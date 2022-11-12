American
Tinderbox Kitchen
379 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
More near Flagstaff