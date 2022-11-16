  • Home
  • Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando - 40 W Washington St
Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando 40 W Washington St

No reviews yet

40 W Washington St

Orlando, FL 32801

Popular Items

Three Tacos
Two Tacos
Grilled Burrito

Tacos

Three Tacos

$12.50

Mix and Match Three Tacos

Two Tacos

$8.50

Solo Taco

$5.00

One taco of your choice

Entrée

Grilled Burrito

$9.75

Rice Bowl

$9.75

Mixed Green Salad

$9.75

IN-THE- BAG

$8.50

Off The Hook

$12.99

Tin Nachos

$10.50

Sides

Chips And Queso,Salsa,Guac

$16.00

Queso,Salsa,and Guacamole

Chips and Queso

$6.95

Craft Beer Queso

2oz Queso

$2.50

Small portion Queso

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Salsa Roja

2oz Salsa

$0.99

small portion Salsa

Chips and Guacamole

$7.95

Fresh Avacado Guacamole

2oz Guacamole

$2.50

small portion Guacamole

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi and Queso

Rice

$1.99

Spanish Style Yellow Rice

Tortilla chips

$1.00

Bag of Chips

Bag of Doritos

$2.00

Bags of Doritos

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Parmesan Crusted Flour Tortilla

Add ons

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Must Choose a Sauce

NA Bevs

Water Bottle

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Black Cherry w/Terragon Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Lemon Berry Acai Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Root Beer Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Calebs Cola Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Cola Zero

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.25

Bang Energy

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Tacos , Craft Beers, Craft Sodas

Location

40 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

