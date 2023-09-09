Food Fri-Sat NOLA

Finger Food

Giant Pretzel (V)

$10.00Out of stock

10 ounce Bavarian Pretzel

JALAPEÑO Poppers (V)

$10.50

With Side of Ranch

Frickles (V)

$8.50

Fried Pickles With Whisky Aioli

Honey-Hot Cauliflower (V)

$10.50

Battered and Tossed in Honey Hot with a Side of Ranch

Corn Dog

$6.50

Corn Dog With Honey Mustard

Hush Puppies (V)

$9.50

With a Side of Whipped Butter

Walking Taco

$10.50

Fritos topped with chili, queso, cheddar cheese, iceberg, sour cream, jalapeño

Salad Bowls

Field Greens (V)

$12.50

roasted beets, feta, tobacco onion, candied pecans with a choice of dressing

Buttermilk Iceberg

$14.00

fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, ranch, chive

House (V)

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, croutons with a choice of dressing

Quinoa (Vegan)

$13.00

spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato, chickpeas, cranberries, pepitas, green goddess

Burgers & Dogs

Comeback Burger

$9.50

1⁄4 lb smash burger, American cheese, comeback sauce, onions, pickles, mustard

Southern Burger

$10.00

1⁄4 lb smash burger, cheddar cheese, bacon-sorghum-onion jam, jalapeño popper

BBQ Burger

$11.00

1⁄4 lb smash burger, hickory-smoked pulled pork, bacon, tobacco onions

Cheeseburger

$9.50

1⁄4 lb smash burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard

Banzo Burger (V)

$10.50

housemade plant-based burger, American cheese, mango chutney, spring mix

1/4 Pounder Dog

$6.00

100% beef hot dog

Chili-Cheese Dog

$9.00

1⁄4 lb dog rolled in caramelized cheddar cheese topped with ground beef chili

Windy City Dog

$8.50

mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt, poppy seed bun

NotBrät Dog (Vegan)

$10.50

plant-based sausage, chow-chow, beer mustard

DBL BARREL DOG

$13.00

two loaded corn dogs, honey mustard, chow-chow, frites, currywurst ketchup

Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Tenders

$9.00

three hand-breaded tenders, honey mustard or choice of wing sauce

Nashville Hot Tenders

$9.50

three hand-breaded tenders tossed with cayenne and spices, ranch

Chicken & Funnel Cake

$16.00

three buttermilk tenders, funnel cake, candied bacon, whipped butter, syrup

Jumbo Wings

$13.00

eight wings, celery, carrots, ranch, choice of wing sauce

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$10.50

cayenne, pickles, ranch potato salad

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, choice of TOSSED IN sauce

Cheese Fries

BBQ Butt Fries

$10.50

smoked pork butt, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, sour cream, chives

Loaded Fries

$9.00

bacon, rib rub, cheddar cheese, ranch, chives

Goddess Fries (V)

$9.00

jalapeño, goddess dressing, feta, zaatar, chives

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

fried chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, ranch

Cheesesteak Fries

$10.50

shaved sirloin, caramelized onion, comeback sauce

Candied-Bacon Fries

$9.00

chili-brown sugar bacon, Bourbon-terikayi

Drunken Mess Fries (V)

$7.50

cheese dip, whiskey aioli, rib rub

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Funnel Cakes

Classic Funnel Cake

$7.00
Classic Funnel with Chocolate Sauce

$8.00
Strawberries + Cream

$9.00
Cinnamon Sugar Funnel

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00
Side House Salad

$4.00
Hush Puppies (3)

$4.00
Ranch Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Add-on Sauces

Buffalo Side

$0.50
Carolina Gold Side

$0.50
BBQ Side

$0.50
Bourbon-Teriyaki Side

$0.50

Honey-hot Side

$0.50
Rib Rub Side

$0.50
Lemon Pepper Side

$0.50

Whiskey Aioli Side

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Hot Cheese

$0.50

Beverages

Canned Drinks

Coke Can

$3.25

Diet Coke Can

$3.25

Sprite Can

$3.25

Gingerale Can

$3.25