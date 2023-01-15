Main picView gallery

Time Travelers Brewing 326 Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

326 Broadway Street

Estacada, OR 97023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Flight

$15.00

Pint

$7.00

Growler Fill

$10.00+

Beer float

$9.00

Tiny Beer

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Dr pepper

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

XXX vitamin water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Soda float

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$13.00

Fries

$6.00

Beer Battered Fries

$8.00

Wings

$7.00+

Caprese Crostini

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Greek

$16.00

House

$14.00

Smash Burgers

Beef

$17.00

Chicken

$17.00

Imposter Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Hamburger & Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Chicken Bites & Fries

$8.00

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Additional Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Beer Battered Fries

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Salted Carmel Brownie

$6.00

Marion Berry cheesecake

$6.00

Beer

+7% 1/4 barrel

$150.00

-7% 1/4 barrel

$125.00

+7 1/2 barrel

$225.00

-7% 1/2 barrel

$185.00

Corney Keg fill + clean

$85.00

Growler

Glass growler no fill

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

326 Broadway Street, Estacada, OR 97023

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Historic Colton Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
21038 S Hwy #211 Colton, OR 97017
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
orange starNo Reviews
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Lil' Cooperstown - Oregon City
orange star4.0 • 1,018
19352 Molalla Ave Oregon City OR, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Crisp - Happy Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr. Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Happy Valley
orange star4.7 • 2,622
14682 SE Sunnyside Rd Happy Valley, OR 97015
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Sunnyside Rd
orange starNo Reviews
14667 SE Sunnyside RD Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Estacada
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston