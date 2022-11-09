Restaurant header imageView gallery

TIN KITCHEN

509 Main Street

Weston, MO 64098

Order Again

Popular Items

The Q Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Strips

TO-GO **PLEASE START HERE**

Cutlery Kits

Starters

FGT (6)

$9.99Out of stock

Pigs in Blanket

$9.99

Pimento Cheese

$11.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Smothered Fries

$11.99

Salads

Cajun Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

TK Salad

$7.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$4.99

Entrees

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Combo Sandwich

$14.99

Double Cheeseburger

$12.49

Double FGT

$14.49Out of stock

Double Green Chile Cheeseburger

$13.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Salmon Club Sandwich

$15.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99Out of stock

Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

Single FGT

$11.99Out of stock

Single Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.99

The Carolina Sandwich

$13.99

The Q Sandwich

$14.99

TK Burger

$14.99

1 Meat Brisket

$15.99

1 Meat Pork

$14.99

1/2 Slab

$16.99

2 Meat

$16.99

Catfish Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Full Slab

$29.99

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$13.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Creme Soda

$2.99

Orange Creme

$2.99

Black Cherry

$2.99

Water

Kids

3 Little Pigs

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

PP Slider

$7.99

Xtra Chix Strip

$1.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

24hour Slaw

$3.49

Broccoli Salad

$3.99

Desserts

_Banana Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

_Choc Pecan Pie

$6.99

_Chocolate Espresso Cake

$6.99

_Coconut Cream Pie

$5.99

_Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Apple Dumpling

$6.99Out of stock

Lemon Chess Pie

$5.99Out of stock

A La Carte

1/2 Chicken A La Carte

$7.99

1/2 Slab Ribs

$13.99

Bacon

$1.49

Brisket (4oz)

$4.99

Brisket (6oz)

$6.99

Burger Patty A La Carte

$2.49

Queso

$1.99

Chix Strip A La Carte

$1.49

FGT (3)

$4.99Out of stock

Full Slab Ribs

$25.99

Cajun Chicken Breast

$5.99

Pulled Pork (4oz)

$3.99

Pulled Pork (6oz)

$5.49

Salmon Filet

$9.99

Sausage (4oz)

$4.49

TK2 Room Fee

TK2 Room Fee $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Award-winning BBQ, Burgers, Specialty Sandwiches and Salads, Homemade Desserts

509 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098

