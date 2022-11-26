Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Italian ices, ice cream, shakes, acai bowls and more...
Location
410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue, NY 11772
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Dreams Bakery - 15 S Country Rd
No Reviews
15 S Country Rd East Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurant
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
No Reviews
30 E Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurant