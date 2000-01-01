Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tin Plate 198 East Sycamore Street

review star

No reviews yet

198 East Sycamore Street

Social Circle, GA 30025

Snacks

Appetizer Supreme

$17.00

hummus, pimento cheese, olive tapenade, cherry tomato salad, pickled red onion, burrata topped with chimichurri, warm pita bread

Hummus & Pimento

$13.00

olive tapenade and red pepper hummus with flatbread, celery, and carrots

Burrata and Hot Honey

$13.00

fresh burrata cheese, honey drizzle, warm pita, maldon flake salt

Did it all 4 the Tendies

$22.00

Fried Cheddar Cheese Curds

$12.00

white cheddar cheese curds breaded in a garlicky batter served with buttermilk ranch

Jalapeno Popper Eggrolls

$12.00

roasted jalapeno, pimento cheese, bacon wrapped inside an eggroll, deep fried and served with buttermilk ranch

Pork Rinds

$7.00

topped with house seasoning

So Pitted Fries

$30.00

OG Brussels

$7.00

fried brussels sprouts tossed in fresh lemon, garlic, and lemon maldon salt

Adios, Brochachos

$19.00

Every Day I'm Brusselin'

$9.00

Southern Starter

$15.00

Get Out The Nice Plates

$18.00

Chill Out Eggrolls

$12.00

Salads

Bomb Salad

$12.00

spring mix, pimento cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, tomato salad, seasoned tortilla strips served with spicy ranch

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, housemade croutons, freshly grated pecorino romano, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & carrots with balsamic dressing

Paleo Salad

$13.00

spring mix, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato salad, red onion, sunflower seeds, cucumber, carrots, lemon vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Trust Salad

$12.00

House Salad II

$11.00

Paleo II

$13.00

Fry Boats

Buff Chx Fries

$9.00

chicken nuggets, bacon. grilled onions, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch

Buff Chx Tots

$10.00

BBQ Tots

$8.00

BBQ Fries

$8.00

house smoked texas-style pork burnt ends, melty pimento cheese, buttermilk ranch

Nom Gosados Fries

$6.00

comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles

Nom Gosados Tots

$6.00

PBJ Fries

$8.00

melty pimento cheese, diced bacon, fresh jalapenos

PBJ Tots

$9.00

Plain Fries

$3.00

Plain Tots

$4.00

Smokey Joe Fries

$4.00

smoked jalapeno mayo, freshly ground black peppercorn

Smokey Joe Tots

$4.00

Pimento Fries

$5.00

Pimento Tots

$6.00

Queso Fries

$5.00

Queso Tots

$6.00

So Pitted EXTRA Spicy

$30.00

So Pitted Fry Tray

$30.00

So Pitted Mixed Tray

$30.00

So Pitted NOT Spicy

$30.00

So Pitted Tot Tray

$30.00

Trust Fries

$12.00

Trust Tots

$12.00

*SPECIAL* BRR!LT Fry Boat

$6.00Out of stock

Holy Puerco Fry Boat

$9.00

Holy Puerto Tots

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Toasty Boy

$11.00

marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, tomato, spring mix, chimichurri, house sauce on texas toast

Melty Boy

$15.00

fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast, honey and melty queso

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$13.00

fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast tossed in spicy nashville hot sauce, comeback sauce, dill pickles

The Ripper II

$16.00

fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast tossed in chili crisp, honey, melty pimento cheese, fresh jalapenos, space jam

Trust FCS

$15.00

The House

$12.00

Country Boy

$13.00

Ooh La La

$18.00

Nuevo Chicken Salad

$12.00

It's Pronounced Salmon

$17.00

Pulled Puerco

$9.00

Ms. Pot Roast

$12.00

Veggie Watts

$13.00

Finding Nemo

$17.00

Burgers

Yard Burger

$10.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, Duke's mayo, american cheese.

Yard Burger DBL

$13.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, Duke's mayo, american cheese.

PBJ Burger

$14.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). melty pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos

PBJ Burger DBL

$15.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). melty pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos

Nom Burger

$9.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles

Nom Burger DBL

$12.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). comeback sauce, melted queso, pickles

Smokey Robinson Burger

$15.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). pork burnt ends, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked jalapeno mayo, dill pickles

Smokey Robinson Burger DBL

$17.00

6 oz. patty of juicy 100% angus ground beef wonderfulness on sesame seed bun. (gluten free buns available). pork burnt ends, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked jalapeno mayo, dill pickles

Veggie Watts Burger

$13.00

house-made patty (black bean, quinoa, rice & potato), cheddar cheese, space jam, pickles, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Watts Burger DBL

$16.00

Trust Burger

$15.00

Trophy Getter

$9.00

Trophy Getter DBL

$12.00

Burritos

BBQ Mac

$14.00

Nashville Mac

$16.00

Burgerito

$14.00

Trust Stuff

Make it Funky

$5.00

Trust Burger

$16.00

Trust Burger DBL

$19.00

Trust Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Trust Fries

$12.00

Trust Plate

$30.00

Trust Salad

$14.00

Trust Sauce

$0.25

Sauces

Chinese Chili Crisp

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Smoked Jalapeno Mayo

$0.50

Space Jam

$0.50

House Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

includes fountain drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

includes fountain drink

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

includes fountain drink

Carrot Sticks and Ranch

$4.00

includes fountain drink

Kids Plain Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac-n-Chz

$6.00

Extras

Side Pimento

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Extra Celery

$2.00

Extra Carrots

$2.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Tapenade

$3.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Maple Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.00

Dessert Tots

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

Special Event

Weekend *Special* BBQ

$24.00

Taco Tuesday Special

$12.00

Fried Mac N Cheese BIG Balls

$8.00

Crab Cake & Brussels

$14.00

Spuds

Spud Webb

$11.00

This Spuds For You

$12.00

Throwin' Nightshade

$14.00

GAINS

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$13.00

Melty Boy

$15.00

The Ripper III

$16.00

The House II

$12.00

Mean Mr. Mustard

$15.00

Toasty Boy

$13.00

Gene Parmesan

$14.00

NA Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Fanta

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$4.00

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$4.00

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.00

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Signature Cocktails

Blackberry Sage Smash

$11.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila, blackberry liqueur, lime juice, fresh blackberries, sage

The Dirty Caroline

$7.00

Grape Kool Aid, Golden Grain, blue curacao, peach schnapps, citrus

Busted Lip

$9.00

Twisted Mai Tai

$11.00

Power Moves

$9.00

Trust Cocktail

$12.00

Southern Tee

$8.00

Reyka vodka, peach preserves, sweet tea, lemon

The Social Drink

$9.00

Captain Morgan, allspice dram, pineapple juice, peach bitters, lime juice

The Betty

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur gin, st. Germaine elderflower Liqueur, sparkling wine, lemon

Outside Mike

$10.00

Espolon Blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon/lime juice, pineapple juice and muddled jalapenos

Tanteo & Liquid Death

$10.00

Heat Wave

$8.00

Mango Habanero Marg

$9.00

Kickin' Bull

$8.00

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Poison Apple

$9.00

Wildflower

$11.00

Tzipitio

$10.00

Deadly Skinny Marg

$11.00

Lady Mary

$11.00

Nightmare on Sycamore OF

$11.00

Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

$9.00

Smoke Show Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bad Apple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Warm & Cozy Old Fashioned

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Creme de cacao, vodka, Bailey's

Jozee's Mudslide

$9.00

Vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua, heavy cream, chocolate drizzle

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Key Lime juice, heavy cream, graham cracker

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueur, cream, salt

Apple Pie a la Mode

$10.00

Drink a Snickers

$9.00

RTD Cocktails

Chido Full Can

$8.00