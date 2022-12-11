Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tings Filipino Bistro

No reviews yet

1707 Locust St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancit Chicken (rice noodles)
Pork Lumpia

Appetizers

Pork Lumpia

Pork Lumpia

$8.00

ground pork, minced garlic, onions, shredded carrots, and special seasonings

Chicken Lumpia (Chicken Egg Rolls)

Chicken Lumpia (Chicken Egg Rolls)

$8.00

ground chicken, minced garlic, onions, shredded carrots, and special seasonings

Veggie Lumpia

Veggie Lumpia

$8.00

mixed vegetables rolled in lumpia wrapper served with dipping sauce

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Sautéed garlic, lemon zest, butter, scallions & large shrimp

Lechon Kawali (Fried Pork Belly)

Lechon Kawali (Fried Pork Belly)

$12.00

Pork belly cut in bite size pieces served with either sweet sauce or chili vinegar dripping.

Salmon Skewers w/Rice

Salmon Skewers w/Rice

$12.00

Salmon Skewers-marinated in our special sauce then grilled to perfection Served with Rice

Soup & Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

House salad with homemade kalamasi dressing topped with crispies wontons

Chicken Sotanghon Soup

Chicken Sotanghon Soup

$6.50

Chicken Sotanghon Soup is a Filipino version of chicken noodle soup. This soup dish makes use of shredded chicken and sotanghon noodles

Entrees

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$11.00

Filipino staple dish made with garlic, vinegar, soy sauce, and Filipino seasoning served with your choice of white rice or garlic fried rice.

Steak Bistek

Steak Bistek

$13.00

Bistek-Thinly sliced beef, marinated then sauteed with onions in a soy sauce and calamansi sauce

Chicken Afritada

Chicken Afritada

$13.00

Chicken Afritada- Chicken Stew with green and red bell peppers, potatoes, and carrots in a tomato sauce-based stew

Pancit Vegetarian

Pancit Vegetarian

$12.00

Rice noodle dish with vegetables in our special seasoning topped with scallions and lemon wedge

Pancit Chicken (rice noodles)

Pancit Chicken (rice noodles)

$12.00

Shredded chicken, and Rice noodles with vegetables in our special seasoning topped with scallions and lemon wedge

Pancit Canton

Pancit Canton

$14.00

pork and shrimp with egg noodles and veggies

Chicken Inasal

Chicken Inasal

$12.00

Chicken Inasal, Filipino chicken Leg with Rice and Pickled Papaya. It is chicken marinated in a mixture of calamansi, pepper, coconut vinegar, and annatto, then grilled over hot coals while basted with the marinade.

Pak Pak Chicken Wing Special

Pak Pak Chicken Wing Special

$12.00Out of stock

Adobo Chicken wings with Rice

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$4.00
extra sweet and sour

extra sweet and sour

$0.75

Any Additional Sauces

extra Sweet and Spicy

extra Sweet and Spicy

$0.75
extra Spicy Vinegar

extra Spicy Vinegar

$0.75
extra Savory gravy

extra Savory gravy

$0.75

Desserts

Turon

Turon

$9.00Out of stock

Turon Banana Lumpia

Ube White Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ube White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Ube Cookie with White Chocolate Chips

Coconut Ice-cream

Coconut Ice-cream

$7.00

Coconut Ice-cream

Mango ice cream

Mango ice cream

$7.00Out of stock

Mago Icecream with crispies

Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Suman, sticky sweet rice cake made from glutinous rice, coconut milk, sugar, and salt

Ube Ice-cream

Ube Ice-cream

$7.00Out of stock

Ube Ice-cream with crispies

Mixed Ice Cream with Crispies

Mixed Ice Cream with Crispies

$7.00Out of stock

Mango, Coconut or Ube flavored ice Cream topped with Crispies!

Cake Pop, Chocolate

Cake Pop, Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock
Cake Pop, Ube (Purple Sweet Potato)

Cake Pop, Ube (Purple Sweet Potato)

$3.50Out of stock
Cake Pop, Funfetti

Cake Pop, Funfetti

$3.50Out of stock
Cake Pop, vanilla

Cake Pop, vanilla

$3.50Out of stock

Beverage

Drink Cup For the soda machine

Drink Cup For the soda machine

$2.75

Unlimited Soda Fountain Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1707 Locust St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Tings Filipino Bistro image
Tings Filipino Bistro image

