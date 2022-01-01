Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tin Roost

710 Reviews

$$

840 West Penn Street

North Liberty, IA 52317

Popular Items

Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Chicken Tortilla Salad
Roost Burger

Starters & Shareables

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.95

Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings, Choice of Buffalo, Dragon, or BBQ sauce, Carrot, Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Cauliflower Wings

$15.95

Fried Cauliflower Wings. Choice of Buffalo, Dragon, or BBQ sauce. Carrot, Celery, Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Tinga Smokehouse Nachos

Chicken Tinga Smokehouse Nachos

$16.95

Chicken Tinga, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cheese Sauce

Crispy Cheese Curds

Crispy Cheese Curds

$10.95

House-made Ranch, Chives

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

House-made Ranch, Chives

Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts

Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Dragon Sauce, Sesame, Pistachio

Pulled Pork Smokehouse Nachos

Pulled Pork Smokehouse Nachos

$16.95

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cheese Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Tortilla Chips, Pita Bread, Chives

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$15.95

1 lb of Traditional Bone-in Wings, Choice of Buffalo, Dragon, or BBQ sauce, Carrot, Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Chives

Salads

Chicken Tortilla Salad

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Oversized Tortilla Shell, Salsa, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Mandarin Orange, Wonton, Teriyaki, Ginger Sesame Dressing

Half Caesar

Half Caesar

$7.95

Kale, Arugula, Brussels Sprouts, Herbed Crumb, Lemon, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Half Greek Salad

Half Greek Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Dressing

Half Simple Salad

Half Simple Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton, Choice of Dressing

Full Ceasar

Full Ceasar

$12.95

Kale, Arugula, Brussels Sprouts, Herbed Crumb, Lemon, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Full Greek Salad

Full Greek Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Dressing

Full Simple Salad

Full Simple Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton, Choice of Dressing

Sandwiches

Two 4oz Burger Patties, American Cheese, Garlic Aioli and House-Made Pickles
Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$15.95

Voted best in Johnson County! Breaded or Grilled Local Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle

Breaded Buffalo Chicken

Breaded Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$15.95

Pulled Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Salsa

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$13.95

Double 4 Ounce Beef Patty, American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Pickle, Brioche Bun

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Cheddar, Provolone, Sourdough, Tomato Soup Dipper Included

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$15.95

Local Grilled Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.95

Burger, Carmelized Onion, Swiss & American Cheese, Sourdough

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.95

Local House-Smoked Iowa Pork, House-Made Honey Chipotle BBQ, Onion Strings, Pickle

Roost Burger

Roost Burger

$16.95

Bacon, Cheese Curd Skirt, Truffle Parmesan Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.95

Grilled Cajun Salmon, Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

The Standard Burger

The Standard Burger

$14.95

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle. Add Egg, Onion Strings, Bacon, or Avocado.

The Standard Chicken Sandwich

The Standard Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle. Add Egg, Onion Strings, Bacon, or Avocado.

The Standard Impossible Burger

$17.95

Plant-Based Impossible Patty, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle. Add Egg, Onion Strings, Bacon, or Avocado.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.95

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough

Favorites

Bourbon Steak Frites

Bourbon Steak Frites

$28.95

Bourbon Marinated Steak, Au Jus, Truffle Fries, Herb Butter

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Spirals, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Onion Strings

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$13.95

Crispy Noodles, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Green Onion. Add Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$19.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Red & Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Green Onion

Original Mac & Cheese

Original Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Spirals, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Chives.

Pork Belly Fried Rice

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$15.95

Asian Roast Pork Belly, Kimchi, Onion, Carrot, Egg, Rice, Soy Sauce, Hoisin, Sriracha, Green Onion.

Smokestack Mac & Cheese

Smokestack Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Spirals, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Onion Strings, Chives

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.95

Ponzu-Marinated Sashimi Tuna, Cilantro Lime Rice, Edamame, Carrot, Avocado, Wakame Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Green Onion, Thai Aioli.

Voodoo Chicken

Voodoo Chicken

$19.95

Roasted Deboned Chicken, Garlic, Hot Sauce, Chives, Blacked Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes.

Tacos & Tatas

TR Crunch Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Like Honey Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Flamingo

$5.00Out of stock

Weekly Specials

Bulgogi Burger Sliders

$9.00

Italian Beef

$16.50Out of stock

Lemon Salmon

$22.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

PB&J

$6.95

Sides

Blackened Broccoli

Blackened Broccoli

$4.95
Cilantro Lime Rice

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.95
Glazed Asparagus

Glazed Asparagus

$6.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.95
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$4.95
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$4.95
Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$6.95
Street Corn

Street Corn

$6.95
Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.95

Desserts

Big City Cheesecake

$9.95

New York Style, Strawberry Sauce, Almond Flour Crust *GLUTEN FREE*

One Scoop House Crafted Ice Cream

$3.00

Raspberry Mousse Cake

$9.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

$9.95

Three Scoops House Crafted Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Dew

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull- Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Soda Water

$1.75

Beer

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Bud Zero

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Busch Light

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

Big Grove Squeeze Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Big Grove Squeeze Lime Cooler

$4.00Out of stock

Big Grove Squeeze Pineapple Kick

$4.00Out of stock

Big Grove Squeeze Wild Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Select Zero

$4.00

Mango High Noon

$8.00

Pineapple High Noon

$8.00

Peach High Noon

$8.00

NA Italian Pilsner

$5.00

NA Juicy IPA

$5.00

Old Fashioned

Mustache You A Question

$10.00

Circus Old Fashioned

$12.00

Doughball Old Fashioned

$5.00

Kentucky Fog Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pecan Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rye Rabbit

$12.00

Cocktails- Frozen

FRose

$10.00

Tiger

$10.00Out of stock

Tuesday Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Coconut Marg

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Latte

$10.00Out of stock

Adventurous Cans

BA Perpetual Purgatory

$28.00

Drekker Cans

Braaaaaaaains Guava Guava Guava (16 Oz. Can)

$10.00

What So Proudly We (16 Oz. Can)

$10.00Out of stock

Marto Cans

Maximum Deviation (16 Oz. Can)

$12.00

Smell of Money-Strata (16 Oz. Can)

$7.00Out of stock

Mortalis Cans/Bottles

Beer Nerd

$10.50

Hydra Schmoojee

$10.50

Urban South Cans

Urban South: Spooky Spilled Starburst

$10.00

Urban South: Spooky Spilled Nerds

$10.00

WeldWerks Cans

Nectatron Ex Ex Juicy BIts (16 Oz. Can)

$9.00Out of stock
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of North Liberty, Tin Roost is a locally owned, independent restaurant with 2 private party rooms, 400 seats, a scratch kitchen serving up home-grown American fare, and one crazy big outdoor patio. We proudly feature 36 beers on tap and offer over 80 whiskeys in the bar.

Website

Location

840 West Penn Street, North Liberty, IA 52317

Directions

