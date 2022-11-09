TIN KITCHEN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Award-winning BBQ, Burgers, Specialty Sandwiches and Salads, Homemade Desserts
Location
509 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
No Reviews
242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079
View restaurant