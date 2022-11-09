Timothy's West Chester imageView gallery

Timothy's West Chester

932 Reviews

$$

929 S High St

West Chester, PA 19382

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Traditional Wings
12 Boneless Wings
Philly Cheesesteak

Starters

Goat cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.

French Onion Crock

$8.00

Seafood Chowder

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Your choice of classic-cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions

Stadium Fries

$11.00

A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.

Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chipotle chicken, melted cheddar, monterrey jack, Sauteed green peppers and onions, and cotija cheese

Nachos Grande

$11.00

Layered , melted 3 cheese blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

12 Boneless Wings

$15.00

Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing

24 Boneless Wings

$28.00

Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing

12 Traditional Wings

$15.00

Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing

24 Traditional Wings

$30.00

Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing

Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded and deep fried cheese curds, served with a side of warm marinara.

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.

Startes

Crispy Shrimp

$13.00

lightly fried shrimp, drizzled with honey BBQ sauce over a napa citrus slaw and topped with fried jalapenos. Served with a lemon tarter sauce

Pizzas/Flatbread

Fresh prosciutto,fresh mozzarella, fresh arugula, topped with our balsamic glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Timothy’s legendary buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, topped with bleu cheese crumbles

California Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Slow roasted tomato sauce, aged mozzarella and fresh basil.

Traditional Flatbread

$11.00

House made pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone blend

Short Rib Flatbread

$15.00

Slow roasted short rib, sautéed onions, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, topped with. our golden tangy .

Premium Burgers

Angus Beef

$12.00

8 oz angus beef patty Served with lettuce and tomato on our signature onion roll. Served with choice of one side.

Tim's Turkey Burger

$14.00

8oz turkey patty

The Hangover Burger

$15.00

8 oz beef burger, bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and fried pickles, topped with an Irish whiskey Glaze. Served on an onion roll.

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

8 oz beef burger, bacon, bkeu cheese crumbles, drizzled with BBQ sauce on our onion roll.

Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

8 oz beef burger, provolone cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and topped with A1 sauce

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot! Chicken

$13.00

This crispy chicken sandwich packs some heat. Served on our signature bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and mayonnaise.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Choice of chicken or beef. Topped with American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, on a toasted sesame long roll.

Baja Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Ancho-chipotle chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, iceburg lettuce, diced tomato, sliced avocado, and chipotle ranch in a grilled flour tortilla.

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Slow roasted ribeye, thinly sliced. Topped with Irish whiskey onions and melted provolone cheese on a toasted sesame roll. Served with Au Just and creamy horseradish sauce.

Rodeo Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled braised short rib, sauteed onions melted cheese, & garlic aioli. Served on toasted sour-dough bread

Cajun Cowboy Wrap

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast, gold'n tangy sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, in a flour tortilla.

Tuscany Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Melted smoked gouda and provolone cheese, with roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, bacon and sliced prosciutto on toasted sour- dough bread.

Entrees

Slow roasted short rib, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Chicken Baja tacos (3 each)

$17.00

Grilled chicken, baja sla, fresh lime, guacamole, ancho chili honey sauce. Side of cilantro lime rice and tortilla chips.

fish Tacos (3 each)

$17.00

Beer battered cod, topped with our jalapeño -lime cream sauce, topped with our Baja slaw. Served with our cilantro lime rice and tortilla chips.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, baja slaw, fresh lime, guacamole, ancho chili sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and tortilla chips.

Fish & chips

$17.00

lightly fried beer battered cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and lemon tartar sauce

Mexican Street Tacos

$17.00

Shredded short rib, siracha aioli, queso fresco and slaw in 3 corn tortillas. Served with rice and chips

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac nd Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Entree Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, hard boiled egg, and shredded parmesan cheese. Tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

California Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, mesquite grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, diced bacon, hard boiled egg and sliced avocado. Served with balsamic dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean-corn salsa and tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and house salsa.

Grilled Salmon and Asparagus Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, Cajun salmon, asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and mandarin oranges. Served with basil lime dressing.

Beet and Burrata Salad

$14.00

Fresh roasted beets, baby arugula, candied pecans, sliced avocado and burrata cheese. Served with a side of our honey Balsamic dressing

Strawberry and Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby spinach, blackened shrimp, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, roasted sliced almonds with a side of honey balsamic dressing.

Superfood Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Superfood slaw mix, with seared Ahi tuna in our Asian dressing

Bowls:

Fajita Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Romaine lettuce,Fajita chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, corn and black bean salsa, red onion and sliced avocado with our cilantro lime dressing on the side.

Shrimp Avocado Quinoa bowl

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, chopped romaine lettuce, sliced avocado and quinoa with our cilantro lime dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and roasted artichokes in our Mediterranean dressing.

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
929 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382

