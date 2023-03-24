Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timeout Sports Bar

4024 West Skippack Pike

Skippack, PA 19474

Food

Monthly Specials

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chicken Shawarma & Hummus

$16.00

Mediterranean marinated chicken served over hummus with an olive oil drizzle served with warm pita.

Pita Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of Grilled Kabob or Chicken Shawarma, hummus, diced tomato, diced cucumber in a warm pita served with tahini sauce.

Fresh Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, carnalized onion, American cheese served on a conshy roll.

Corned Beef Rueben

$17.00

16 hour slow cooked corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, house made Russian dressing served on grilled rye

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Thin sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, horseradish cream sauce served on a potato bun.

4 Cheese Ravioli in Vodka Sauce w/Shrimp

$18.00

Four cheese ravioli and sauteed shrimp in a vodka sauce.

Short Rib Rice Bowl

$18.00

Slow cooked short rib, Pico de Gallo, corn, avocado, pickled red onion served over cilantro lime rice.

Short Rib Tacos

$14.00

Slow cooked short rib, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, chipotle crema and cilantro.

Appetizers

6 Wings

$9.00

served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce

12 wings

$16.00

served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$13.00

garlic butter, cheddar cheese sauce, spicy brown mustard

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce

BURRATA

$15.00

fresh mozzarella cheese pouch with a creamy filling, heirloom tomato & cucumber salad, served with crostini's and a balsamic reduction

CAPTAIN H'S FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

lightly floured, boom boom sauce

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$13.00

eggroll wrapper, onions, beef, served with cheddar cheese dipping sauce & spicy ketchup

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$14.00

served with choice of sauce and fries

CHIPS & DIP

$8.00

Choice of buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke, guacamole, cheese sauce

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00

drizzled with secret sauce

DIPPY PLATE

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken, spinach & artichoke, greek guacamole served with chips & pita

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$13.00

Cream cheddar cheese and elbow mac stuffed, spicy ketchup

GREEK GUACAMOLE

$14.00

Cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives. artichoke, avocado, topped with goat cheese. Served with chips and pita bread ,

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS

$14.00

4 large meatballs with a spicy marinara sauce, served witt garlic bread - worth the wait!

MILE HIGH LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, bacon, cheese sauce

TOMATO SOUP (cup)

$5.00

TOMATO SOUP (bowl)

$8.00

Handhelds

TIMEOUT BURGER

$16.00

8 oz burger, white american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce, potato bun

THE CURE BURGER

$17.00

8 oz burger, battered onion ring, cheddar cheese, over easy egg, bacon, garlic aioli, potato bun

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$17.00

8 oz burger, spicy braised pork, cheddar cheese, fried onions & jalapeños, chipotle mayo, potato bun

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

8 oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, potato bun

B.L.T.

$15.00

cherrywood bacon, green leaf lettuce, farmhouse tomato, garlic aioli, sliced pullman bread

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$16.00

Greek guacamole, tomato, arugula, pickled red onion between two grilled portobello mushrooms

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

all-natural applewood smoked turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sliced pullman bread

BT CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Thin sliced ribeye, american cheese

GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$14.00

3 cheese grilled cheese with sun-dried tomatoes on pullman bread, creamy tomato soup

CHICKEN AVOCADO MELT

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese

CHICKEN CAPRESE MELT

$16.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, basil aioli

CHICKEN PESTO MELT

$16.00

grilled chicken, tomato pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, provolone

Fried Chicken Sandwich

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast. house made pickle and onion, boom boom sauce

CHICKEN PARMESEAN

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast, house marinara, mozzarella cheese

COWBOY CHICKEN

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast. hot barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion & jalapeño, ranch dressing

DELUXE CHICKEN

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast, mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Mussels

PROVENCAL

$14.00

white wine, garlic, red pepper flakes, sun dried tomatoes, basil

SPICY RED

$14.00

spicy marinara sauce

CHIPOTLE

$14.00

white wine, chipotle, garlic, pico de gallo, chorizo

Salads

FRIED CHICKEN COBB

$15.00

mixed greens, romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, ranch dressing

TIMEOUT SALAD

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion artichokes, red peppers, avocado, grilled chicken, lemon vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR

$12.00

romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Knife & Fork

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER RICE BOWL

$16.00

Roasted cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, avocado, pico de gallo served over cilantro lime rice

SEARED SALMON

$21.00

buttered green beans, roasted red potatoes

YUENGLING BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

8 oz fresh cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

FAJITAS

$18.00

6 corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions, rice, guacamole, sour cream choice of: chicken, steak or shrimp

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$20.00

House made meatballs severed over spaghetti in a spicy marinara

Tacos

PORK ACHIOTE

$14.00

slow cooked braised pork in achiote and chipotle

CHICKEN TINGA

$14.00

shredded chicken cooked with tomato, onion, chipotle, cilantro

BAJA FISH

$14.00

crispy fresh battered cod, sour cream

CARNE ASADA

$14.00

steak marinated in cilantro, lime, orange, and garlic

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$14.00

Seasoned roasted cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, avocado lime sauce

Flatbreads

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

House made margarita sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil

BRUSSELS SPROUTS & BACON FLATBREAD

$14.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

SPICY PORK FLATBREAD

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, braised achiote pork, jalapeño slaw, avocado

WHITE VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$14.00

Burrata cheese, tomato, spinach, broccoli, grilled red onion, garlic infused olive oil

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce

Sides

COLESLAW

$4.00

Dressing sides

$0.75

FRIES

$5.00

Hot Sauce Sides

$0.50

Large Cheese Sauce

$2.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

Side Bread (for mussels)

$1.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Side Chips

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Side Marinara Sauce

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

Side Tomato Pesto

Small Cheese Sauce

$0.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Peanut butter Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

MARCH MADNESS WINGS

Mad 6 wings

$4.50

Mad 12 wings

$8.00

ST PATRICKS DAY FOOD

Cabbage soup CUP

$5.00

Cabbage soup BOWL

$8.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$18.00

Reuben Nachos

$15.00

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

N/a Beverages

N/A BEVS

Fountain soda

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Classic Cocktails

Classics

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Cherry Bomb

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

French Martini

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Jager bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Melonball

$11.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Trash Can

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Hurricane

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Takeout Wines

Takeout Whites

BTL Urban Riesling (Mosel, Germany)

$19.00

BTL Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)

$20.00

BTL Deloach Chardonnay | central coast (CA)

$20.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio (Venezia IT)

$20.00

BTL lonel Osmin Rose | southern French

$19.00

BTL Prosecco Castelli (IT)

$20.00

Takeout Reds

BTL Grayson Pinot Noir (CA)

$30.00

BTL Hacienda Merlot (CA)

$19.00

BTL San Huberto Malbec|Argentina)

$19.00

BTL Pull RDX Red Blend (CA)

$26.00

BTL Pierano Cabernet Sauvignon (CA)

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids Items

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Noodles and Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a casual sports bar located in Skippack, Pa. with an extensive drink menu and great food.

Website

Location

4024 West Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

Directions

