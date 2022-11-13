Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea Chelsea
12W 18th St.
New York, NY 10011
Popular Items
Red Pizza
Tino's Margherita
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Kids Margherita
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Sicilian Tomato Pie
(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
Parm Pie
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Meatballer
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Dora
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Antonia
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
Puglia
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
Marinara
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
White Pizza
Roman Zucchini
Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.
Bori
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
Raffaella
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Pesto Pomodoro
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X Pie
(WHITE) Cremini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Cacio e Pepe
(WHITE) Mozzarella, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema, black peppercorn and EVOO.
Ruchetta
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
White Pie
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Sandwiches
Vincenzina
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.
Gianluca
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
Tonno
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
Eggplant Parm
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
Polpette
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
Balsamico
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Parm Sandwich
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Insalate
Beet
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Octopus
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
Fragola
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications
La Pera
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Greco
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Caesar
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Ahi Tuna
Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.
Small Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Quinoa Bowl
Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo
Antipasti
The Real Antipasto
Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
Chicken Bites
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
Fiori Di Zucca
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
Mamma's Meatballs
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
Missy's Garlicky Bread
Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for