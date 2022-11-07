Main picView gallery

Tina's Cuban Cuisine 179 Madison Ave

179 Madison Ave

New York, NY 10016

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken empanada
Pechuga a la Plancha
Cubano

Appetizers

Papa rellena

$4.00

Beef empanada

$3.40

Chicken empanada

$3.40

Cheese empanada

$3.40

Guava empanada

$3.40

Spinach empanada

$3.40

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$11.94

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce

Pernil Sandwich

$11.94

Roast pork, mayo & onions

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$11.94

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Milanesa de pollo Sandwich

$11.94

Breaded chicken, onions & mayo

Baked chicken Sandwich

$11.94

Baked chicken, onions & mayo

Masitas de puerco Sandwich

$11.94

Fried pork, sweet plantains, onions & mayo

Grilled chicken guacamole

$11.94

Spinach, onions, American cheese & mayo

Grilled Bacon Ranch

$11.94

Steak Sandwich

$11.94

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Fish Sandwich

$11.94

Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Tostada w/ Butter

$2.00

Tostada w/ Queso

$3.50

Tostada w/ Jamon/ Queso

$5.00

Sopa

Chicken Soup

$6.50

Beef Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.60

Arroz Moro

$6.80

Mixed & rice and beans

Avocado

$4.50

Arroz y frijoles

$6.80

Rice & Beans (equals 2 sides)

Yuca sancochada

$5.50

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Ensalada de Papa

$4.50

Ensalada de la casa

$3.00+

Maduros

$4.80

Tostones

$5.00

Fried Yuca

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Green Sauce

$6.00+

Garlic Sauce

$6.00+

Daily Entrees

Pollo al Horno

$14.50

Pechuga a la Plancha

$16.00

Pollo Picante

$16.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$16.00

Ropa vieja

$16.00

Bistec encebollado

$16.00

Pescado Frito

$16.00

Salmon al Horno

$16.00

Pernil

$16.00

Chuletas Fritas

$16.00

Masitas de Puerco

$16.00

Camarones al ajillo

$17.50

Vegetarian Combo

$11.50

Drinks

Batidos

$5.50

Limonada de la Casa

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottle Of Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Large Cafe con Leche

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.90

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

Friday

Oxtail Stew

$17.50

Bacalao

$15.00

Appetizer Platters

Empanada Platter (20 pcs)

$60.00

Party Size Empanada (50 pcs)

$80.00

Papa Rellena Platter (10 pcs)

$35.00

Sides & Salads

Half Tray Ensalada de Papa

$50.00

Full Tray Ensalada de Papa

$100.00

Half Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$55.00

Full Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$110.00

Half Tray Avocado Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Avocado Salad

$100.00

Half Tray White Rice

$45.00

Full Tray White Rice

$90.00

Half Tray Yellow Rice

$45.00

Full Tray Yellow Rice

$90.00

Half Tray Arroz Moro

$55.00

Full Tray Arroz Moro

$110.00

Half Tray Beans

$50.00

Full Tray Beans

$110.00

Half Tray Maduros

$50.00

Full Tray Maduros

$110.00

Half Tray Tostones

$50.00

Full Tray Tostones

$110.00

Entree Platters

Half Tray Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Chicken Milanesa

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Milanesa

$220.00

Half Tray Pollo al Horno

$90.00

Full Tray Pollo al Horno

$180.00

Half Tray Pernil

$110.00

Full Tray Pernil

$220.00

Half Tray Ropa Vieja

$110.00

Full Tray Ropa Vieja

$220.00

Half Tray Baked Salmon

$115.00

Full Tray Baked Salmon

$230.00

Half Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$120.00

Full Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$240.00

Half Tray Flonder Fish Fillet

$110.00

Full Tray Flounder Fish Fillet

$220.00

Packages

Medium Package

$375.00

Large Package

$560.00

Sandwich Platters

Cuban Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Pernil Sandwich Plater

$115.00

Steak Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Extras

Warner Set

$15.00

Green Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Mojito Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Salad DRessing 16oz

$10.00

Pico de Gallo 8oz

$8.00

Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:50 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
