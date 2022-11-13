Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea Chelsea

12W 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

Red Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. Red pizzas simply mean prepared with tomato sauce.

Tino's Margherita

$18.00

(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

Kids Margherita

$18.00

(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$16.00

(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

Parm Pie

$20.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

$21.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

$22.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

$22.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

$23.00

(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

$23.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Puglia

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil

Marinara

$16.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!

White Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. White pizzas simply mean prepared without tomato sauce.

Roman Zucchini

$18.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.

Bori

$23.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

$18.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

$20.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

$20.00

(WHITE) Cremini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema, black peppercorn and EVOO.

Ruchetta

$22.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

White Pie

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Sandwiches

Choice of 7 grain whole wheat bread, ciabatta bread, or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

Vincenzina

$14.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

Gianluca

$15.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

$15.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

$15.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

$15.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

Beet

$13.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Octopus

$19.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Fragola

$13.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications

La Pera

$13.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Greco

$12.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.

Small Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Side Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo

Antipasti

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.

The Real Antipasto

$18.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

Chicken Bites

$13.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Fiori Di Zucca

$12.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Mamma's Meatballs

$18.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Missy's Garlicky Bread

$7.00

Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for