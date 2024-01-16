Timmer's Resort
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.
Location
5151 Timmers Bay Road, West Bend, WI 53095
Gallery
