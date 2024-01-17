- Home
- /
- Union Pier
- /
- Timothy's Restaurant - 16409 Red Arrow Highway
Timothy's Restaurant 16409 Red Arrow Highway
No reviews yet
16409 Red Arrow Highway
Union Pier, MI 49129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Grand Beginnings
- Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts Leaves$15.00
Served with Truffle-Soy Vinaigrette
- Rice Flour Battered Fried Cauliflower*$16.00
Tossed in Miso Aioli and topped with Shaved Apples, Daikon, Sesame Seeds and Peanuts
- Truffled Deviled Eggs$12.00
Panko Crusted and Deep Fried served with Truffle Pickled Vegetables
- Bang Bang Shrimp*$16.00
Dipped in a Wasabi Tempura Batter, lightly fried and served with a Peanut-Gingersauce and Asian Slaw
- Asian Shrimp Spring Rolls$16.00
Curry scented mixture of Atlantic Shrimp and crispy julienne vegetables wrapped in a rice paper and fried. Served with Wasabi Mayonnaise.
- Mala Pesto Shrimp$16.00
Pan seared Shrimp tossed ina Pan Asian Pesto with Tropical Salsa served with Toast Points
- Timothy's Calamari*$16.00
Marinated and lightly fried, served with a roast Shallot-Curry Mayonnaise.
- Maryland Blue Crab Cakes$16.00
Blue Crap, a sprinkle of diced vegetables, herbs and Creole mustard flash fried and served over Chipotle Salsa, finished with Miso Aioli
- Whole Roasted Garlic and Goat Cheese$16.00
Served with a Crispy Baguette and Balsamic Syrup
Potage and Greens
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Cup)$7.00
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Bowl)$10.00
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Quart)$24.50
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.
- New England Clam Chowder (Cup)$7.00
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.
- New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)$10.00
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.
- New England Clam Chowder (Quart)$24.50
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.
- Grilled Caesar Salad* (Small)$8.00
Grilled heart of romaine with charred red onions. Served with deep fried toast points, parmesancrisp and Timothy's caesar dressing.
- Grilled Caesar Salad* (Large)$13.00
Grilled heart of romaine with charred red onions. Served with deep fried toast points, parmesancrisp and Timothy's caesar dressing.
- Classic Caesar (Small)$7.00
Tossed in housemade Caesar dressing
- Classic Caesar (Large)$12.00
Tossed in housemade Caesar dressing
- House Greens*$7.00
Timothy's mixed greens with choice of dressing.
- Large House Greens*$9.00
Timothy's mixed greens with choice of dressing.
- Timothy's Salad* (Small)$7.50
Mixed spring greens, toasted pine nuts, golden raisins, gorgonzola cheese and scallions tossed in sweet mustard vinaigrette.
- Timothy's Salad* (Large)$13.00
Mixed spring greens, toasted pine nuts, golden raisins, gorgonzola cheese and scallions tossed in sweet mustard vinaigrette.
- Grilled Iceberg Wedge*$13.00
Lightly grilled and served with poached sun-dried cherries, daikon radish, gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans, crisp pork belly, balsamic syrup and lemon-basil emulsion.
- Extra Dressing$1.50
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sesame Sandwich$18.50
Teriyaki marinated chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, kimchi and garlic aioli.
- Miller's Country House Burger$18.50
Seasoned and ground short rib, brisket and chuck, grilled to perfection. Finished with crisp pork belly, fried onion straws and Asian slaw served on a toasted artisan roll with truffle fries.
Main Events
- Dad's Fish and Chips*$26.50
Tempura battered and fried Alaskan cod served with house chips, Asian slaw and malt vinegar.
- Horseradish Crusted Michigan Whitefish*$35.50
Pan seared and topped with caramelized onion balsamic jus and lemon basil emulsion over argula salad with toasted candied almonds, gorgonzola cheese, Michigan sweet cherries, daikon and scallions.
- Jumbo Shrimp and Sea Scallops$38.50
Asian citrus infused cream tossed with udon noodles and Japanaise salad garnish.
- Coconut Crusted Grouper*$39.50
Sauteed and served over pan seared spinach with garlic chips, topped with grapefruit butter with a side of mashed potatoes with a hint of butternut squash.
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna* (Half)$18.50
Lightly seared and served over flash fried spinach with Chinese relish and wasabi aioli.
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna* (Full)$36.50
Lightly seared and served over flash fried spinach with Chinese relish and wasabi aioli.
- Thai Chilean Sea Bass$45.50
Poached in a ginger soy court bouillon served over Jasmine rice and a marinated chilled Asian vegetable salad.
- Cedar Planked Alsakan Halibut$41.50
Grilled on a cedar plank and topped with an Asian soy ginger glaze and a tequila vanilla citrus mist over wasabi jasmine rice and wok seared asparagus with garlic chips.
- Shrimp Au Vin$25.00
Sauteed in garlic and olive oil finished over pasta in a rich roasted garlic cream sauce topped with grated parmesan and cheddar cheese.
- Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon$27.50
Pan seared and served over mashed potatoes, topped with sauteed spinach and lemon basil emulsion.
- Lemongrass Chicken (Half)$17.50
Tempura confit chicken breast served over Jasmine rice in a Thai curry coconut broth with mushrooms, cilantro,basil, peanuts and seasonal vegetables.
- Lemongrass Chicken (Full)$30.50
Tempura confit chicken breast served over Jasmine rice in a Thai curry coconut broth with mushrooms, cilantro,basil, peanuts and seasonal vegetables.
- Filet Mignon*$52.50
Peppercorn crusted, pan seared and finished on the grill. Topped with creamy gorgonzola, balsamic reduction and fried onion strings. Served over mashed potatoes with chilled asparagus.
- Grilled Ribeye*$46.50
16oz. Herb crusted topped with bone marrow butter served over truffle fries with chilled aspargus.
- Snake River Farm Wagyu$32.50
8oz. Grilled sirloin, marinated and served with creole mustard aioli and lemon basil emulsion over twice fried garlic potatoes.
- Australian Rack of Lamb$56.50
16 oz. Marinated and grilled, basted with dijon worcestershire mint syrup, over mashed potatoes with pan seared spinach with garlic chips.
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs$31.50
House smoked and finished on the grill, slathered with tropical Asian glaze and served with pomme frites and Asian coleslaw.
- Half Chicken Confit$27.50
Finished in the fryer and served with pomme frites.
- Veg Pasta$19.50
- Crab Leg Entree$120.00
Mashed Potatoes and Chilled Asparagus served with Drawn Butter
- Lobster Tail Entree$120.00
Mashed Potatoes and Chilled Asparagus served with Drawn Butter
Side Dishes
- Truffle Fries$9.50
Tossed in truffle oil and parmesan.
- Plain Fries$6.50
- Deep Fried Spinach$10.00
Flash fried
- Pan seared Spinach$10.00
Pan seared with garlic chips.
- Wok Seared Asparagus$10.50
- White Rice$5.50
- Veg of the Day$9.50
- Asian Coleslaw$4.50
- Extra Toast Points$3.50
- Extra Pita Chips$3.50
- Baked Bread$5.50
- Drawn Butter$2.50
Desserts
Children's Menu
- Children's Bistro Steak$10.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Burger$7.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Cheeseburger$9.00
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Butter Noodles$6.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Salmon$9.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Fried Chicken$7.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Grilled Chicken$7.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Pizza$6.50
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Fruit Plate$6.00
Fries and Broccoli
- Children's Mac and Cheese$6.50
Fries and Broccoli
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Timothy's Restaurant Trust it to be Wonderful!
16409 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier, MI 49129