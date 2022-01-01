Tini's Fish House imageView gallery
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tini's Fish House 3581 route 35 north

No reviews yet

3581 route 35 north

normandy beach, NJ 08735

Order Again

Starters

Lobster bisque

$16.00

Tuna Poke Nachos

$16.00

Buffalo Calamari

$17.00

Summer Corn

$8.00

Plain Corn

$6.00

Guacamole and Chips

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Oh Hi Wings

$15.00

Egg Roll of the Day

$14.00

Sandia Salad

$14.00

Ming Ming Caesar

$15.00

Burrata Heirloom tomato

$16.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$18.00

Harry's Caesar

$15.00

Zone 7

$15.00

Pork Quesadilla

$16.00

Piccadillo Plaintain

$16.00

Fall Salad

$15.00

Mains

Hali'imaile Rigatoni

$28.00

CURRY

$21.00

Caribbean Fish Platter

$29.00

Caribbean Chicken

$26.00

Jalisco Short Rib

$32.00

Pops Enchilada

$22.00

Flounder Special

$30.00

Pork Burrito

$19.00

Pasta Special

$30.00

Goma Maguro

$32.00

Steak special

$32.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$9.00

Flourless Cake

$10.00

Pineapple Upside down cake

$10.00

Churros

$8.00

Bomba

$11.00

Kids Ice Cream

$8.00

Choco Taco's

$5.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$10.00

Vegan Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Crisp w/ ice cream

$10.00

Churro w/ ice cream

$11.00

Vanilla Custard

$10.00

Cheesecake Parfait

$10.00

key lime pie

$10.00

Galette

$10.00

Blueberry Pot due creme

$10.00

Mounds

$11.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Blueberry cake

$10.00

Take 5 brownie

$11.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$11.00

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water Small

$6.00

Sparkling Water Large

$9.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$15.00

Kids Rigatoni with Butter

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Side of Veggies

$6.00

Kids side of Fries

$5.00

Kids Double Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Small Salad

$8.00

Kids Ellios Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Regular Fries

$5.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side of Vegetable

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Potato

$5.00

Side Grain of the Day

$5.00

Rice and beans

$6.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
