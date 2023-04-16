Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tim's Tavern 9655 16th Ave SW

Food

Starters

Pretzel

$12.00

Chips & Queso

$12.00

Flatbread

$14.00

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Wings

$14.00+

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap GLUTEN FREE

$14.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$12.00

Soups & Salad

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Ceviche Salad

$15.00

Steak & Arugula Salad

$17.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Big Timmy Burger

$15.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$17.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brat & Kraut

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

TACOS

Classic Rock-O-Taco

$3.00

Street Tacos

$5.00

Fried Chicken Taco Special

$6.00Out of stock

SIDES

TATER TOTS

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Tims Chips

$3.00

A La Carte

Ala Carte One Chicken Tender

$4.00

TONIGHTS SPECIAL

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Kids

KIDS Little Timmy Burger

$10.00

KIDS Hot Dog

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Rock-o-Taco

$10.00

KIDS Flat Bread Pizza

$10.00

MERCH

Womens Shirt

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

Mens Shirt

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

Hoodie

Small

$80.00

Medium

$80.00

Large

$80.00

XL

$80.00

2XL

$80.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
TOGETHER IN MUSIC Live Music. Food. Booze

9655 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

