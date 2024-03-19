Tinn's Grilled Philly Steak Subs | Rochester, MN
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stop on in for our Legendary Fresh Grilled Philly Steak Subs and our Signature Fresh Cut Fries
Location
1219 2nd street sw, Rochester, MN 55902
Gallery
