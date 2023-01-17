Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timmy J's House of Soul

review star

No reviews yet

6200 Vine Street 1F

Philadelphia, PA 19139

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish w/ fries
Chicken wings (6)-Sticky BBQ
(4) wings

SoulFood

Lollipop Lamb Chops (4)-Honey Garlic

$32.00Out of stock

Lamb chops w/ 2 sides

Lollipop Lamb Chops (4)-Lemon Pepper

$32.00Out of stock

Lamb chops w/ 2 sides

Fried Fish

$20.00

Chicken wings (6)-Jerk

$20.00

Chicken wings w/ 2 sides

Chicken wings (6)-Sticky BBQ

$20.00

Chicken wings w/ 2 sides

Chicken wings (6)-Plain

$20.00

Chicken wings w/ 2 sides

Salmon

$25.00

Salmon w/ 2 sides

Turkey Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Baked turkey wings w / 2 sides

Beef Ribs-BBQ

$25.00Out of stock

Beef bbq ribs w/ 2 sides

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Fish & Waffles

$16.00

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken with yellow rice

$15.00

Teriyaki chicken w/ rice

Teriyaki Chicken with jasmine rice

$15.00

Teriyaki chicken w/ rice

Salmon with yellow rice

$20.00

Salmon w/ rice

Salmon with jasmine rice

$20.00

Salmon w/ rice

Shrimp with yellow rice

$20.00

Shrimp w/ rice

Shrimp with jasmine rice

$20.00

Shrimp w/ rice

Combo-shr\chic with yellow

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Combo-shr\chic with jasmine

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Combo-shr/sal with yellow

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Combo-shr/sal with jasmine

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Combo-chic/sal with yellow

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Combo-chic/sal with jasmine

$25.00

2 meat combination w/ rice

Chicken Sandwich/Sliders

Chicken Sand no chz

$8.00

Chicken Sand w/fries

$10.00

Chicken Sand w/chz

$10.00

Chicken Sand w/ & fries

$12.00

Salmon sliders

$15.00

Salmon sliders w/fries

$17.00

Burger sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Burger sliders w/fries

$15.00

Snack Time

Cheesesteak Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Cheeseteak egg rolls

Chicken Cheesesteak Rolls

$12.00

Chicken cheesesteak egg rolls

Seafood Rolls

$16.00

Egg rolls w/ (Shrimp, Lump Crab)

Veggie Rolls

$10.00

Egg rolls w/ vegetables

(4) wings

$6.00

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fish w/ fries

$10.00

Wing dings w/fries

$16.00

Fried wing dings

$14.00

Jerk wing dings

$14.00Out of stock

Thai chili wing dings

$14.00

Sticky bbq wing dings

$14.00

Lemon Pepper wing dings

$14.00

Hot Honey wing dings

$14.00

EVERY DAY SIDES

SD Krak N Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni cheese

SD Rice and Gravy

$5.00

Rice and Gravy

Broccoli

$5.00

SD Yams

$5.00

Yams

SD Potato Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

SD Seafood Salad

$7.00

Seafood Salad

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Cheese Fries

$5.00

Crab Fries

$15.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

SD String Beans w Smoked Turkey

$5.00

String Beans w Smoked Turkey

SD Collard Greens w Smoked Turkey

$5.00

Collard Greens w Smoked Turkey

SD Cabbage

$5.00

Cabbage

Lima Beans w/ Smoked Turkey

$7.00Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas w Smoked Turkey

$7.00Out of stock

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Water

Seasoning

Leem Bean Everythannggg seasoning

$7.00

A la carte protein

2 Turkey wings

$10.00

5 lamb chops

$20.00

6 wings

$12.00

2 Beef ribs

$15.00

Salmon

$15.00

Fried wing dings

$12.00Out of stock

Waffle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Comfort food for your soul! Come in and enjoy!

6200 Vine Street 1F, Philadelphia, PA 19139

