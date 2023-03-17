Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinker Latin Food Truck 7349 W Newberry Rd

7349 West Newberry Road

Gainesville, FL 32605

Popular Items

Patacones
Chicharron


Appetizers

Tequenos

$10.00

5 Fried Dough Cheese Fingers

Corn Cheese Balls

$6.00

6 Fried Sweet Corn Balls With Cheese in the inside Accompanied with our Cream Sauce

Yuca Cheese Balls

$6.00

Cassava Balls With Cheese in the inside Accompanied with our House Sauce

Nutella Fingers

$6.00

3 Nutella Fingers Breaded Fried To Perfection

Chicharron

$8.00

Crunchy Pork Belly Lime on the side and Sauce

Arepas

Arepas

$10.00

Your Arepas your way 2 Corn paties fried (WE LOVED THEM FRIED) or grilled build your way

Arepa Bowl

$15.00

Your Choice of Meat and Boiled Egg, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese & Fried Cheese

Patacones

Patacones

$11.00

3 Plantains tacos Build your way!

House Classic Burgers

Our Classic Beef Burger

$10.00

Smash Beef, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Triple Burger

$15.00

Smash Beef, Grilled Chicken, Smocked pork, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$15.00

Impossible Beef or Pork, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Fried Chicken Burger

$12.00

Cachapa (Sweet Corn Pancake)

Cachapa

$12.00

Sweet Corn Pancake Build your way!

Pepitos

Pepito Regular

$11.00

French Baguette Sub Build your way!

Hot Dog

hotdogs

$10.00

Our Classic Hot Dog Builed Your Way

Mexican Perro

$8.00

Orale Wey This is not your regular dog!!! 12 Inch Beef Franks Spicy Sauce, Sauteed Corn, Mexican Spices, Cilantro & Cheese

Colombian Perro

$7.00

Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce, House Sauce, House Papitas

La Perra

$10.00

Que es un perro sin una salchicha? Una perra!! NO Franks tons of Bacon, Sauces and House Papitas & Fried Cheese

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Loaded Fries Build your way!

Colombian Salchi Papas

$13.00

Beef Franks Bites, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce & Fried Cheese

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Postobon Apple Soda

$3.00

Malta Polar

$3.00

Malta India

$3.00

Malta Pony

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Frescolita

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Guarana

$3.00

Te Limon

$3.00

Te Durazno

$3.00

CHICHA

$5.00

Chicha

Postobon Naranja

$3.00

Jupina

$2.50

Empanadas

Empanada Mechada

$4.00

Empanada Molida

$4.00

Empanada Cazon

$4.50

Empanada Pollo

$4.00

Empanada Pabellon

$4.00

Empanada Queso

$4.00

Empanada Imposible

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Arepas ham and Cheese

$6.00

Tacos

Tacos

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7349 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32605

Directions

