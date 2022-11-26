Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream

410 W Main St, Patchogue

Patchogue, NY 11772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream Cup

Hard Ice Cream Cup

$5.75
Hard Ice Cream Cone

Hard Ice Cream Cone

$5.75

Soft Serve

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

$5.75

Only Eight

Only Eight Cup

Only Eight Cup

$5.75

Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.

Sundaes

Choice of ice cream flavor, one topping, hot fudge, whipped cream and cherry on top.

Tinas Dandy

$10.00

Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream covered in hot fudge, freshly split banana, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles

Fudge Brownie

$10.00

Brownie batter extreme covered in hot fudge, chocolate sprinkles, whip cream and a cherry

PB Cookies n Creme

$10.00

Peanut butter cookie dough ice cream, covered in peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Italian Ices

Italian Ices

Italian Ices

$5.25

Ice/Cream Drops

Ice Drop

Ice Drop

$6.75

Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.

Cream Drop

$6.75

Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice cream layered between soft ice cream.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.75

Milk Shakes

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$7.75

Only Eight Milk Shake

$7.75

Tina Tornado

Tina Tornado

Tina Tornado

$7.75

Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.

Tina Fraz - Slushies

Tina Fraz

Tina Fraz

$7.75

Any water ice mixed with sprite or seltzer

Edible Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chunk

$6.75

Birthday Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Gourmet Peanut Butter

$6.75

Acai Bowls

Bango Bowl

$7.00

Base: Organic acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk. Granola: Oats & Honey Toppings: Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey

Build Your Own - Acai

$7.00

Your choice of size, base, granola and toppings

Beverages

Bottled Water - 20oz

$2.50

Coca Cola - Can

$2.50

Sprite - Can

$2.50

Subtle Tea - Peach Brewed Lemonade

$3.50

Subtle Tea - Raspberry

$3.50

Subtle Tea - Sweet

$3.50

Subtle Tea - Sweetless

$3.50

Subtle Tea - Teamonade

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.50

mint ice cream sandwiched between two oreo cookies and rolled in chocolate chips

The Graham Cracker

$6.50

Graham central station ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chocolate crunchies

Choc Peanut Butter

$6.50

Chocolate peanut butter ice cream between two oreo cookies rolled in chocolate sprinkle

Rainbow Brite

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies rolled in rainbow sprinkles

Custom Pies

Choose a crust, soft serve flavor and toppings. Please give us 24 hours to prepare your custom pie.

Custom Pie

$18.99
Italian ices, ice cream, shakes, acai bowls and more...

410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue, NY 11772

