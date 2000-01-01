- Home
Timothy's 12710 Olive Blvd.
No reviews yet
12710 Olive Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63141
Appetizers
app 1
app 2
app 3
Mild curry mix of green, yellow, and red curies. A mild to medium spice level. served with grilled bread. Contains gluten and wine. Approximately 15 to 18 mussels.
SOD
Black eye pea hummus
Served with naan and veggies. Contains tahini and sesame seed. Naan contains gluten.
Cheese dip
Served with bread and veggies.
Cheese flatbread
Chicken bacon flatbread
Crab cake
Deviled eggs
Deviled eggs bread crumbs over top. 3 to and order. additional eggs can be ordered for 1 dollar each. can be made gluten free. contains dairy
Escargot
6 escargot per order. served in white wine garlic butter. Comes with bread.
Lobster pot pie
Margherita flatbread
Grilled seasonal vegetables, tomato emulsion, and fontina. Can be made gluten free
Pepperoni/ Mushroom flatbread
comes with genoa, arugula, and balsamic reduction. Can be made gluten.
She Crab soup
Shrimp Scampi
Tater tots
House made tater tots with fontina cheese. 7 per order. Contains dairy and gluten.
Wings
Salad
Entrees
Acorn squash
Quail
Veal
Oscar
Entree temp 2
Fried chicken
Pork belly
Rack of lamb
Rack of lamb 8 ounces. topped with a chimichurri and served with crispy potatoes and carrots.
Salmon en Crute
Short rib
Shrimp and grits
Shrimp penne
Steak frites
Tenderloin
Timothy's burger
8 ounce burger with pimento cheese, crispy onions, and a dijon-mayo. served with french fries. Bun and onions contain gluten.