Tin Cup Bus Stop On the move

Espresso Bar

Latte 12 oz

$3.39

Espresso

$2.10

Americano

$2.40

Flavored Latte 12 oz

$4.14

Latte 16 oz

$3.87

Flavored Latte 16 oz

$4.62

Iced Latte 20 oz

$4.65

Hot Drinks

Chai Latte 12 oz

$3.45

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Fresh Brewed Coffee 12 oz

$2.10

Fresh Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$2.25

Flavored Hot Cocoa 12oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate 16 oz.

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew 20 oz

$4.25

Creamy Cold Brew 20 oz

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte 20 oz

$4.25

Iced Coffee 20 oz

$2.97

Creamy Iced Coffee

$3.50

flavorings

$0.25

Iced Latte

$3.90

Iced Latte Flavored

$4.65

Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.80

Food

Cookie

$0.75

Strudel stick

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$1.75

Service fee

Set up fee

$50.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Mobile coffee shop on the move in the Cedar Valley. Coffee, tea, pastries.

Website

Location

--1418 Oakcrest Dr, Waterloo, IA 50701

Directions

Gallery
Tin Cup Bus Stop image
Tin Cup Bus Stop image
Tin Cup Bus Stop image

