Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch 1201 Demonbreun Street

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Demonbreun St.

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Biscuit with Egg, Cheese, and Sausage
Toasted Breakfast Sandwich

Toasted Breakfast Sandwich

Toasted Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

White or wheat with baked egg, and melted cheddar cheese pressed on our panini grille

Pastries

Plain Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Brownie

$4.50

Muffin

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Garlic Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Toast

Avocado toast

$5.95

Two slices toasted Tuscan bread with cream cheese, fresh mashed avocado, and everything bagel seasoning

Toast

$1.95

White or wheat bread with butter

Quiche

Frittata

$4.50

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

tortilla, eggs, cheddar, house made pico, chipotle aioli, and your choice of either sausage or bacon

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel

$2.50

Plain bagel with cream cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Biscuit

Biscuit with Egg, Cheese, and Sausage

$5.95

Biscuit with Egg, Cheese, and Bacon

$5.95

Grilled/Toasted Sandwiches

Grillled Cheese

$4.95

Cheddar cheese melted on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of chips or pasta salad.

Soup of The Day

Small 8oz

$3.50

Large 16oz

$4.50

Soup and Sandwich

Cup of Soup and Sandwich

$8.95

Wraps

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$7.95

Grilled chicken, locally smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$6.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Baked Italian Sandwich

$8.95

Sub roll, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, banana peppers, tomato, olive oil and oregano, mayonnaise and lettuce

Turkey, Pesto, Provolone

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

BLT

$6.95

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Philly Cheeseteak

$7.95

Chicken Pesto

$6.95

Ham and Muenster

$6.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Chicken Salad

$6.95

Espresso Drinks

Espresso 2 oz

$3.00

2 oz

Cortado 4 oz

$3.50

4 oz

Macchiato 2oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.00

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Mocha

$4.25+

White or Dark chocolate

Americano

$2.50+

Coffee Soda 16 oz

$5.00

Cold brew coffee mixed with club soda

16oz Iced Latte

$5.00

16 oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

White or dark chocolate

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.50

Coffee Drinks

Bulletproof 16 oz

$5.00

Brewed\Drip

$2.50+

Cold brew 16 oz

$4.00

Cold brew coffee on ice

Milk

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk 12 oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Tea Lattes

Hot Chai

$4.50+

Hot Matcha

$4.50+

16 oz Iced Chai

$4.75

16 oz Iced Matcha

$4.75

Steeped

Teas

$3.00

Parfait

Parfait

$4.50

Salads

SW Chicken Salad

$6.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$6.95

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Liquid death

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Wraps

Italian wrap

$5.95

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$5.95

Snack Box

Tuna kit

$7.00

Bars

RX Bars

$2.00

Vanilla almond

Kind Breakfast Protein Bar

$2.00

Kind Oats and Honey Bars

$2.00

Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalepino

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.50

Chocolate

M&M's

$1.50Out of stock

Hershey's

$1.50Out of stock

3Musketeers

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Tin Cup Merch

T shirt

$15.00

T shirt 2 for $25

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

2 Hats

$25.00

Hat & Tshirt

$25.00

Tumbler

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Just Love Coffee - Music Row
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Demonbreun Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Golden Sound
orange star3.8 • 532
610 Magazine St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Marathon Village
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Clinton St #25 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Party Fowl - Nashville
orange star4.1 • 2,089
719 8th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 1,379
118 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Saint Anejo
orange star4.5 • 565
1120 McGavock St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sylvan Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Donelson
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lockeland Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston