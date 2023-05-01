Tinker Coffee on Market 380 E Market St.

Restaurant info

Tinker Coffee's flagstaff café located in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis. Come in and enjoy the Tinker Classics that you know and love, as well as some bright new additions to the menu. You'll be able to choose coffee, teas, and many other specialty drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch items. Stay awhile and experience our welcoming space inside the café or outside on the patio, or grab & go on with your day. We look forward to hosting you 6am to 4pm, Monday through Friday & 8am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.