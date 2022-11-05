Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

review star

No reviews yet

6985 el camino real #108

carlsbad, CA 92009

Salads

Hearts of Romaine Salad

Hearts of Romaine Salad

$45.00

Serves 6-8 people. Hearts of romaine, basil-green goddess dressing, parmesan and seasoned croutons

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$45.00

Serves 6-8 people. Mixed field greens, basil-balsamic vinaigrette, sliced cucumbers and grape tomatoes.

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$45.00

Serves 6-8 people. Baby spinach, whole-grain mustard vinaigrette, red onions and sundried cranberries

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$60.00

Serves 6-8. Romaine, arugula, and baby spinach, basil-balsamic Vinaigrette, cucumbers, hearts of palm, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, sweet piquant peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, candied pistachios, and grilled chicken

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$70.00

Serves 6-8. Asian mix and sesame-hoisin vinaigrette, cucumbers, red bell peppers, orange wedges, toasted almonds, crispy wonton skins, and grilled chicken

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$60.00

Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed greens, chipotle-agave vinaigrette, tomatoes, corn, black beans, natural cheddar, red bell peppers, tortilla strips, and grilled chicken

Simply Tossed Salad

Simply Tossed Salad

$65.00

Serves 6-8. Mixed field greens and basil-green goddess dressing, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted turkey

Tinleaf Salad

Tinleaf Salad

$55.00

Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds

Tri-Tip Salad

Tri-Tip Salad

$70.00

Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and baby spinach, whole-grain mustard vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and santa maria tri-tip

Grilled Portobello Salad

Grilled Portobello Salad

$65.00

Serves 6-8. Baby kale and lemon-caper vinaigrette, carrots, roasted beets, tomatoes, goat cheese, and grilled portobello mushroom

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$80.00

Serves 6-8. Asian greens and mixed field greens, wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pickled ginger, crispy wonton skins, and ahi seared rare

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$80.00

Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed field greens, lemon-caper vinaigrette, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onions, sweet piquant peppers, and grilled loch duart salmon

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$80.00

Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed field greens, lemon-caper vinaigrette, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onions, sweet piquant peppers, and a skewer of grilled shrimp

8oz Extra Dressing

$4.95

Sandwiches

Hand-Carved Sandwich Tray

$55.00

A tray of five sandwiches, with choices of tri-tip, turkey, and pork. Each sandwich is complete with lettuce, tomato, a spread of mayo, your selected protein, and all assembled in a ciabatta bun.

Specialty Sandwich Tray

$60.00

A tray of five sandwiches, among 14+ to choose from. Each sandwich is assembled just as they would be on our regular menu.

Entrees

Tri-Tip Entree

Tri-Tip Entree

$80.00

Serves 4-6. Santa-Maria tri-tip served with an 8oz of Tinleaf's homemade steak sauce & your two side choices.

Turkey Entree

Turkey Entree

$80.00

Serves 4-6. Roasted turkey with 8oz servings of our turkey gravy and cranberry relish, & your two sides.

Pork Entree

Pork Entree

$80.00

Serves 4-6. Tinleaf's pork served with 8oz servings of soy-ginger glaze and spicy mustard, & your two sides.

Portobello Entree

Portobello Entree

$80.00

Serves 4-6. Portobello mushroom marinated with olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs. Served with your two side choices.

Ahi Entree

Ahi Entree

$90.00

Serves 4-6. Tinleaf's seared ahi cooked to rare with your two side choices.

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$90.00

Serves 4-6. Sustainably raised loch-duart salmon, grilled and served with lemon and your two side choices.

Shrimp Entree

Shrimp Entree

$90.00

Serves 4-6. Skewers of our shrimp marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs. Served with even more lemon and your two side choices.

Executive Box Lunches

Minimum 10 boxed lunches per order. Individually boxed sandwich lunch. Includes one sandwich, one side, and a cookie.

Executive Box Lunches

$12.95

Sides

Belgian Fries Tray

Belgian Fries Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Mixed Greens Side Salad

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Creamy Coleslaw Tray

Creamy Coleslaw Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Potato Salad Tray

Potato Salad Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Fresh Fruit Medley Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Quinoa Taboule Tray

Quinoa Taboule Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Onion Strings Tray

Onion Strings Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Mac & Cheese Tray

Mac & Cheese Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Tray

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Spicy Asian Green Beans Tray

Spicy Asian Green Beans Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Broccoli Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Bok Choy & Mushrooms Tray

Bok Choy & Mushrooms Tray

$20.00

Serves 4-6.

Drinks

Box of Lemonade

$25.00

960z box, serves approximately 10. Includes cups

Box of Iced Tea

$25.00

960z box, serves approximately 10. Includes cups, lemons, and sweeteners

Desserts

Cookies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Use our new online ordering system for pick up catering orders! Recommended for up to 50 guests. We do require 24 hours to get your order together. If you need assistance in any way, please contact the restaurant to get in touch with a sales coordinator.

Location

6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Thanksgiving Pre-Orders image
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Thanksgiving Pre-Orders image

