Tinderbox Kitchen

379 Reviews

$$$

34 South San Francisco ST

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Meat & Grocery

Filet B&B

$20.00

Duck Breast B&B

$20.00

Pork B&B

$18.00

Torchon B&B

$32.00

B&B Wine

Castillo Perelada Cava Retail

$17.00

Moutard Champagne Retail

$38.00

Gusbourn Blanc de Noir Retail

$75.00

Moillard Cremate Retail

$19.00

JCB No. 69 Retail

$32.00

Moillard Cremant Rose Retail

$18.00

Scarpetta Retail

$18.00

The Ned Sav Blanc Retail

$14.00

Cliff Lede Sav Blanc Retail

$21.00

Domaine Masson-Blondelet Sancerre

$24.00

Angelo Negro Retail

$18.00

Eyrie Pinot Blanc Retail

$24.00

Field Recordings Chenin Blanc Retail

$20.00

Dr. H. Thanisch Reiesling Retail

$18.00

St. Urbans-Hof Wiltinger

$24.00

Camp Chard Retail

$18.00

Truchard Retail

$28.00

Au Bon Climat Retail

$21.00

Flowers Retail

$40.00

Bethel Heights Chardonnay Retail

$70.00

Sutcliffe Chardonnay Retail

$34.00

Jean Sambardier Beaujolais Retail

$24.00

Domaine de Hates Chablis Retail

$36.00Out of stock

Domaine C & D Tripoz Burgundy Retail

$25.00

R. Dubois & Fils Burgundy Retail

$33.00

CVNE Monopole Clasico Retail

$30.00

Lionel Faury Condrieu Retail

$72.00

AIX Rose Retail

$22.00

Moulin De La Roque Rose Retail

$26.00

Chateau Trinquevedel Tavel Retail

$24.00

Marcel Lapierre Morgon Retail

$42.00

Jolie Laide Gamay Retail

$34.00

Sutcliffe Cinsaut Retail

$30.00

Left Coast Pinot Retail

$21.00

Eyrie Pinot retail

$52.00

Domaine Serene Retail

$88.00

Tyler Pinot Retail

$39.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$32.00

Fulcrum Pinot Retail

$62.00

Mira Pinot Noir Retail

$54.00

Foxen Pinot Retail

$74.00

Gachot-Monot Retail

$40.00

La Combe Grisard Retail

$95.00

Sutcliffe Merlot Signature Retail

$38.00

Fableist Merlot Retail

$22.00

Januik Merlot Retail

$30.00

Freemark Abbey Merlot Retail

$44.00

Pedestal Merlot Retail

$65.00

Maipe Malbec Retail

$14.00

Les Pouches Cab Franc Retail

$18.00

Lieu Dit Cab Franc Retail

$32.00

Sutcliffe Cab Franc Retail

$49.00

Sans Liege "The Offering" retail

$22.00

Condado De Haza Retail

$20.00

La Rioja Alta Retail

$50.00

Hobo Wine Retail

$24.00

Ridge Lytton Springs Retail

$48.00

Castello di Volpaia Retail

$44.00

Day Zin Retail

$28.00

Jasci Retail

$16.00

Brotte Gigondas Retail

$32.00

Saint-Galet Retail

$36.00

Comtesse De Malet Roquefort Retail

$16.00Out of stock

Confidences de Pieure-Lichine Retail

$54.00

Robert Foley Charbono Retail

$40.00

Tinderbox Proprietary Red Blend Retail

$35.00

Barter & Trade Cabernet Retail

$20.00

Precision Cabernet Retail

$22.00

Gibbs Cabernet Retail

$36.00

Faust Cabernet Retail

$50.00

Ghost Block Cabernet Retail

$80.00

Sutcliffe Petit Verdot Retail

$35.00

Tenuta Di Sesta Retail

$45.00

Tenute Silvio Nardi Retail

$92.00

Stefano Farina Retail

$42.00

Sutcliffe Syrah Retail

$38.00

Sutcliffe Bodysgallen Retail

$38.00

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Retail

$45.00

ROCCHEVIBERTI Barolo Retail

$65.00

Clos La Coutale Malbec Retail

$20.00

Clos La Coutale Cahors

$20.00

Les Sarrins Rose Retail

$24.00

Wine Dinner Ticket

Wine Dinner Ticket

$230.00
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Tinderbox Kitchen image

