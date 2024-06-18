Tindley Tea Cafe 762 S Broad St
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
The NEW Prominent, Preemptive, & Premier restaurant on Broad St. We take pride in being locally sourced while providing wholesome ingredients and an even better ambiance to help start your day. Excellent Food, Excellent Service, Excellent Ambiance
Location
762 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146