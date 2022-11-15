Main picView gallery

Tina's Cuban Cuisine 940 3rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

940 3rd Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef empanada
Chicken empanada
Cubano

Appetizers

Papa rellena

$3.90

Beef empanada

$3.40

Chicken empanada

$3.40

Cheese empanada

$3.40

Guava empanada

$3.40

Spinach empanada

$3.40

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$11.95

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce

Pernil Sandwich

$11.95

Roast pork, mayo & onions

Masitas de puerco Sandwich

$11.95

Fried pork, sweet plantains, onions & mayo

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Milanesa de pollo Sandwich

$11.95

Breaded chicken, onions & mayo

Grilled chicken guacamole

$11.95

Spinach, onions, American cheese & mayo

Baked chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Baked chicken, onions & mayo

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Tostada w/ Queso

$3.50

Tostada w/ Jamon/ Queso

$6.00

Tostada w/ Butter

$2.50

Soups

Seafood Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Beef Soup

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Arroz Moro

$6.80

Mixed & rice and beans

Arroz y frijoles

$6.80

Rice & Beans (equals 2 sides)

Beans

$5.50

Maduros

$4.80

Steam Vegetables

$7.00

Salad

$3.00+

Tostones

$5.00

Boiled Yuca

$5.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$6.00

Avocado

$4.50

Fried Yuca

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Sauce

$6.00+

Green Sauce

$0.25+

Guacamole

$8.00

Daily Entrees

Baked Chicken

$13.50

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Steak & Onion Platter

$16.00

Ropa vieja

$16.00

Steak Salad

$12.50

Fried Fish

$16.00

Vegetarian Combo

$11.50

Roast Pork

$16.00

Pork Chunks

$16.00

Fried Pork Chops

$16.00

Salmon al Horno

$16.00

Shrimps in Garlic

$17.50

MEAT ONLY

Drinks

Batidos

$5.50

Limonada de la Casa

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottle Of Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Large Cafe con Leche

$4.50

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.90

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

Breakfast Menu

Ham Egg Cheese

$7.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$7.00

Omelete w/ Homefries

$8.00

NO UTENSILS

No Utensils

EMPLOYEE MEAL

Baked Chicken Platter

$13.50

NEED PAYMENT

*** NEED PAYMENT ***

Tuesday

Fricase de pollo

$14.50Out of stock

Picadillo

$16.00

Appetizer Platters

Empanada Platter (20 pcs)

$60.00

Party Size Empanada (50 pcs)

$80.00

Papa Rellena Platter (10 pcs)

$35.00

Sides & Salads

Half Tray Ensalada de Papa

$50.00

Full Tray Ensalada de Papa

$100.00

Half Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$55.00

Full Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$110.00

Half Tray Avocado Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Avocado Salad

$100.00

Half Tray White Rice

$45.00

Full Tray White Rice

$90.00

Half Tray Yellow Rice

$45.00

Full Tray Yellow Rice

$90.00

Half Tray Arroz Moro

$55.00

Full Tray Arroz Moro

$110.00

Half Tray Beans

$50.00

Full Tray Beans

$110.00

Half Tray Maduros

$50.00

Full Tray Maduros

$100.00

Half Tray Tostones

$50.00

Full Tray Tostones

$100.00

Entree Platters

Half Tray Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Chicken Milanesa

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Milanesa

$220.00

Half Tray Baked Chicken

$90.00

Full Tray Baked Chicken

$180.00

Half Tray Pernil

$110.00

Full Tray Pernil

$220.00

Half Tray Ropa Vieja

$110.00

Full Tray Ropa Vieja

$220.00

Half Tray Baked Salmon

$115.00

Full Tray Baked Salmon

$230.00

Half Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$120.00

Full Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$240.00

Packages

Medium Package

$375.00

Large Package

$560.00

Sandwich Platters

Cuban Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Pernil Sandwich Plater

$115.00

Steak & Onions Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Veggi Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Extras

Warmer Set

$12.00

Green Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Mojito Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Salad Dressing 16oz

$7.00

Pico de Gallo 12oz

$5.00

Guacamole 12oz

$6.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:50 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thank You Come Again
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7 NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
pesce lulu seafood kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
MOKBAR - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
601 lexington ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
643 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston