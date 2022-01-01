Bars & Lounges
American
Tin Roost
710 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of North Liberty, Tin Roost is a locally owned, independent restaurant with 2 private party rooms, 400 seats, a scratch kitchen serving up home-grown American fare, and one crazy big outdoor patio. We proudly feature 36 beers on tap and offer over 80 whiskeys in the bar.
840 West Penn Street, North Liberty, IA 52317
