avocado, grilled chicken, lemon vinaigrette
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
CLASSIC CAESAR
romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Knife & Fork
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER RICE BOWL
Roasted cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, avocado, pico de gallo served over cilantro lime rice
SEARED SALMON
buttered green beans, roasted red potatoes
YUENGLING BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS
8 oz fresh cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
FAJITAS
6 corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions, rice, guacamole, sour cream choice of: chicken, steak or shrimp
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
House made meatballs severed over spaghetti in a spicy marinara
Tacos
PORK ACHIOTE
slow cooked braised pork in achiote and chipotle
CHICKEN TINGA
shredded chicken cooked with tomato, onion, chipotle, cilantro
BAJA FISH
crispy fresh battered cod, sour cream
CARNE ASADA
steak marinated in cilantro, lime, orange, and garlic
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACOS
Seasoned roasted cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, avocado lime sauce
Flatbreads
MARGARITA FLATBREAD
House made margarita sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil
BRUSSELS SPROUTS & BACON FLATBREAD
Shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
SPICY PORK FLATBREAD
Mozzarella cheese, braised achiote pork, jalapeño slaw, avocado
WHITE VEGGIE FLATBREAD
Burrata cheese, tomato, spinach, broccoli, grilled red onion, garlic infused olive oil
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce
Sides
COLESLAW
Dressing sides
FRIES
Hot Sauce Sides
Large Cheese Sauce
MAC & CHEESE
ONION RINGS
Side Bread (for mussels)
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Side Chips
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Pickles
Side Pita
Side Sauce
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Tomato Pesto
Small Cheese Sauce
WAFFLE FRIES
Desserts
MARCH MADNESS WINGS
ST PATRICKS DAY FOOD
Classic Cocktails
Classics
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Car Bomb
Cherry Bomb
Dark 'N Stormy
French Martini
Green Tea Shot
Irish coffee
Jager bomb
Jolly Rancher Shot
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Melonball
Mimosa
Orange Crush
Trash Can
White Russian
Hurricane
French 75
Takeout Wines
Takeout Whites
Takeout Reds
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a casual sports bar located in Skippack, Pa. with an extensive drink menu and great food.
