- Tin Plate - 198 East Sycamore Street
Tin Plate 198 East Sycamore Street
198 East Sycamore Street
Social Circle, GA 30025
Snacks
Appetizer Supreme
hummus, pimento cheese, olive tapenade, cherry tomato salad, pickled red onion, burrata topped with chimichurri, warm pita bread
Hummus & Pimento
olive tapenade and red pepper hummus with flatbread, celery, and carrots
Burrata and Hot Honey
fresh burrata cheese, honey drizzle, warm pita, maldon flake salt
Did it all 4 the Tendies
Fried Cheddar Cheese Curds
white cheddar cheese curds breaded in a garlicky batter served with buttermilk ranch
Jalapeno Popper Eggrolls
roasted jalapeno, pimento cheese, bacon wrapped inside an eggroll, deep fried and served with buttermilk ranch
Pork Rinds
topped with house seasoning
So Pitted Fries
OG Brussels
fried brussels sprouts tossed in fresh lemon, garlic, and lemon maldon salt
Adios, Brochachos
Every Day I'm Brusselin'
Southern Starter
Get Out The Nice Plates
Chill Out Eggrolls
Salads
Bomb Salad
spring mix, pimento cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, tomato salad, seasoned tortilla strips served with spicy ranch
House Salad
Spring mix, housemade croutons, freshly grated pecorino romano, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & carrots with balsamic dressing
Paleo Salad
spring mix, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato salad, red onion, sunflower seeds, cucumber, carrots, lemon vinaigrette
Side Salad
Trust Salad
House Salad II
Paleo II
Fry Boats
Buff Chx Fries
chicken nuggets, bacon. grilled onions, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch
Buff Chx Tots
BBQ Tots
BBQ Fries
house smoked texas-style pork burnt ends, melty pimento cheese, buttermilk ranch
Nom Gosados Fries
comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles
Nom Gosados Tots
PBJ Fries
melty pimento cheese, diced bacon, fresh jalapenos
PBJ Tots
Plain Fries
Plain Tots
Smokey Joe Fries
smoked jalapeno mayo, freshly ground black peppercorn
Smokey Joe Tots
Pimento Fries
Pimento Tots
Queso Fries
Queso Tots
So Pitted EXTRA Spicy
So Pitted Fry Tray
So Pitted Mixed Tray
So Pitted NOT Spicy
So Pitted Tot Tray
Trust Fries
Trust Tots
*SPECIAL* BRR!LT Fry Boat
Holy Puerco Fry Boat
Holy Puerto Tots
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Toasty Boy
marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, tomato, spring mix, chimichurri, house sauce on texas toast
Melty Boy
fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast, honey and melty queso
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast tossed in spicy nashville hot sauce, comeback sauce, dill pickles
The Ripper II
fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast tossed in chili crisp, honey, melty pimento cheese, fresh jalapenos, space jam
Trust FCS
The House
Country Boy
Ooh La La
Nuevo Chicken Salad
It's Pronounced Salmon
Pulled Puerco
Ms. Pot Roast
Veggie Watts
Finding Nemo
Burgers
Yard Burger
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, Duke's mayo, american cheese.
Yard Burger DBL
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, Duke's mayo, american cheese.
PBJ Burger
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). melty pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos
PBJ Burger DBL
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). melty pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos
Nom Burger
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles
Nom Burger DBL
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles
Smokey Robinson Burger
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). pork burnt ends, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked jalapeno mayo, dill pickles
Smokey Robinson Burger DBL
6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). pork burnt ends, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked jalapeno mayo, dill pickles
Veggie Watts Burger
house-made patty (black bean, quinoa, rice & potato), cheddar cheese, space jam, pickles, lettuce and tomato
Veggie Watts Burger DBL
Trust Burger
Trophy Getter
Trophy Getter DBL
Trust Stuff
Sauces
Kids Menu
Extras
Special Event
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
NA Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Barqs Root Beer
Bottled Water
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Drip Coffee
Fanta
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Tea
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Lemonade
Liquid Death Berry It Alive
Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw
Liquid Death Severed Lime
Liquid Death Sparkling
Liquid Death Still
Pibb Xtra
Red Bull
Sprite
Water
Signature Cocktails
Blackberry Sage Smash
Espolon Reposado Tequila, blackberry liqueur, lime juice, fresh blackberries, sage
The Dirty Caroline
Grape Kool Aid, Golden Grain, blue curacao, peach schnapps, citrus
Busted Lip
Twisted Mai Tai
Power Moves
Trust Cocktail
Southern Tee
Reyka vodka, peach preserves, sweet tea, lemon
The Social Drink
Captain Morgan, allspice dram, pineapple juice, peach bitters, lime juice
The Betty
Tanqueray Rangpur gin, st. Germaine elderflower Liqueur, sparkling wine, lemon
Outside Mike
Espolon Blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon/lime juice, pineapple juice and muddled jalapenos
Tanteo & Liquid Death
Heat Wave
Mango Habanero Marg
Kickin' Bull
Apple Cider Mule
Poison Apple
Wildflower
Tzipitio
Deadly Skinny Marg
Lady Mary
Nightmare on Sycamore OF
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned
Smoke Show Old Fashioned
Bad Apple Old Fashioned
Warm & Cozy Old Fashioned
Dessert Cocktails
Chocolate Martini
Creme de cacao, vodka, Bailey's
Jozee's Mudslide
Vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua, heavy cream, chocolate drizzle
Key Lime Pie
Malibu Rum, Key Lime juice, heavy cream, graham cracker
Peanut Butter Cup
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueur, cream, salt