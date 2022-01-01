  • Home
Tin and Taco Lake Mary 1117 International Pkwy suite 1701

review star

No reviews yet

1117 International Parkway

Suite 1701

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Tacos
Solo Taco
Two Tacos

Tacos+

Three Tacos

$13.50

Mix and Match Three Tacos

Two Tacos

$9.50

Solo Taco

$5.00

One taco of your choice

Entrée

Grilled Burrito

$10.95

IN-THE- BAG

$9.50

Mex Fries

$14.50

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

Off The Hook

$16.99

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Tin Nachos

$12.50

Sides

2oz Guacamole

$2.50

small portion Guacamole

2oz Queso

$2.50

Small portion Queso

2oz Salsa

$0.99

small portion Salsa

Bag of Doritos

$2.00

Bags of Doritos

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Queso,Salsa,Guac

$17.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Salsa Roja

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi and Queso

Rice

$1.99

Spanish Style Yellow Rice

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Quinoa

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Parmesan Crusted Flour Tortilla

Tortilla chips

$1.00

Bag of Chips

Add ons

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Must Choose a Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese with fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla With Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Kids Beef Tacos

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Kids Pork Tacos

$8.00

4-Pack Beer

Warrior Citra 4-Pack

$15.00

YeeHaw 4-Pack

$14.00

Big League 4-Pack

$15.00

Sleepy Hollow 4-Pack

$15.00

Mt Dude Sour 4-Pack

$16.00

Agua De Fiesta 4-Pack

$14.00

Chubby Mint Porter 4-Pack

$15.00

Green Tea IPA 4-Pack

$15.00

Uki Rice Lager

$14.00

4-Pack Mix

$15.00

Beer

Agua De Fiesta

$4.00

Bandwagon Hazy

$4.00

Big Blue

$4.00

Big League

$4.00

Big Orange

$4.00

Big Pumpkin

$4.00

Black Hops Down

$4.00

Coco Express

$7.50

Dankster of Love

$4.00

Florida Bird

$4.00

Golden Knight

$4.00

Green Tea IPA

$4.00

Mt Dude Sour

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$4.00

Rice Lager

$4.00

This Bird Bites

$7.50

Warrior Citra

$4.00

YeeHaw

$4.00

Agua De Fiesta 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Big Orange 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Black Hops Down 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Dankster of Love 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Florida Bird 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Green Tea IPA 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Big League 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Warrior Citra 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Golden Knight 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

YeeHaw 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Bourbon County 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

MoCitra Hazy 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Rice Lager 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Big Blue 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Agua De Fiesta 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Big Orange 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Black Hops Down 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Dankster of Love 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Florida Bird 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Green Tea IPA 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Big League 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Warrior Citra 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Golden Knight 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

YeeHaw 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Bourbon County 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

MoCitra Hazy 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Rice Lager 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Big Blue 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Agua De Fiesta 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Big Orange 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Black Hops Down 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Dankster of Love 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Florida Bird 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Green Tea IPA 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Big League 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Warrior Citra 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Golden Knight 32oz Crowler

$12.00

YeeHaw 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Bourbon County 32oz Crowler

$12.00

MoCitra Hazy 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Rice Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Big Blue 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Warrior Citra

$7.00

YeeHaw can

$6.50

Big League

$7.00

Sleepy Hollow

$7.00

Mt Dude Sour can

$7.50

Rocketbeer

$7.00

Agua De Fiesta Can

$6.50

Chubby Mint Porter Can

$7.00

Green Tea IPA Can

$7.00

Uki Can

$7.00

Charge ON! Can

$7.00

Warrior Citra 4-Pack

$15.00

YeeHaw 4-Pack

$15.00

Big League 4-Pack

$15.00

Sleepy Hollow 4-Pack

$15.00

Mt Dude Sour 4-Pack

$16.00

Rocketbeer 4-Pack

$15.00

Agua De Fiesta 4-Pack

$15.00

Chubby Mint Porter 4-Pack

$15.00

Green Tea IPA 4-Pack

$15.00

Brewers Best Friend 4-Pack

$16.00

Charge ON! 4-Pack

$16.00

Dopplebock 750ml

$17.50

Beer Flight

$13.00

Brunch Drinks

Unlimited Mimosa

$15.00

Strawberry Lemonade Sangria

$7.00

Blackberry Mule

$7.00

Brunch Bloody

$7.00

Unlimited Mimosa Refill

Man-Mosa

$10.00

Cocktails

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$11.00

Crimson & Clover

$11.00

Gineral Manager

$10.00

Irish Lemonade

$11.00

OCB Margarita

$10.00

OCB Mule

$9.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$12.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Call Long Island

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$11.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$12.00

Angel of Manhattan

$13.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

The Caddy

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Liquor

Helix

$5.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Three Olives

$7.00

DBL Helix

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

Askur

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Botanist

$10.00

Nolets

$10.00

DBL Askur

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$7.00

Brugal

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Brugal

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cincoro

$23.00

Claze Azul

$24.00

Corazon Blanco

$5.00

Danos PIneapple Jala

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

DBL Cincoro

$33.00

DBL Claze Azul

$32.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$11.00

DBL Danos PIneapple Jala

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$35.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

DBL Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$15.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$17.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$13.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$15.00

DBL Teremana Anejo

$17.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Balvenie 12yr

$12.00

Maccallan 12yr

$17.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet 14

$12.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Red Breast

$14.00

Fireball

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Angel Envy

$11.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

DBL Balvenie 12yr

$15.00

DBL Maccallan 12yr

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet

$13.00

DBL Glenlivet 14

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

DBL Red Breast

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Skrewball

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

Bailieys

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.00

DBL Bailieys

$10.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Opera Prima Brut

$7.00

32oz Crowler Cocktails

32oz Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$25.00

32oz Irish Lemonade

$25.00

32oz Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$25.00

32oz OCB Margarita

$25.00

32oz OCB Mule

$25.00

32oz Watermelon Cucumber Martini

$25.00

Shirts

FL Bird

$20.00+

Warrior

$20.00+

Deadhead

$20.00+

Baseball

$24.00+

Hoody

$35.00+

Hat

Hat

$22.00

Growler

32oz Growler

$7.00

64oz Growler

$9.00

Misc

OCB Magnet

$6.50

OCB Shot

$5.00

OCB Full Color Pint

$6.00

Warrior Pint

$7.00

Coffee Mug

$7.00

Flight Board

$30.00

Flight Board with OCB Glass

$45.00

Sticker

$2.00

NA Bevs

Bottle Water

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Redbull

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.75

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.75

Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Orange County Brewers and Tin & Taco ! Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1117 International Parkway, Suite 1701, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

