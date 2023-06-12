Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Timmer's Restaurant

1,715 Reviews

$$

5151 Timmer Bay Rd

West Bend, WI 53095

Popular Items

Half Chopped Salad

$9.00

lettuce, egg, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, scallions and choice of dressing

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.50

served with fries or chips

6oz Filet

$38.00

six ounce tenderloin of beef, herb butter, vegetable and potato; choice of soup or salad; gluten-free


Appetizers

Calamari Parmesan

$17.00

big cedar lake's favorite, served with lemon butter; gluten-free

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

fresh spinach blended with artichoke hearts, herb cream cheese, cheddar, served with grilled crostini

Crab Dip

$16.00

premium crab meat, cream cheese, white cheddar, green onion & sweet chili sauce; served with wonton chips

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$12.00

brown butter, sage and candied pecans

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Duck Spring Rolls

$15.00

Potato Peels

$10.00

Salads & Soup

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, parmesan, and tomato, caesar dressing on the side; gluten-free

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, and tomato, caesar dressing on the side; gluten-free

Half Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

with carrot, tomato, radish, croutons, and a choice of house-made dressing

Full Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

with carrot, tomato, radish, croutons, and a choice of house-made dressing

Half Chopped Salad

$9.00

lettuce, egg, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, scallions and choice of dressing

Full Chopped Salad

$13.00

lettuce, egg, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, scallions and choice of dressing

Up French Onion

$5.00

Entrees

Sauteed Walleye

$32.00

sauteed with brown butter, lemon and capers, wild rice & seasonal vegetable; choice of soup or salad

Salmon

$30.00

Apricot glaze with wild rice, seasonal vegetable and choice of soup or salad (gluten-free)

6oz Filet

$38.00

six ounce tenderloin of beef, herb butter, vegetable and potato; choice of soup or salad; gluten-free

1/2 Rack Ribs

$27.00

slow roasted pork ribs with our sweet bbq glaze, vegetable & potato, choice of soup or salad; gluten-free

Full Rack Ribs

$38.00

slow roasted pork ribs with our sweet bbq glaze, vegetable & potato, choice of soup or salad; gluten-free

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$26.00

lightly floured, pan-seared chicken breast, with spinach, sun-dried tomato, white wine cream sauce, served with potato and seasonal vegetable; choice of soup or salad

NY Strip

$40.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Sandwiches

Big Cedar Burger

$17.00

½ lb grilled patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with chipotle sauce

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

shaved prime rib on toasted roll with swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and au jus

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lightly breaded, fried, with lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with lemon pepper aioli

Specials

Half Chefs Salad

$9.00

spring mix, roasted beets, apple, pecans, goat cheese and orange vinaigrette

Full Chefs Salad

$14.00

spring mix, roasted beets, apple, pecans, goat cheese and orange vinaigrette

Shrimp Diavolo

$28.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Desserts

NY Cheescake

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Add Strawberries

$2.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

A la mode

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Triple Choc Cake

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

2 strips served with choice of dipping sauce, and fries or chips

Kids Burger

$8.50

served with pickle, and fries or chips

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.50

served with fries or chips

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.50

served with garlic toast

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.50

served with garlic toast

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.

Website

Location

5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend, WI 53095

Directions

Gallery
Timmer's Restaurant image
Timmer's Restaurant image

