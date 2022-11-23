Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinleaf Holiday 2022

review star

No reviews yet

6985 El Camino Real

Suite 108

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Meal for 2

Thanksgiving Meal for 2

$60.00

Thank you for purchasing your meal for 2! The price is $30 per person - must be ordered in quantities of 2.

A La Carte Sides

A La Carte Sides

Fresh Baked Pies

Fresh Baked Pies

Extra Sauces

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order your Thanksgiving meal online for pick up November 23! All orders must be in quantities of 2. Choose 1 starter, 1 main, and 2 sides. You may order additional sides, sauces, or pies as add ons. All items will be cold at time of pickup and will come with reheat instructions.

Location

6985 El Camino Real, Suite 108, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cocina Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
6981 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Notorious Burgers - Carlsbad
orange star4.0 • 1,394
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107 Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6985 el camino real #108 carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - The Beacon
orange starNo Reviews
7740 El Camino RealTenant J Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.1 • 431
6981 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston