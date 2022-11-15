Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timothy's West Chester

review star

No reviews yet

929 S.High St.

West Chester, PA 19382

Wings (Boneless)
Wings (Traditional)
Classic Caesar Salad

BOWLS

Fajita chicken bowl

$15.50

Fajita chicken, cilantro lime rice, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, red onion and sliced avocado in a cilantro lime dressing.

BURGERS

Black and Bleu Burger

$15.50

8oz beef burger, blue cheese crumbles and bacon, topped with crispy onion straws and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served on an onion bun. Available in bison or turkey +2

Buffalo Style Burger

$15.00

Build your own Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$15.50

8oz beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried egg and fried pickles. Topped with an Irish Whiskey glaze and served on an onion roll. Also available in bison or turkey +2

DESSERTS

Brownie a la mode

$8.00

Cake slice

$7.00

Campfire s'mores

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50

Tiramisu

$8.00

ENTREES

Baby Back ribs 1/2 rack

$19.00

Borbon Pork Chop

$22.00

Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Crab and Shrimp entree

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Lightly fried beer battered white cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and our lemon tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beer battered cod, topped with our jalapeno-lime cream sauce and our baja slaw.

Full rack of ribs

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Mexican Street Tacos

$17.00

Shredded short rib, Siracha aioli, queso fresco and slaw.

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, baja slaw, ancho chili honey sauce, fresh lime and topped with guacamole.

FIESTA NIGHT

Taco Combo

$6.00

Chicken Enchilada

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Shrimp Burrito

$17.50

Steak Burrito

$17.50

FLATBREADS

BBQ Ranch Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Ranch Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.50

Grilled chicken, house-made mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend. Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

California Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, bacon and avocado. Drizzled with a creamy cajun ranch.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

Oven Roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil. Drizzled with olive oil.

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Our homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni.

Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Slow roasted shredded short rib, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese. Drizzled with golden BBQ sauce.

Tim's Traditional Flatbread

$12.00

$ 8 Cheese flatbreads (Thursday only)

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Hotdog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac&Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/Marinara

$7.00

Kids Pasta&Butter

$7.00

Kids Pep Pizza

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$7.00

SALADS

Beet and Burrata Salad

$14.50

Fresh roasted beets, baby arugula, candied pecans, avocado, and burrata cheese with our honey balsamic dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, Parmesan and garlic croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Salmon Asparagus Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with cajun salmon, grilled asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges. House-made basil lime dressing on the side.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Cajun chicken with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato,red onion, corn and black bean salsa, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, Cajun ranch dressing and salsa on the side.

Spinach and Strawberry

$14.00

Steakhouse Salad

$17.00

SANDWICHES

Baja Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Blackened chicken breast, Gold’n tangy sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla wrap.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Chicken pesto sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips, mayonnaise and our signature “Nashville Sauce” served on an onion roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Choice of beef or chicken, American cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions on a toasted sesame roll.

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Slow roasted ribeye, topped with Irish Whiskey onions and melted provolone on a toasted sesame roll. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.

Rodeo Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Pulled braised short rib, sauteed onions, melted cheese and garlic aioli served on toasted sour-dough bread.

SHORT RIB SANDWICH

$17.00

SIDES

Broccoli

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Dressing

$0.50

French Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Piece of Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Queso

$1.00

Rice

$5.00

Shrimp (6)

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

SOUPS

Chili Crock

$7.50

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Seafood Soup

$9.00+

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

STARTERS

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Chips & Queso

$2.00

Classic Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled chicken, three-cheese blend, green peppers and onions. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Crispy Shrimp

$15.50

Hand battered shrimp, served over citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapenos. Served with a side of lemon tartar sauce.

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Nachos Grande

$12.00

Layers of tortilla chips, melted 3 cheese blend, topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Philly Egg Rolls

$14.00

Philadelphia cheesesteak, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of ancho Chili ketchup.

Stadium Fries

$12.00

Crinkle cut fries, seasoned with Old Bay and served with a side of our house-made jalapeno queso

Wings (Boneless)

$14.00+

12 hand breaded boneless wings with your choice of sauce. Served with Bleu cheese dressing or Ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

Wings (Traditional)

$15.00+

12 wings served with your choice of sauce. Side of bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

Hot

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Regular Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea Prem

$3.00

Hot Tea Regular

$2.50

Juice

Apple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Tomato

$3.50

Kids

Apple

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Beer Specials

Titos

$5.00

Eagles Punch

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$3.00

Miller Lite 22oz

$5.00

Burgers and beer day

Beef burger

$15.00

Cinco de Mayo

$6 Margaritas

$6.00

$5 Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

$4 Milagro Shots

$4.00

$5 Corona Bottles

$5.00

$5 Modello Bottles

$5.00
Come in and enjoy!

