Timothy's imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Timothy's 12710 Olive Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

12710 Olive Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

app 1

Out of stock

app 2

Out of stock

app 3

Out of stock

Mild curry mix of green, yellow, and red curies. A mild to medium spice level. served with grilled bread. Contains gluten and wine. Approximately 15 to 18 mussels.

SOD

$9.00

Black eye pea hummus

$9.00

Served with naan and veggies. Contains tahini and sesame seed. Naan contains gluten.

Cheese dip

$13.00

Served with bread and veggies.

Cheese flatbread

$15.00

Chicken bacon flatbread

$15.00

Crab cake

$20.00

Deviled eggs

$10.00

Deviled eggs bread crumbs over top. 3 to and order. additional eggs can be ordered for 1 dollar each. can be made gluten free. contains dairy

Escargot

$12.00

6 escargot per order. served in white wine garlic butter. Comes with bread.

Lobster pot pie

$20.00

Margherita flatbread

$15.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables, tomato emulsion, and fontina. Can be made gluten free

Pepperoni/ Mushroom flatbread

$15.00

comes with genoa, arugula, and balsamic reduction. Can be made gluten.

She Crab soup

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Tater tots

$8.00

House made tater tots with fontina cheese. 7 per order. Contains dairy and gluten.

Wings

$15.00

Salad

Beet salad

$13.00

Caesar

$9.00

Charred gem lettuce, peppadew peppers, house made dressing, parmesan, and bread crumbs.

Squash Salad

$10.00

Spec salad 1

Entrees

Acorn squash

$23.00

Quail

$44.00

Veal

$40.00Out of stock

Oscar

$67.00Out of stock

Entree temp 2

Out of stock

Fried chicken

$24.00

Pork belly

$30.00

Rack of lamb

$37.00

Rack of lamb 8 ounces. topped with a chimichurri and served with crispy potatoes and carrots.

Salmon en Crute

$35.00

Short rib

$45.00

Shrimp and grits

$30.00

Shrimp penne

$30.00

Steak frites

$29.00

Tenderloin

$57.00

Timothy's burger

$20.00

8 ounce burger with pimento cheese, crispy onions, and a dijon-mayo. served with french fries. Bun and onions contain gluten.

Mac and cheese

$17.00

Vegan pasta

$18.00

Vegetable lasagna

$20.00

Dessert

Affogato

$8.00

Apple Fritter

$10.00

Birthday dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Dessert spec 2

Flourless cake

$12.00

ice cream scoop

Peanut butter cheesecake

$12.00

Pumpkin creme brulee

$10.00

Sorbet scoop

Timothy's affogato

$3.00

Sides

Side

$5.00

Side Braised kale

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Brussel sprouts

$5.00

Side Creamed spinach

$5.00

Side Crispy sweet pot

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Green beans

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Horseradish mash

$5.00

Side Mac and cheese

$5.00

Side Potato gratin

Side Sweet pot puree

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Cocktails

Bare gin and tonic

$8.00

Bare margarita

$9.00

Bartenders cocktail

$12.00

Blood Orange Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Callies coffee

$11.00

Chai Fig and Rum

$12.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Chocolate martini

$11.00

Espresso martini

$12.00

Fragile baby

$9.00

Gruvi Bubbly Rose

$9.00

Irish coffee

$11.00

Jameson Martini

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$12.00

N/A Sangria

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pear Martini

$11.00

Pear Almond Soda

$7.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Sangria

$9.00

Spanish coffee

$13.00

Timothy's martini

$12.00

Vodka

1220 Encrypted

$7.00

360 choclate

$7.00

360 lemon

$7.00

Bare bone

$7.00

Goose

$9.00

Ketel

$8.00

Pearl cucumber

$7.00

Rieger vodka

$8.00

Three olive cherry

$7.00

Three olive espresso

$7.00

Tito

$7.00

Pearl Pomegranate

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Pinnacle

$7.00

Riegers gin

$8.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum/ tequila/ cognac

Avion

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain morgan

$7.00

Casa amigo rep

$15.00

Codigo extra anejo

$50.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Goslings

$7.00

Hennessy vsop

$18.00

Maison surrenne

$9.00

Maison surrenne XO

$35.00

Malibu

$7.00

Martell cordon blue

$34.00

Masson brandy

$7.00

Mayor Anejo

$10.00

Mayor Blanco

$7.00

Mayor Reposado

$8.00

Monte azul

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Patron silver

$11.00

Remy xo

$40.00

Villa 1

$12.00

Vizcaya

$10.00

Xicaru

$8.00

Yuu baal

$14.00

Whiskey

Balvenie 18yr

$48.00

Basil hayden

$9.00

Buffalo trace

$7.00

Chivas 12

$8.00

Chivas royal 21

$35.00

Compass

$25.00

Crown royal

$8.00

Dalmore

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich 18

$25.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$45.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$32.00

Glenmorangie 19yr

$43.00

Glenmorangie nectar

$14.00

High west bourbon

$7.00

High west double rye

$7.00

Highwest rendezvous

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie walker black

$9.00

Johnnie walker blue

$50.00

Knob creek

$8.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Makers

$8.00

Miyagikyo

$19.00

Nikka grain

$15.00

Pecan praline

$8.00

Red breast 15yr

$27.00

Rieger Bond

$18.00

Rieger private stock

$20.00

Riegers Rye

$11.00

Riegers whiskey

$8.00

Templeton 10yr

$20.00

Templeton rye

$8.00

Whistlepig

$12.00

Whistlepig rye

$30.00

Willett

$12.00

Willett rye

$16.00

Woodford

$9.00

Yellowstone limited

$23.00

Yoichi

$19.00

Spirits

Amara blood orange

$8.00

Amaro

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Apple pucker

$7.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Black irish white chocolate

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$13.00

Creme Cassis

$7.00

Creme de Violette

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Dolin blanc

$7.00

Dolin dry

$7.00

Dolin sweet

$7.00

Dorda caramel

$6.00

Dorda chocolate

$6.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Elderflower

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand marnier

$9.00

Grand marnier Alexandre

$14.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Melon liqueur

$7.00

Nocino

$9.00

Nooku peppermint

$7.00

Pernod absinthe

$13.00

Riegers caffe

$7.00

Saint brendans

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Triple sec

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Blood Orange Liquor by Mommenpop

$8.00

Drinks

Cappuccino/latte

$5.00

Club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Double espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Ice/Hot tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sugarfree red bull

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Beer

Blue moon

$7.00

Boulevard wheat

$7.00

Bud light