Tims Table 133 N Main St

Popular Items

Pick 2
Club
Bella Mia

Specials

French Dip

$12.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed homemade lemonade

Coffeecake Muffin

$2.50

1/2 Pillows

$4.50Out of stock

Pillow

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Mini Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Sun Dried Tomato Hummus

$10.50

Cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives and Hummus served with Pita points.

Bruschetta

$9.50

Bruschetta served with toast points.

Combos

Pick 2

$11.50

Pick 2 of either our Half Sandwiches, Half Salads or Soups.

Sandwiches

Italian

$11.50+

Ham, Salami, Provolone cheese with Asiago spread on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Beef

$11.50+

Roast beef, cheddar cheese and truffle butter on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Club

$11.50+

Turkey, bacon, Provolone cheese with Asiago spread on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill topped with lettuce spring mix and sliced tomatoes.

Pesto

$11.50+

Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, pesto mayo and roasted red peppers on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Mr. Crunch

$11.50+

Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, Maple Dijon butter on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill dusted with powdered sugar.

Mara

$11.50+

Ham and Provolone on a Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Cheese

$11.50+

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheese on a Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.

Tuna Melt

$11.50+

Tuna salad with tomato slices and Swiss cheese warmed on a French roll.

Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on a French roll.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Vegan chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on a French roll.

Egg Salad

$11.50+Out of stock

Delicious Homemade Egg Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on a French Roll

Bella Mia

$11.50+

Fresh Mozzarella, pesto, Asiago cheese and tomato on a French roll finished with a balsamic glaze.

Mediterranean Pita

$11.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce(Toum) and Tzatziki on pita bread.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and Caesar pita spread on pita bread.

Salads

Garden

$10.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, craisins, almonds and Feta cheese.

Caprese

$10.50+

Romaine, spring mix, tomato slices, Asiago, fresh Mozzarella cheese and pesto with Balsamic glaze.

Jennifer

$10.50+

Romaine, spring mix, tomato, ham, turkey, salami, cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese.

Spinach

$10.50+

Spinach, red onion, strawberries, craisins, candied walnuts and Feta cheese.

Caesar

$10.50+

Romaine, diced tomato, Asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Classic

$10.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, Asiago cheese and herb croutons.

Keto Salad

$10.50+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato,, red onion, olives, almonds and Feta cheese.

Cobb Salad

$10.50+

Soups

Potato Chicken Spinach

$7.00+

Tomato Bisque

$7.00+

Black Bean & Bacon

$7.00+Out of stock

Sides/Deli

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.50

Bread

$1.50

A warmed French roll.

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

A mix of seasonal prepared fresh fruits.

Chickpea Salad

$4.00+

Chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and cilantro tossed in an herb vinaigrette.

Tortellini Salad

$4.00+

Chilled cheese Tortellini with green olives, black olives, roasted red pepper and basil tossed in an herb vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious chicken salad.

Tuna Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious tuna salad.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Just a big scoop of our delicious vegan chicken salad.

Just Chicken Breast

$4.00

Just a warm half grilled chicken breast sliced that can be added to any meal.

Cold Quart Shrimp Red Curry

$10.00

Cold Pint Vegan Chicken Salad

$5.00

Egg Salad Scoop

$4.00

Cold Quart Chicken Noodle

$10.00Out of stock

Cold Pint Beef Chili

$5.00

Cold Quart Black Bean & Bacon

$10.00

Bakery

Scones

$4.50+

Cookies

$3.50+

Croissant

$2.50

Kind Bar

$2.00

Uncrustable

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Assorted Flavors.

Tea Gallon

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Hiring! Visit the Cafe between 1pm thru 4pm to speak with a manager.

Location

133 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

