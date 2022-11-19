Tino’s Pizza imageView gallery

Tino's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6610 E Tanque Verde Road

Tucson, AZ 85715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tino's Hot Wings
17" Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own

Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own

$10.50

12" Build Your Own

$14.00

14" Build Your Own

$17.00

17" Build Your Own

$19.00

20" Build Your Own

$22.00

Other Pizza

The Big Mo

$22.00

Pizza By The Slice

$3.50

Calzona

$14.00

Tino's Specialty Pizzas

Apple Caramel Pizza

$13.00

12" Specialty Half/Half

12" The Wildcat

$17.00

12" The Greek

$19.00

12" Tino's Original White

$16.00

12" The Works

$19.00

12" Lotza Meat

$18.00

12" The Veggie

$17.00

12" Dimitri Special

$17.00

12" D.V.O.

$17.00

12" The Noel-Leon

$18.00

12" Caprizza

$16.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Pesto Chicken

$17.00

12" Gyro 32

$18.00Out of stock

12" Sonoran

$19.00Out of stock

12" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$19.00

12" Thai chili chicken

$19.00Out of stock

12" Breakfast

$16.00Out of stock

12" Chicken Bleu

$19.00Out of stock

14" Specialty Half/Half

14" The Wildcat

$21.00

14" The Greek

$23.00

14" Tino's Original White

$20.00

14" The Works

$23.00

14" Lotza Meat

$22.00

14" The Veggie

$21.00

14" Dimitri Special

$21.00

14" D.V.O.

$21.00

14" The Noel-Leon

$22.00

14" Caprizza

$20.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

14" Pesto Chicken

$21.00

14" Gyro 32

$22.00Out of stock

14" Sonoran

$23.00Out of stock

14" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$23.00

14" Thai Chili Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

14" Breakfast

$20.00Out of stock

14" Chicken Bleu

$23.00Out of stock

17" Specialty Half/Half

17" The Wildcat

$24.00

17" The Greek

$26.00

17" Tino's Original White

$23.00

17" The Works

$26.00

17" Lotza Meat

$26.00

17" The Veggie

$24.00

17" Dimitri Special

$24.00

17" D.V.O.

$24.00

17" The Noel-Leon

$25.00

17" Caprizza

$23.00

17" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

17" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

17" Pesto Chicken

$24.00

17" Gyro 32

$26.00Out of stock

17" Sonoran

$26.00Out of stock

17" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$26.00

17" Thai Chili Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

17" Breakfast

$23.00Out of stock

17" Chicken Bleu

$26.00Out of stock

20" Specialty Half/Half

20" The Wildcat

$31.00

20" The Greek

$39.00

20" Tino's Original White

$30.50

20" The Veggie

$36.00

20" Dimitri Special

$31.00

20" The Noel-Leon

$31.00

20" Caprizza

$31.00

20" BBQ Chicken

$31.00

20" Buffalo Chicken

$31.00

20" Pesto Chicken

$31.00

20" Gyro 32

$31.50Out of stock

20" Sonoran

$39.70Out of stock

20" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$31.50

20" Thai Chili Chicken

$39.00Out of stock

20" Breakfast

$30.50Out of stock

20" Chicken Bleu

$38.00Out of stock

20" The Works

$36.00

Wings n' Things

Tino's Hot Wings

$13.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Sausage Links

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Italian Chef

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$8.00

Vegetarian Chef

$10.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.00Out of stock

Tino's Grinder

$11.00Out of stock

Trio

$10.00Out of stock

Cold Cut Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Breast

$10.00Out of stock

Genoa Salami

$9.00Out of stock

Gyro 32

$9.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.35

Side Wing Sauce

$0.35

Side Marinara

$1.50+

Side Topping

Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Gluten Free Dough

$3.00

Cauliflower Dough

$3.00

1/4 lb Roni

$2.00

1/4 lb Mozz

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$1.25

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00+

2 LTR

$3.75+

Bottle Water

$2.50

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

$0.45

Beer

Dragoon

$5.75+

1554

$5.75+

Kitlifter

$5.75+

Barrio Blonde

$5.75+Out of stock

Peroni

$5.75+Out of stock

Fresh Squeeze

$5.75+Out of stock

Dew Point Dunkle

$5.75+Out of stock

Stella

$5.75+

Growler Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.25Out of stock

Dos XX

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.25Out of stock

Wine

Rose

$6.00

Rose Bubbles

$6.00

Bubbles

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris

$6.00Out of stock

Glass Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00Out of stock

3 Wines

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cooler

$7.00Out of stock

Rose XL

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

Pizza Cutter

$8.00

Tinos Hat

$18.00

Tinos Shirt

$20.00

Growler Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Dino Bracelet

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh dough made daily!

Location

6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

Directions

Gallery
Tino’s Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Maverick King of Clubs
orange star3.5 • 31
6622 E Tanque Verde Rd Tucson, AZ 85715
View restaurantnext
Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
6541 E Tanque Verde Rd Tucson, AZ 85715
View restaurantnext
Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ
orange star4.6 • 1,986
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd Tucson, AZ 85715
View restaurantnext
Zona 78
orange star4.2 • 1,176
7301 East Tanque Verde Road Tucson, AZ 85715
View restaurantnext
Taegukgi - AZ - 6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152
orange starNo Reviews
6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152 Tucson, AZ 85712
View restaurantnext
The Korean Rose - 6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102
orange starNo Reviews
6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102 Tucson, AZ 85712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston