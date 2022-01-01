Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Tin Can Bar

231 Reviews

$$

2537 E. Somerset St.

Philadelphia, PA 19134

Popular Items

Tin Can Burger
Waffle Fries
Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

1 lb of chicken wings tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and pickled vegetables.

Nashville Wings

Nashville Wings

$14.00

1 lb of chicken wings seasoned with a Nashville spice rub. Served with ranch dressing and pickled vegetables.

Jamaican Jerk Wings

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$14.00

1 lb of chicken wings tossed in a Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with ranch dressing and pickled vegetables.

Seitan Jamaican Jerk Wings

Seitan Jamaican Jerk Wings

$11.00

Vegetarian "wings" served with pickled vegetables & ranch dressing.

Dry Wings

$14.00

wings with no sauce

Spicy Sesame Wings

$14.00

house smoked wings tossed in hoisin, sriracha, sesame oil & seeds, agave w/ a side of ranch

Starters

Barbecue Chicken Quesadilla

Barbecue Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Charcoal grilled chicken, black beans, corn, onions, red peppers, BBQ sauce and cheese. Served with sour cream and house made salsa

Barbecue Seitan Quesadilla

Barbecue Seitan Quesadilla

$11.00

Seitan, black beans, corn, onions, red peppers, BBQ sauce and cheese. Served with sour cream and house made salsa

Pretzel sticks

$8.00

3 pretzel sticks served with beer mustard

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Garlic Edamame (in the shell) topped with sesame seeds, side of soy sauce

Gabacho Taco Plate

$8.00Out of stock

3 Hard Shell Beef Tacos with Pico De Gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese, crema

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$9.00Out of stock

House smoked Pork Belly in an apple cider glaze

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Cheesesteak with brie cheese, kale, peppers, onions, waffle fries
Tin Can Burger

Tin Can Burger

$12.00

Double smash burger, Cooper American cheese, pickles, house sauce, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Big Kahuna Burger

Big Kahuna Burger

$13.00

Double smash patty, sharp cheddar cheese, house made Czerw's kielbasa "Spam", fried onion. Served with waffle fries.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Chopped Impossible Burger

Chopped Impossible Burger

$15.00

New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion. Served with waffle fries.

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Hickory smoked pork, house made barbecue sauce, red cabbage slaw, spicy pickle chips on a potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Barbecue

Smoked Pork Platter

Smoked Pork Platter

$17.00

House smoked pork served on white bread with BBQ sauce and pickles. Choice of two sides.

BBQ Chicken Platter

BBQ Chicken Platter

$17.00

Charcoal grilled half bird served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, and choice of two sides.

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00
Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Cheese sauce

Red Bliss Potato Salad

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$5.00

House made.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

House made.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00

House made. Vegan

Six Packs (Proof of Age Required)

Capt L Orange Crush

$18.00
Captain Lawrence Clearwater Kolsch 6 Pack

Captain Lawrence Clearwater Kolsch 6 Pack

$15.00

German Style Kolsch. Low in bitterness but packed full of malty rich flavors w/ a touch of citrus for a clean & smooth ale. 4.8%

Coors Light 6 Pack

$12.00
Corona 6 Pack

Corona 6 Pack

$14.00
Corona Light 6 pack

Corona Light 6 pack

$14.00

Deschutes Porter 6 Pack

$16.50

5.5% American Porter

FatHeads Head Hunter 6 Pack

$16.50

7.5% American IPA

Jack's Cider 6 Pack

Jack's Cider 6 Pack

$15.00

Well balance and sessionable. Fresh crisp apples notes with a hint of soft vanilla. 5.5%

Jack's Peach Cider 6 Pack

Jack's Peach Cider 6 Pack

$15.00

Tastes of ripe tree fruit with notes of peach, lemon, tangerine and apricot. 5.0%

Lord Hobo Mimosa Sour

$18.00
Love City Unity IPA 6 Pack

Love City Unity IPA 6 Pack

$16.50

This approachable IPA brings hop lovers together around the citrus flavors of our American hop blend. 5.5%

Mango Pineapple Kombrewcha 6 Pack

Mango Pineapple Kombrewcha 6 Pack

$16.00

Hard Kombucha The sweetness of mango and pineapple create the foundation, with subtle sour notes to follow, which leads to a refreshing, crisp finish. 4.4%

Miller High Life 6 Pack

$12.00
Miller Lite 6 Pack

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$12.00
PBR 6 Pack

PBR 6 Pack

$9.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 6 Pack

$16.50

Juicy hops and silky malt meet in a Hazy Little Thing with fruit-forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish. 6.7%

Stateside Seltzer

$16.50

Surfside Tea

$16.50
Tecate 6 Pack

Tecate 6 Pack

$12.00

Singles (Proof of Age Required)

Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Yards PPA

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Tecate

$4.00

Jack's Cider

$5.00

Love City Unity IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

Dogfish Slightly Mighty

$6.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.00

DOGGOS

DOGGIE CHICKEN

$6.00

DOGGIE PORK

$6.00

DOGGIE 2 PATTIES

$8.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A cozy Tiki Bar with yummy Barbecue, Burgers and Wings.

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tin Can Bar image
Tin Can Bar image

