Tinker Coffee on Market 380 E Market St.

380 E Market St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

SOFT OPEN MENU

Drip

Adventurous

$3.50+

Approachable

$3.00+

Drip Refill

$2.00

On Tap

nitro cold brew

$5.00+

lemonade

$4.00+

iced black tea

$4.00+

black tea lemonade (The AP)

$4.00+

Espresso Drinks

Single Origin Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00+

Five Spice Latte

$5.50+

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Lemongrass Mint Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Sparkling Americano

$5.00

Non Coffee Drinks

Matcha

$5.00+

Steeped Tea

$3.50

The Sparkler

$4.00

Chai

$5.00+

drinks

classics

drip

$3.00+

drip refill

$2.00

tinker trio

$10.00

espresso

americano

cappucino

$4.00

flat white

$5.00

cortado

$3.50

traditional macchiato

$3.50

hot chocolate

$4.00

kiddo hot chocolate

$2.50

special request

lattes

Latte

$5.00+

Five Spice Latte

$5.50+

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Lemongrass Mint Latte

$5.50+

non-coffee drinks

Matcha

$5.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Steeped Tea

$3.50

Kiddo Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kiddo Steamer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamer

$4.50

food

breakfast

the brekkie

$5.00

grits

$10.00

pastries

chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

Greg's cookie

$3.00

savory danish

$3.50

sweet danish

$3.50

cinnamon roll

$4.00

millet pancake

$4.00

biscuit w/ jam

$4.00

grab & go

overnight oats

$6.00

yogurt parfaits

$6.00

fresh fruit cup

$4.00

turkey caprese sandwich

$7.00

veggie wrap

$7.00

lunch

the stanley tucci

$7.00

a salad

$10.00

the grilled cheese

$7.00

BLTT

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tinker Coffee's flagstaff café located in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis. Come in and enjoy the Tinker Classics that you know and love, as well as some bright new additions to the menu. You'll be able to choose coffee, teas, and many other specialty drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch items. Stay awhile and experience our welcoming space inside the café or outside on the patio, or grab & go on with your day. We look forward to hosting you 6am to 4pm, Monday through Friday & 8am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

380 E Market St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

